Carrots and Sticks

It was only near week’s end that things started really hopping. Oh, sure, there was another D.C. federal district judge issuing a ridiculous order -- this week one of them enjoined the President from power washing the Executive Office Building that sits nearby the White House. I must have missed the constitutional provision providing that, for historical if not aesthetic reasons, our federal buildings must be grime covered. And yes, the media was still trying to confect out of the juvenile blatherings of Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes a major split in MAGA.(More likely in my opinion Carlson engaged in self-sabotage, this week attacking his most prominent supporter, Heritage’s CEO Kevin Roberts, who stuck his neck out and jeopardized both his tenure and the organization he heads by refusing to distance himself from Tucker.)

Then, things started popping. Trump presented Volodymyr Zelensky with a 28-point take-it-or-leave-it peace plan; there’s every reason to believe the Texas redistricting plan will pass into being for the midterms; the President has withdrawn the Temporary Protected Status of the thousands of Somalis residing in Minnesota; and the newly elected mayor of New York city buddied up to the President in the White House.

Ukraine

The best, most detailed description of the 28-point peace plan, what it contains and how it was presented to Zelensky is in Jeff Childer’s substack.

I summarize it but urge you to read it all. After four years of sending a tsunami of U.S. money to Zelenzky’s Ukraine, Trump, who ran on a promise to end this war, cut off the funds and reduced the weapons flow there. He tried working with Zelensky and Putin, but the best efforts of the U.S. team were going nowhere. The U.S.-controlled anti-corruption agency NABU exposed what had long been of concern -- enormous government corruption. Zelensky's best friend and business partner, Timur Mindich, fled the country, leaving behind stacks of dollars and a gold-plated toilet.

Politico said , “The agency has charged 71 current and former MPs with corruption, 42 of them during the period between 2022 and 2025. 31 of the charged MPs still sit in the Ukrainian parliament.”

Andriy Yermak, his top aide, is under attack from Ukrainian lawmakers who demand he be fired. (Yermak appears to have found urgent affairs to attend to in Istanbul, to where he’s decamped.) Other ministers have also resigned or skedaddled out of the country, including the former defense minister, who reportedly came to the U.S., sought asylum, and offered his cooperation in the corruption scandal.

The U.S. is demanding Ukraine give up some land and arms. Apparently because we required his presence there, Zelensky was forced to come to Istanbul where he was presented with the plan, a plan that had no input from European leaders and which was not leaked before it was handed over to Zelensky. While Zelensky and Yermak are considering the plan in Istanbul “top U.S. generals arrived back in Kyiv, also to ‘discuss peace.’ “The Russians seem to like it and Zelensky has not complained. In fact, he tweeted 'only President Trump and the U.S. can make this war come to an end.'”

How many times before have we thought this is it? And then, somehow, Zelensky and his European buddies manage to scurry away through a crack nobody noticed? But this time, President Trump obviously orchestrated a massive strategy that the Z-man and the Euroweenies never saw coming. The carefully coordinated corruption scandal -- which nobody doubts happened -- is the political equivalent of a decapitation strike. This is ugly political hardball; the Mafia-like offer that can’t be refused, the horse head in the bedsheets. The only reason Zelensky wasn’t himself implicated in the corruption scandal -- a scandal that includes all his best buddies -- is because they need him to sign the paper. But if he won’t sign the paper, he’s useless. And what happens to useless people?[snip] It appears that Trump may be poised to resolve the most intractable, contentious, and difficult war on the planet since the last intractable, contentious, and difficult war that he resolved. Just like Zelensky, Democrats now also face a polycrisis. Which crisis should they focus on? Epstein? Venezuela? Ukraine? SNAP? ICE deportations? National Guard in blue cities? Tariffs? Russiagate? Obamacare? Affordability? Nick Fuentes? Ali Baba and the Arabian Nights? How to steal all the Whovillians’ presents before sunrise? Everyone keeps telling Trump to force Putin to take a deal. But how? Isn’t it much easier to negotiate a deal the Russians can live with, and then force Zelensky to take it? Maybe this time, we are finally in the endgame.

Epstein

Those who want to imagine that Trump was intimately involved in Epstein’s nefarious doings have no evidence to back up their suspicions but at the same time are determined to leave no possibility unexamined. Twice now the Administration has tried to persuade courts that have sealed grand jury testimony from dissemination to the public to undo the seals and lost both times. This week the Department of Justice renewed its motion in a Florida federal court, this time arguing that the newly enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act supersedes Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) that traditionally protects grand jury secrecy. The DoJ contends that “in light of the act’s clear mandate, the Court should authorize the Department of Justice to release all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” including grand jury material. In my book, a federal law takes precedence over a procedural rule. If this view is correct, those on the Left who supposed they could keep suspicion alive because the records to disprove it were forever sealed, may be in for a surprise.

Texas Redistricting

Two judges in a three-judge federal district court panel in a really poorly reasoned opinion enjoined the redistricting plan for Texas. One of the three judges, Jerry E. Smith, wrote a blistering dissent.

Judge Smith was the most experienced and highest-ranked judge on the panel. Texas filed an immediate appeal to the Supreme Court and Justice Samuel Alito temporarily blocked that ruling until the entire court can consider the matter. Purcell v. Gonzales, decided in 2006, established the principle that to prevent confusion federal courts must be especially cautious about changing election rules so close to an election. I think it applies here. The opinion underlying the preliminary injunction was logically sloppy and unsupported by the record, and gears have already been put into motion in Texas for the midterms. If I’m right, the Supreme Court will reverse the district court order, and the Republicans will gain a substantial advantage in congressional seats. In the meantime, the plan adopted by the Texas legislature remains the status quo.

Minnesotan Somalis

In 1991 Somalis were granted temporary protected status (TPS), allowing them to remain in the U.S. As we know ”temporary” in federal parlance tends to slide into permanency. In any event, the Somalis have been engaged in significant criminal activities, stealing about a billion dollars. In two instances, for example, a Minnesota autism treatment and a pandemic food program “Feeding our Future,” Somalis fraudulently stole almost 300 million dollars. Even worse, there’s evidence some of the money they siphoned was sent overseas to fund terrorist activities. President Trump ended the generous status this week, and the Minnesota Somalis are now subject to deportation.

Mamdani

New York’s newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani held an apparently very lighthearted and cordial meeting in the White House which, given the two men’s heated rhetoric during the mayoral election, astonished many and infuriated many of their supporters. I don’t much like Mamdani, but for those of you living in Rush’s Rio Linda and who don’t grasp why the men appeared so cordial, let me explain. Whatever his view of the president, New York City needs over $7 billion federal to keep the city afloat, so Mamdani needed to cool it and be conciliatory. He has no political experience -- indeed, no real work experience that I know of. He is an economic illiterate with no demonstrated knowledge of government, management, or the Constitution, yet he’s going to be in charge of running one of the most important cities in the country. No matter how little he thinks of Mamdani, Trump certainly loves his hometown and definitely does not want it to go further under. Nor should anyone who loves this country want that. By treating Mamdani in a friendly fashion, he can offer sound advice to protect the city and its people and he can do this without foregoing necessary restraints on the mayor when they are warranted. If Mamdani fails, moreover, and he certainly will in many respects, no one can blame Trump for those shortcomings: He treated the mayor cordially, with no overt enmity.