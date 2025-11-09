Are ‘trans’ people worrying about biologically impossible diseases yet?

Every one of us has done it, even if it’s just for a fleeting second. It crosses your mind. You have some symptoms that could be anything from a headache to brain cancer, and at some point you doom out, staring at the list of symptoms, thinking that cancer doesn’t care who you are, anyone could get it. You think you’re being reasonable, after all. “Who am I to think I’m immune?” Right?

Then, having deemed yourself reasonable and rational to boot, you click back to your search results and check another website other than WebMD just to be sure. Something a little more academic, more…medical. More professional. After all, you don’t want to go off half-cocked. It’s about then, when you start hitting the NIH/PubMed or NEJM articles that are published by doctors for doctors, that you realize you’re in waaaaay over your head, being ridiculous, take a couple of aspirin and calm down. The whole thing lasts a couple of minutes.

Right? Who among us hasn’t done it?

Now, knowing what we know about lefties, how much do you want to bet that one of them, a “trans” person, born female but masquerading as male, is out there thinking she has prostate cancer? She has no prostate, of course, but that doesn’t stop her from thinking…maybe?

You know they’re out there. Because they’re insane, as we’ve amply proved again, and again. If it hasn’t happened already, you know it will. A born female will make an appointment with a urologist. It’s bound to happen.

We know the reverse is true. There are people born men who have been surgically given a cavity where their penis used to be, then demanded a gynecological exam. The title of this piece from a couple of years ago gets right to the point: “A Cavity is not a Vagina.”

If you Google “Do trans (men masquerading as) women need a gynecologist,” you get a mish-mash of answers, some yes, some no, and some, frankly, are you insane? A common related question that pops up when you do these kinds of searches is whether a person born male but pretending to be a female needs a pap smear.

I can answer that! Of course not. Where there is no cervix, there is no need for a pap smear! That doesn’t mean they won’t ask, though, based on some articles I’ve found of trans patients (a.k.a. men going to the gynecologist) and being completely unreasonable, here and here.

This is where—if you’ll pardon the expression—the rubber should meet the road. It’s all fun and games until you demand a prostate exam for a prostate that doesn’t exist. Or a gynecological exam without any actual, you know, gynecology. The doctor can put on the rubber glove, but find a prostate on a female? Not gonna happen. No matter how convinced she is that she is a he. Nor will a urologist find a prostate on a person born female. This is so self-evident that I honestly cannot believe it needs to be typed out.

At this point, you’d think the delusion would become real, manifest, but nooooo… We’re all supposed to just keep pretending. Including the doctor, who must worry about being sued for not taking a patient he can do nothing for, so the other thing you’ll see in the search results is a lot of very serious advice about providing an “inclusive” medical office. Yes, these doctors are being advised by the various bodies that publish and/or oversee their profession that it’s now a matter of medical ethics that they have to pretend right along with their delusional patients.

Seems rather science-denial-ish to me. Doctors are supposed to be in the science and evidence-based biz, or so I thought, but now it appears even the people who used to point at us as being “science deniers” are themselves denying science in order to…what? Not get sued? Be “inclusive”?? How is that a productive use of one’s time, or for that matter, medical degree? Not to mention medical insurance, which must pay for the visit in which a biological woman demands a prostate exam or a biological male demands a gynecological exam.

You’d think a miscarriage, what J.K. Rowling rightly calls a “sex-specific trauma,” would be treated as exclusively a X/X woman thing, but nooooo… Now this too has to be treated as “inclusive.”

When this madness ends, which it will, one of the ugliest things to look back on will be how women weren't even allowed to the dignity of owning their sex-specific trauma. The misogyny is simply breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/sCe8YP5cVw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 21, 2025

These scenarios are completely absurd, expensive, and really must be stopped before we all go broke or insane right along with them.