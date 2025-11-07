A Tariff is Not a Tax

"It's scandalous the way the President has treated those poor Europeans (and American consumers) by imposing onerous tariffs on products coming into the United States."

"It's an abuse of his executive privilege and a sign that he is quickly becoming a trade dictator."

These and many other comments about President Trump's trade policy of imposing high tariffs on imported goods have found their way into America's media bloodstream.

And while it is indeed true that no president in history has been as bold and non-traditional in fighting the international tariff regime as Donald Trump, there have been eight presidents in just the last 100 years who had no problem in using tariffs as leverage to gain a better deal for American consumers.

Starting with Herbert Hoover, the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act was established in 1930 to protect the interests of American farmers and manufacturers. It raised tariffs on more than 20,000 imported goods often by 40%–60%.

It first targeted agricultural products, but later expanded to industrial goods under pressure from manufacturing lobbies.

The result was that it became one of the highest protective tariffs in U.S. history.

Seeing the success of Smoot-Hawley, FDR got the Reciprocal Trade Agreements Act (1934) passed through Congress.

This act didn't increase tariffs, but it gave the president the ability to negotiate from a position of strength and eventually reduced duties through bilateral trade deals.

In 1963-1964, President Lyndon Johnson retaliated against European tariffs in what has become known as the "chicken war."

Johnson imposed tariffs on imported light trucks, brandy, potato starch, and dextrin.

The 25% tariff on light trucks (the “chicken tax”) still exists today and protects U.S. automakers.

The 1980s saw President Ronald Reagan use tariffs on Japan to address trade imbalances and unfair trade practices by that country. He placed quotas and tariffs on Japanese motorcycles that helped protect Harley-Davidson's competitiveness. He also restricted imports of Japanese semiconductors and automobiles.

Reagan's successor, George H.W. Bush helped protect U.S. steel manufacturers by imposing tariffs on Brazilian and European steel. Bush used these tariffs as a negotiating tool in similar fashion to his predecessors.

In 2002, following in his father's footsteps, President George W. Bush imposed 30% steel tariffs on imported steel to help the struggling domestic industry.

After the European Union threatened sanctions, the WTO ruled against the U.S. and tariffs were withdrawn after 21 months.

President Barack Obama imposed a 35% tariff on Chinese Tires in 2009 to protect U.S. tire makers. This boosted U.S. tire makers' production, but it ended up in higher consumer prices.

China then retaliated with tariffs on U.S. poultry and auto parts.

President Trump took the tariff gloves off during his first term with his “America First” trade policy and pressured China, Mexico, the E.U., and others.

He imposed tariffs on $360+ billion in Chinese goods under Section 301 (intellectual property); slapped steel and aluminum tariffs (25% and 10%, respectively) and threatened or imposed tariffs on automobiles, solar panels, and washing machines.

And while this triggered global retaliation, disrupted supply chains, it was the first major salvo fired aimed at reshaping U.S. trade policy debates.

Even though Joe Biden has only been an ex-president for eleven months, people in the media and in the pundit class have apparantly forgotten Biden's use of tariff policy.

Unlike Trump’s broad and aggressive use of tariffs, Biden treated tariffs as leverage in negotiations — particularly with China — and as tools for industrial and climate policy rather than pure protectionism.

Biden actually continued using Trump-era tariffs on China. He maintained nearly all of Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports and used them as bargaining tools in U.S.–China trade and technology talks.

This was done to protect semiconductors, green tech, and critical minerals industries to promote his "green economy."

He linked tariffs to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and CHIPS and Science Act, both supposedly aimed at strengthening domestic production.

In addition, Biden either imposed or considered imposing tariffs on Chinese solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles (EVs) to prevent “dumping” of subsidized Chinese green tech into U.S. markets.

He modified but did not remove steel and aluminum tariffs and converted Trump’s blanket tariffs (25% on steel, 10% on aluminum) into tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for allies like the E.U., Japan, and the U.K.

This allowed for limited imports without tariffs but preserved protection for U.S. producers.

During the last year of his presidency, Joe Biden raised tariffs on $18 billion of Chinese imports, including: 100% tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs), 50% on solar cells, 25% on steel and aluminum and 50% on semiconductors.

These were deemed necessary to protect “strategic industries.”

Looking back, it can be said that Biden’s tariff policy marked a shift from Trump’s “trade war” to that of an “industrial defense” position. He basically kept Trump’s tariffs, refined their focus, and added climate and supply chain resilience as justifications.

Critics argue that this approach blurs the line between protectionism and industrial policy, while supporters see it as strategic containment of China’s dominance in key sectors.

The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments about whether the president has the authority to essentially take over and/or manage the setting and implementation of tariffs.

Those opposed to this power being vested in the executive's hands will argue that only Congress has the power to tax and that a tariff is a tax.

I and many others maintain that tariffs are simply another legitimate and normal cost of doing business when it comes to imported goods. Unlike those fluctuating costs directly related to the production of an item like energy, logistics, labor and many others, the major difference with tariffs is that they are the most visible and fixed costs associated with a product.

The bottom line is that no consumer is required to buy any imported product that has a tariff attached to it, and should they choose to reject those products and keep their money in their pockets they will not pay any of the costs of producing that product, including tariffs.

Taxes, on the other hand, are applied when a product either passes from one part of the production and distribution chain to the other, but they stop dead in their tracks at the end-user stage if the end-user simply says, "no thanks; I'm not buying it."

Let's hope the Supreme Court is wise enough to figure this one out.

Stephen Helgesen is a retired American diplomat specializing in international trade. He has lived and worked in 30 countries over the course of 25 years under the Reagan, G.H.W. Bush, Clinton, and G.W. Bush administrations. He is the author of fourteen books, seven of them on American politics, and has written more than 1,500 articles on politics, economics, and social trends. He now lives in Denmark and is a frequent political commentator in Danish media. He can be reached at: stephenhelgesen@gmail.com.