The Mood of the Nation survey, published in February 2025, found that 73% of adult respondents are dissatisfied with the quality of public education in the U.S. It is the highest dissatisfaction rate since the survey began in 2001.

Government (public) schools have failed most students by every key measure. Across five metrics, including suicide, major depression, suicidal thoughts, mental distress, and days in poor mental health, young people suffering has increased substantially since 2011. One quarter of individuals who identify as transgender are between the ages of 13 and 17. Research findings add to the growing body of evidence showing the importance of school climate and its association with student mental health.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) shows no significant improvement in outcomes over the last 40 years. 2024 NAEP scores provide shocking evidence of the utter academic failure in America’s government schools, showing that 45% of high school seniors scored “below basic” in math, and 33% of seniors tested “below basic” in reading.

While many parents are choosing to educate their children outside the government system, incredibly, 84% of American children still attend government schools.

In their groundbreaking report, “Are Government Schools Redeemable?” U.S. Parents Involved in Education ( USPIE ) concludes that government schools are not redeemable and cannot be fixed. At least not soon, even with a concerted effort. Some leaders are making noble attempts, but progress is slow, and clear evidence of success is not yet visible. Importantly, the USPIE report offers recommendations for those determined to find a way to rescue government schools.

The five focus areas outlined in the report represent key issues keeping schools from succeeding: 1) government involvement, 2) teachers and colleges of education, 3) teacher certification, 4) standards and assessments, and 5) teacher unions.

Government involvement

The Founding Fathers identified no constitutional role for government in education. Everyone agreed education was important, but not the role of the federal government.

In the 1840s, Horace Mann advocated universal government schools, embracing the notion that it could reduce, and perhaps even erase, human failings and compensate for biological flaws.

Gradually, Mann’s vision of taxpayer-funded, government-run schools caught on. In 1867, Andrew Johnson established a national education department, and every president since has signed into law education-related policies and programs. Yet despite ballooning federal intervention and funding, achievement in government schools is a national embarrassment. Government involvement has created a bloated system that does not educate children.

Teachers and colleges of education

For over 50 years, government schools have been dumbing down teacher preparation. Teachers in training are being stripped of successful teaching methods and indoctrinated with techniques that impede learning and condition children into political activism.

Moreover, for decades, colleges have been pushing the oppressed/oppressor model, inculcating Marxist, feminist, racist, and LGBTQ critical theories. Academic success is now less about merit and more about “equity.” It is evident that the colleges of education and the current installed base of teachers do not know how to effectively teach reading, writing or math.

Teacher certification

To teach in government-run schools, teachers must meet state certification requirements. Certification is integral to teaching colleges and is impacted by the faulty models adopted by these institutions. Indoctrination in critical theory, leftist activism and LGBTQ ideology, rather than proven teaching methods, is now what is certified. Teacher certification demands that qualified professionals be indoctrinated in the ineffective teaching practices taught by colleges of education.

Standards and assessments

Formal standards by grade did not come to America until the 1980s. But after the release of the report “A Nation at Risk,” many asserted that grade-level standards with aligned assessments could keep students on track. Yet for centuries, if not a millennium, parents and educators intuited the phases of child development and tailored their teaching around reasoned expectations.

Standards, even if well-crafted and age-appropriate, are not applicable to all children because they develop at their own pace. Standards and their correlated assessments are inappropriate, ineffective and stand in the way of actual student achievement.

Teacher unions

The National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) count for 70% of government schoolteachers, or 3.2 million. The NEA spent $245 million in 2024 political contributions. The AFT ponied up more than $99 million . Teacher unions rally in support of LGBTQ policies, including placing pornography in schools, hiding student gender issues from parents, protecting trans-identifying teachers, and other policies offensive to many parents.

Teacher unions are a powerful entity advocating for teacher rights over student learning to the detriment of children. The policies and practices they advocate are the very policies and practices that prevent government schools from improving student achievement in reading, writing and math.

That’s why we strongly recommend the following actions:

Parents should remove their children from government schools by any means necessary and seek education options that are free of government funding.

The government should be removed from education to the degree possible, and in the meantime, increase the child tax credit for parents whose children do not attend government schools.

Local leaders can help by supporting home education or by making donations to private schools to fund scholarships.

Churches can start schools, provide scholarships and/or provide space and support for home educator co-ops.

As more families exit government schools, legislators should make government school funding reflect their enrollment. This model subjects government schools to free-market competition with non-government schools and reduces taxes for all citizens. Parents are well-positioned to hold schools accountable. As they make choices, the better systems will accumulate enrollments and garner income, while the failing ones will see reductions.

Most importantly, parents are the first and best educators of their children. This is not just a slogan, not just a throw-away campaign line. It is a fundamental law. Elected officials must embrace this truth, resist the temptation to govern education, and return control to parents who are the only people properly positioned to hold educators and the education system accountable.

Image: David Lisbona