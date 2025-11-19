We know that Dems hate Trump. Tell us something new. But if you are going to hate him, at least know why you hate him. Yes, he has some personality traits that you don’t like. However, if you hate him because of what the media has told you, just know that you’ve been lied to by a biased, partisan media. The dishonest media has hoodwinked the average Dem about Trump’s policies, his honesty, and everything about him. Since he arrived on the political scene in 2015, numerous articles and websites have provided countless examples of the media’s dishonesty directed at Trump, not only American media but foreign media as well.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which is government funded, wants you to think they are unbiased and impartial. They are not. They are just as biased and dishonest as American media. Last week, the BBC was caught selectively editing President Trump’s January 6, 2020 speech to a large crowd of supporters. They edited the video by splicing together disparate comments that made it “sound like he encouraged rioting.” The BBC intentionally omitted comments where Trump said to “peacefully protest.” Their doctored video was so egregious that Trump threatened them with a $1 Billion lawsuit if they didn’t correct their distortion and publicly apologize. They did, and two senior BBC execs were forced to resign. It was only after an internal BBC memo was leaked that we discovered the execs altered the video for the purposes of misleading viewers. The BBC has done the same selective editing on other topics -- transgenders, the Israel-Gaza War -- with the intention of misleading viewers in order to advance their leftist viewpoint.

The BBC’s deceit follows other examples of media dishonesty. Before the 2024 election, 60 Minutes interviewed Kamala Harris. She sounded like a dunce. To make her appear less ignorant than she is, CBS dishonestly edited that interview, splicing out her incoherent babble. Trump sued CBS claiming their “deceptively edited” video was election interference. He was correct. CBS settled, paying him $16 Million for its subterfuge.

The media will say that the BBC’s and CBS’s dishonest editing are “one offs,” that we should have confidence that media in general are telling the truth. The public knows otherwise. The media are now the least trusted institution in the country with 28% having a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence that they report accurately. It’s at 28% only because Dems are four-times more likely to trust the media than are Republicans. Recent examples of media dishonesty include Joe Scarborough telling us that Biden was cogent, “sharp as ever” and “better than he’s ever been.” (Three months later, Biden’s disastrous June 2024 debate refuted those media lies.) The media told us that Kamala Harris was competent. (Her vapid, word-salad responses and cackling giggles showed the world that she was hired as VP solely because of her “minority status.”) Other recent appalling lies told by the media include the border under Biden is secure, crime is down, Trump’s tariffs will destroy the economy, Biden’s 2021-2024 inflation was “transitory,” January 6 was an insurrection, that Trump had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. All were lies and all have been proven to be lies.

If you thought the media might have a “road to Damascus” moment after being sued and after being proven dishonest so often, think again. If anything, the media has doubled down on Trump hatred. A recent study by the Media Research Center found that President Trump received 92% negative, only 8% positive, media coverage during the first four months of his second term. That’s correct -- after closing down the border and halting the unfettered flow of illegals, stopping wars in Africa and Asia, deporting hundreds of thousands of illegals, reducing crime, and squashing the Biden inflation, the media could only find 8% positive to report about Trump.

If the lies, dishonesty. and untruths sometimes went in favor of the Dems and sometimes in favor of the Republicans, one might believe that the media was honest and fair. The problem is, the dishonesty is in one direction -- against the GOP and in favor of the Dems -- always. The media’s bias is like a sports team that loses every close call, yet the refs and umpires try to convince us they’re being fair to both teams. Even today, after the 43-day government shutdown, the media is demonstrating their dishonesty. CNN, MSNOW (formerly MSNBC), ABC, CBS, etc. are trying to convince us that Republicans were to blame for the shutdown, not the Dems. And instead of clearing explaining why the Dems voted 14 times to keep the government closed, the media has immediately pivoted to demanding the government “release the Jeffrey Epstein files.”

Biden and his Department of Justice had the Epstein files during the four years of his presidency, four years during which the media was unconcerned about Epstein. Suddenly, and to deflect from the 43-day shutdown, the Dems and their media want us to believe that they care about the Epstein files and that Trump is linked to Epstein’s pedophile perversions. If there was anything damning about Trump, we would have known it long ago because Biden, the Dems, and the media hate him. For the real Epstein scandal, we must look at the Dems, specifically Bill Clinton who is rumored (The media uses rumors as evidence. Should we do the same?) to have flown on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” to multiple destinations. After the release of recent Epstein emails, President Trump is asking the DoJ to investigate Clinton and other Dem bigwigs’ ties to Epstein. However, the media has little interest in discovering any Clinton involvement with Epstein.

Actually, all media is biased in some way. This website is biased, as is BBC, CBS, NPR, MSNOW, CNN, Newsmax, the NY Times, the Washington Post, etc. But media can be biased and still be honest. But when one party and their media is continually dishonest, at what point do its members, listeners, and customers finally admit they’ve been duped and realize they’ve been hating for all the wrong reasons? Let’s pray that time is now.