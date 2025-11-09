By Stumbling Into the Alleged J6 Bomb Plot, Kamala Became Part of It

Thanks to the good work of Blaze Media’s Steve Baker, we now have a plausible suspect in the January 6 pipe bomb plot, a former Capitol Police officer and reportedly a current CIA associate by the name of Shaun Rae Kerkhoff.

“While nothing is 100% certain and everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” Baker posted on X, “gait recognition software identified a 94% match. Video proximity tracking and human analysis by federal intel sources take it to what I’m told is a 96-98% certainty.”

For all the reporting on Baker’s discovery—and it’s important to note that Kerkhoff has not been charged nor has she responded to these claims—almost no one is paying attention to the more politically explosive part of this apparent plot, namely the cover-up. Here, the evidence is compelling and all but irrefutable. If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were not actively involved in the planning phase of the plot, which is likely, they unwittingly signaled their participation in the cover-up on January 17, 2021.

That was the day on which CBS Sunday Morning aired an interview with VP-elect Kamala Harris. It had been recorded earlier in the week, no more than 10 days after the plot unfolded. At the 2:35 mark of the tape, after showing a series of riot images, Jane Pauley asked Harris, “January 6 was something seismic. Something seismic happened that day. May I ask, was the TV on? Did someone say, ‘Madam Vice President-Elect, you gotta see this, come.’ How did that unfold?”

Harris responded calmly on camera, “I was at the Capitol that morning, and then I was in a meeting, and I was told that I should leave.” This answer is equal parts untrue and deceptive. What is untrue is that she was in a meeting. What is deceptive is her suggestion that she had to leave the Capitol.

At the 2:52 mark of the interview, the camera switched back to Pauley, and the viewer hears Harris say, “And then I was taken to a secure location….” At 2:57, the camera switched back to Harris and watched her conclude, “…with my husband. We watched in horror.”

What Harris consciously chose not to say—or what her handlers had edited—is that she had been evacuated not from the Capitol, but from the DNC offices. The reason for her evacuation was the bomb found outside the DNC offices a few minutes after 1 p.m. Her colleagues would not be escorted out of the Capitol for another 90 minutes.

Politico was the first to report on Harris’s location at this critical juncture. “Harris’ [sic] presence inside the building while a bomb was right outside raises sobering questions about her security that day,” reported Politico. “It also raises the chilling prospect that the riots could have been far more destructive than they already were, with the incoming vice president’s life directly endangered.”

Politico reported this story on January 6—January 6, 2022, that is. For a year, no one beyond a small circle of conspirators knew Harris was at the DNC that day. Everyone else assumed she was at the Capitol. That “everyone” included federal prosecutors who, in scores of indictments, had informed J6 judges and juries that Harris was among those under threat from the mob at the Capitol. This deception amplified the charges against those accused.

Not until November 2021 did prosecutors amend their filings to undo this mischief. Wrote Politico at that time, “It’s unclear why DOJ included the erroneous information in the first place and continued to do so for months.” The Politico article from which that quotation comes was titled, “DOJ error highlights Jan. 6 mystery: Where was Kamala Harris during the attack?”

Two more months would pass before Harris would speak on the subject.

During a televised speech on January 6, 2022, the dissembling vice-president conceded she was not at the Capitol while “extremists” roamed its halls, but she failed to say where she was.

Harris maintained her silence for the next four years. After the assassination attempts on President Trump’s life in 2024, she might profitably have boasted of her own brush with death from being just feet away from bombs that, Politico insisted, “could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death.” She stayed silent...

Finally, in her 2025 memoir, 107 Days, Harris admitted, “I’d gone to the DNC to make some political calls thanking supporters.” This sounds more like the truth. If so, Harris lied to Pauley about being “in a meeting,” likely both to sustain the impression she was at the Capitol and to draw attention away from the pipe bomb.

What seems likely, if the allegations against Shaun Rae Kerkhoff are proven correct, is that the conspirators did not anticipate Harris being at the DNC. Her presence there complicated everything. Kamala seems to have stumbled into a plot already in progress and, by stumbling in, became part of it. By the time of the Pauley interview, the Biden camp knew or at least suspected that the alleged bomber played in some capacity on Team Biden.

While the FBI proceeded with a compromised investigation, the White House wanted as little attention paid to the bomber as possible. Neither Harris nor Biden would ever publicly mention the bomb plot. It is time for the media to ask Harris the essential Watergate question, “What did she know and when did she know it?”

