Anti-Semitism—Barbaric Anachronism, Yet Menace to Modern Civilization

From Wikimedia Commons: The Pogrom in Strasbourg on the 14th February, 1349 (Émile Schweitzer, 1894)

In the aftermath of WWII, cultural optimists assumed that anti-Semitism—the ancient hatred of Jews—had been permanently discredited. The horrors of the Nazi concentration camps should have inoculated modern conscience against that oldest of prejudices.

Yet nearly a century later, anti-Semitism persists and, in some quarters, thrives—manifesting on both the right and left. A recent interview between media personality Tucker Carlson and white nationalist Nick Fuentes illustrates how this hatred mutates within the right. The left, however, takes the lead; they have long ago joined forces with the Arab mob, demonizing Israel and recasting Jews as symbols of parasitism. To grasp this convergence, one must recall both the Hitlerite and Stalinist pogroms—the twin totalitarianisms that turned anti-Semitism into a political instrument and an ideology of annihilation.

In October 2025, Tucker Carlson hosted Nick Fuentes for a lengthy, uncritical interview. The exchange was notable, less for what was said than for what was not. Fuentes repeated familiar tropes about “Jewish control”, “Zionist neocons”, and the alleged fusion of Jewishness with U.S. foreign policy. Carlson offered little resistance, allowing the conversation to unfold as a sympathetic exploration rather than a cross-examination. What might have exposed prejudice instead normalized it.

The episode drew condemnation from across the political spectrum. Conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson warned that uncritical exposure amounted to complicity. Once a defender of Carlson’s cultural commentary, he argued that the host had given an “unfiltered platform” to a Holocaust denier and Jew-baiter, betraying a central postwar conservative tenet: a moral firewall against anti-Semitism. For the historian, this went beyond a lapse of taste, demonstrably representing civilizational regression—a relapse into the moral fog from which conservatism had once helped rescue the West.

The controversy recalled William F. Buckley Jr., founder of National Review, who insisted that conservatism draw clear lines between dissent and hate. In 1959, he expelled the conspiratorial John Birch Society because its paranoia mirrored anti-Semitic logic. The contrast between Buckley’s rigor and Carlson’s indulgence marks the distance between a conservatism that disciplines extremism and one that surrenders to it.

Historically, right-wing anti-Semitism has rested on the myth of Jewish conspiracy—the fantasy that Jews secretly control finance, media, and government. Modern versions no longer require swastikas or racial pseudoscience; they survive through euphemism. “Globalists”, “neocons”, and “Zionist elites” are rebranded signifiers of the same idea. The Fuentes–Carlson exchange was dangerous because it normalized this coded language. When a figure with Carlson’s reach entertains such ideas without rebuttal, the effect is not exposure but endorsement. The medium of conversation implies legitimacy; silence implies assent. The line between critique and complicity collapses.

This process mirrors the “soft” anti-Semitism that infected European conservatism in the interwar years, when elites claimed merely to raise “reasonable questions” about Jewish influence. Such rhetoric fertilized the soil in which genocidal politics later grew. The lesson of that descent is that the step from insinuation to violence is shorter than it seems.

Yet focusing mainly on the right is anachronistic. An anti-Western ally of Islamism, the left excels in anti-Semitism—one that speaks the language of justice while reviving an ancient prejudice. Marx, in “On the Jewish Question”, conflated Judaism with money-worship, equating emancipation from capitalism with emancipation from the “Jewish spirit”. That fusion haunted socialist movements across Europe. Stalin, while publicly opposing racism, revived the trope in his campaign against “rootless cosmopolitans”, code for Jewish intellectuals. The “Doctors’ Plot” of 1952—an alleged conspiracy of Jewish physicians to poison Soviet leaders—was a state-sponsored pogrom in embryo, nourished by paranoia and envy.

Left-wing anti-Semitism disguises itself as “anti-Zionism”. Factual criticism of war policies shades into delegitimization of Israel’s territorial integrity. The obsessive focus on the Jewish state, the denial of its right to self-defense, and the recasting of Jews as “colonial oppressors” transform political critique into moral indictment. On Western campuses, Jewish students are ostracized, not for their opinions but for their identity. This new anti-Semitism no longer invokes theology or race; it speaks the vocabulary of “decolonization”. Yet the logic remains: the Jew, once accused of disloyalty to Christendom, is now accused of betraying “universal justice”.

Both right- and left-wing anti-Semitism feed on resentment and simplification. On the right, Jews symbolize globalist elites undermining sovereignty; on the left, they represent capitalist or colonial power. In either case, Jews become abstractions upon which societies project anxiety. Historical memory is distorted: the Holocaust minimized, the Gulag’s persecution of Jewish “cosmopolitans” forgotten.

The twentieth century offers two paradigms of what happens when anti-Semitism fuses with state power. The first is Hitler’s Germany, where the myth of Jewish domination justified extermination. Between 1941 and 1945, six million Jews were systematically murdered—not spontaneous outbursts but coordinated expressions of genocidal ideology, anti-Semitism’s apotheosis: the erasure of the Jew as human.

The second, less remembered, is Stalin’s Soviet Union. Although Stalin denounced Nazism, he shared with Hitler a utilitarian contempt for Jewish life. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, Jews were accused of forming a “Zionist-imperialist” conspiracy. Yiddish writers were executed, theatres closed, thousands imprisoned. The planned deportation of Soviet Jews to Siberia—thwarted only by Stalin’s death—would have spelt another disastrous pogrom. If Hitler’s anti-Semitism was racial and annihilatory, Stalin’s was ideological and bureaucratic; both dehumanized Jews as the Other within.

The lesson of these twin tyrannies is that anti-Semitism belongs to no single ideology. It is a “recurring pathology of modernity”—a means for societies to externalize contradictions and assign metaphysical blame. Whether cloaked in “racial purity” or “social justice”, its function is constant: to simplify complexity by inventing a guilty people.

In today’s climate, historical memory is eroding. Holocaust denial, once confined to neo-Nazi fringes, now circulates online as “revisionism”. Some right-wing commentators, including Carlson’s guests (e.g., Darryl Cooper), have suggested that Hitler’s early wars were “defensive” or that the Holocaust’s scale is exaggerated—a narrative that seeks to relativize Nazi crimes and rehabilitate ultranationalism. Simultaneously, segments of the left trivialize Soviet anti-Semitism or romanticize Stalinist “anti-fascism.” In both cases, amnesia serves political convenience.

Hanson’s warning is therefore not about manners but moral survival. American conservatism once drew strength from its clarity about evil: it opposed both totalitarianisms, Nazi and Soviet, which both dehumanized the Jew. To forget that symmetry is to risk repeating it. When public figures cease to challenge lies—whether about the Holocaust or Israel—they erode the foundations of civic reason itself.

The comparison with Buckley’s Firing Line is instructive. Buckley believed that ideas must be confronted, not coddled. He invited Marxists, atheists, and radicals onto his program but met them with intellectual rigor. Debate, for him, was moral hygiene. Carlson’s encounter with Fuentes exemplified the opposite: performative neutrality—the pretense that merely asking questions absolves responsibility. However, neutrality toward hate is not objectivity; it is abdication.

In an era, when media personalities command audiences larger than traditional institutions, scrutiny becomes more, not less, urgent. To host an anti-Semite without contradiction is to launder his message through the credibility of the platform. Freedom of speech is not freedom from moral judgment. Public discourse depends on distinguishing debate from dissemination, engagement from endorsement.

Countering anti-Semitism, whether right or left, is a task of civilizational scope—and non-partisan. It requires a moral language transcending faction. Both conservative and progressive traditions contain resources for this: the commitment to “human dignity” rooted in Judeo-Christian ethics and the ideal of “universal equality”, respectively. Ultimately, conservatives must confront the conspiracism that offends both intellect and decency; progressives must reject the moral inversion that casts Jews as “oppressors” and Israel as “apartheid incarnate”.

Remembering the Holocaust and the Stalinist purges is a first line of defense—siding with truth and justice against cynicism. The millions, who tragically perished in the labor camps, are not abstractions; they measure what happens when evil lies about Jews become doctrine. Their ghosts indict not only the haters but also the silent.

Anti-Semitism endures because it adapts. It changes costume—from cross to hammer, from swastika to slogan—but its melody remains. It thrives where critical thought fails and moral courage retreats. The Carlson–Fuentes controversy warns that even in democracies, the old poison can return, sweetened by irony and algorithm. To resist it requires memory, vigilance, and the integrity once exemplified by Buckley and, in his way, Hanson.

The moral test of modern civilization is how it relates to the Jews. Indicative of regression, the right and left are successively on trial. The outcome will depend on whether those, who know better, will speak—not with hysteria, but with the calm authority of history. As long as the names of Auschwitz and Vorkuta are remembered, the West cannot plead ignorance. What it cannot plead, it must answer.