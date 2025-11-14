American Communism Must Be Eradicated

After the 2024 election, there was a vast right-wing clamoring for an inevitable realignment favoring conservatives. Political gravity would force the pendulum of political history to the right, the liberal media would be shamed into something resembling unbiased fairness, and woke policies would shrivel and die on the vine. The results of the November 4 elections make it clear that the demise of the progressive-liberal nexus is greatly exaggerated.

Democrats, socialists, and liberals of all stripes enjoyed good election results, but it would be a mistake to read this as anything more than a normal off-year election. Since 2000, the party that won the presidential election the previous year lost the gubernatorial election in Virginia and New Jersey. The only exception is the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial election, which the Democrat incumbent won after Biden’s victory.

There is evidence of a political realignment, but the realignment favors the far left.

Gallup has been taking an interesting poll since 2010 that evaluates Americans’ perception of capitalism and socialism. A positive perception of capitalism among Americans has slipped 7% since 2010 from 61% to 54% while a positive perception of socialism has improved slightly from 36% to 39%. If you look deeper into the poll, you can see evidence of a realignment within the Democrat party.

Americans Republicans Independents Democrats C S C S C S C S 2010 61% 36% 71% 19% 61% 36% 51% 50% 2012 61% 39% 72% 24% 60% 36% 55% 51% 2016 60% 35% 67% 10% 61% 34% 54% 60% 2018 56% 37% 71% 15% 53% 39% 50% 57% 2019 60% 39% 78% 9% 57% 41% 52% 65% 2021 60% 38% 72% 10% 59% 40% 50% 65% 2025 54% 39% 74% 14% 51% 38% 42% 66%

Table clarifications:

C = positive view of capitalism

S = positive view of socialism

In 2010, Democrats were evenly split, 51-50%, in their perception of both systems. In 2025, 66% of Democrats liked socialism, up 16% from 2010, whereas 42% viewed capitalism positively, down 9%. This isn’t shocking news in view of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City.

The socialist realignment of the Democrat party has reached critical mass. Mr. Mamdani represents this realignment. He stands shoulder to shoulder with Bernie Sanders, AOC, and other socialists in Congress and scattered around various states. From the Progressive Era, the New Deal, the Great Society, the War on Poverty, and Obamacare until today, Democrats have enacted socialist policies. It is self-evident that the Democrat party is an organ of socialism in America.

One of the biggest scams in American history is the notion perpetrated by Democrats that they are capitalists to their bones with warm, compassionate hearts. Now they must figure out how to navigate the roiling political waters of the storm they created. If they continue the pretense of supporting capitalism, they will alienate the socialist base of their party and draw a primary opponent. Hakeem Jefferies, the minority leader of the House may face a primary challenge. Minority leader of the Senate Chuck Shumer has feared a primary challenge from AOC for months.

Bernie Sanders likely would have won the Democrat nomination for president in 2016 and 2020 had he not been cheated by the DNC. Democrats were hesitant to nominate a candidate who wouldn’t pretend to be a capitalist. It simply wasn’t done in polite Democrat circles. They did, however, ask Bernie to help write the Democrat Platform in 2020, which helps explain the socialist leanings of the Biden administration. Democrats have long kissed the ring of socialism behind closed doors. Socialists have become much more visible and will soon be the voice of the Democrat party.

Democrats created the mechanisms that are destroying their party as we’ve known it. This mechanism is called the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which is a Marxist organization that wants to “win radical reforms like single-payer Medicare for All, defunding the police/refunding communities, the Green New Deal, and more as a transition to a freer, more just life.”

Zohran Mamdani is a DSA member and will attack capitalism at its core. After quoting Eugene Debs, “America’s greatest Marxist,” Mamdani laid out a socialist agenda in his victory speech on Election Night. He promised to “freeze the rents for more than 2 million rent-stabilized tenants, make buses fast and free, and deliver universal childcare across our city.” He will “create a department of community safety that tackles the mental health crisis and homelessness crises head on.” He “will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about.”

Democrats find themselves at a crossroads — perhaps more accurately the end of the road. Most of their party supports socialism, but 42% still feel positive about capitalism. If they denounce capitalism, they will lose most of the pro-capitalist segment of their party. If they continue the “I’m a capitalist with a warm, compassionate heart” scam, they will be primaried by socialists. The big tent around the Democrat circus is collapsing. All that will be left is a tightrope for Democrat politicians to walk.

Never underestimate the capacity of a politician to obfuscate and deceive his way to victory. The Democrat party is well funded and organized. The party has consequential allies in the media and in universities, but one wonders how many of these allies will cut ties with Democrats and align with the DSA. How many already have?

Conservatives will be tempted to watch the chaos surrounding Democrats, laughing until the dust settles and the smoke clears. This would be a mistake. Some of the voters who have lived under the Democrats’ big tent will be looking for an exit, but they won’t naturally join the conservative movement.

DSA’s constitution informs us that socialism is a system that “controls resources and production, economic planning, equitable distribution, feminism, racial equality, and non-oppressive relationships.” This is communism. The object of communism is to control everything and everyone.

Communism must be confronted. Communists will poison the spring of liberty that has nourished America for 250 years. Capitalism is an expression of liberty. It is the economic system that made America great. The conservative movement must embrace this moment, confront communism, and eradicate it root and branch.

Image: Zohran Mamdani. Credit: Bingjiefu He via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.