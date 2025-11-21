A New Strategy to Promote Innovation in Education

Secretary Linda McMahon is working to fulfill President Trump’s March executive order to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education (DoE). Last week, the department announced six interagency agreements to transfer major programs and responsibilities to other federal agencies, including the Labor, HHS, and the State Department. The move follows a similar transfer of federal workforce programs to Labor over the summer.

As Secretary McMahon’s team considers how to move additional programs and responsibilities out of the department, they should consider opportunities to improve the value of the federal education R&D enterprise to improve learning opportunities for American children.

A focus of this effort should be the department’s Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program, one of the federal government’s key initiatives aimed to improve learning outcomes. EIR received $259 million in FY2024. Since 2017, the Department has spent $1.5 billion on grants through this initiative. Under federal law, the program must provide grants to “create, develop, implement, replicate, or take to scale entrepreneurial, evidence-based, field-initiated innovations to improve student achievement and attainment for high-need students,” and to “rigorously evaluate such innovations.” The law requires grants to focus on three phases of projects: early development, validation, and scaling up proven interventions.

But it’s unclear to the White House and Congress what EIR is accomplishing. The Trump administration has called for ending the EIR program, zeroing out its funding in the FY2026 budget proposal. Congress has committed to continuing funding the program. This year, the House Appropriations Committee’s FY2026 funding bill would provide $229 million for EIR, while the Senate Appropriations Committee would spend $235 million. But Congress has been asking serious questions about whether EIR’s grants are actually helping American students.

For nearly five years, Congress has requested that the Department of Education establish transparency into the innovations being developed by the EIR program, including by publishing and publicizing research findings from this program. The House Appropriations Committee wrote in 2021:

The committee encourages the secretary to better showcase those programs that have demonstrated, through rigorous research as required by the ESEA, that their innovations show specific evidence of achievement in educational outcomes. The department is also encouraged to communicate any research findings that demonstrate successful outcomes to outside stakeholders, particularly chief state school officers and district superintendents. The committee believes that publicizing these research findings will provide critical information for state governments, state and local education agencies, and others, particularly in unserved and underserved communities.

House appropriators reiterated this request with their latest funding bill.

But there is little evidence that the department has fulfilled Congress’s request. The Education Innovation and Research program’s website includes a tab titled “grantee presentations and papers,” which features examples of how the EIR program has benefited students and teachers. For example, a 2023 summary of EIR grant impact highlights some interesting projects, such as providing game-based STEM learning for neurodiverse students and the Playground Physics app, which aims to make STEM meaningful. But there’s little information that clearly “communicates any research findings that demonstrate successful outcomes” to stakeholders that would answer Congress’s mandate.

When the Department of Education’s team has carefully studied the EIR grant model, the results haven’t been good. A 2024 evaluation of the Investing in Innovation (i3) program, which was the precursor to EIR, found that “few of the strategies that grantees implemented and subsequently evaluated improved student outcomes in grantee sites,” and that “only 26 percent of the i3 evaluations found at least one statistically significant positive effect and no negative effects on students.” This is after the Department of Education awarded $1.4 billion in i3 grants between 2010 and 2016. It’s disappointing that a billion-dollar education research program focused on innovation failed to identify promising new interventions to improve students’ learning opportunities.

Given the dismal returns of the i3 program, Congress and Secretary McMahon’s team should review how current EIR grant funds are being spent (including the ongoing projects funded) and consider alternative models that could have a more substantial impact on students across the United States.

There are surely better ways for the Department of Education to promote innovation in education through R&D. For example, former Institute of Education Sciences Director Mark Schneider has called for an ARPA for education, inspired by the Department of War’s model. Schneider championed the establishment of a National Center for Advanced Development in Education (NCADE). An approach such as NCADE or ARPA-ED would likely have a greater impact than the current i3/EIR model. Since Congress has considered legislation to establish an ARPA in education, transferring funding from the EIR program could be a good way to pay for it.

The Trump administration and Congress could also consider the model of the Open Technology Fund, a non-profit organization funded by the U.S. Agency for Global Media. OTF began as a project within Radio Free Asia in 2012. Its mission is to invest in technologies that promote internet freedom and help people around the world avoid government surveillance and censorship. In 2021, Congress authorized OTF, and the fund receives annual funding from Congress, including $43.5 million in FY2024.

OTF has had a broad, global impact. It provided early funding to support the development of Signal, which has more than one billion users worldwide. It also funds Psiphon, which provides a surveillance technologies tool that reports 37 million monthly users living in repressive environments. In contrast to the Department of Education’s EIR site, OTF’s website provides a clear, transparent overview of the projects it has funded and their impacts.

An Open Education Fund could similarly reorient the EIR program to funding the development of open-source education tools that would expand learning opportunities for American children. Funded tools could include technologies, curricula, and services that could be made broadly available to students, parents, teachers, and school leaders to improve learning options. Such an approach could include a mandate to allow researchers to evaluate funded programs’ impact and encourage a focus on scaling evidence-based best practices. Rather than reaching small populations of children, as the current EIR program does, one can imagine an Open Education Fund developing learning tools that will have a widespread impact.

Transforming the EIR program into an ARPA or OTF model would require Congress to act. But to move Congress along, the Trump administration could call on the authorizing committees and appropriators to grant the Department greater flexibility to use $230 million in grant funding to promote technologies and interventions that will be broadly available to American children.

American taxpayers have already spent nearly $3 billion on the i3 and EIR programs, which don’t appear to have done much, if anything, to help American students learn. It’s time to try a different approach.

Dan Lips is a senior fellow with the Foundation for American Innovation.

Image: DoE