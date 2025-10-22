For centuries, men built and defended Western civilization -- from its farms and cities to its laws, its art, and its moral order. But in just a few generations, that foundation has been shaken. Masculinity, once honored as the engine of strength, protection, and leadership, is now treated as a social problem. The very qualities that sustained families, communities, and nations are being redefined as “toxic.” Today, masculinity itself is treated as something to be “reformed” or “re-educated.”

What happened? How did the very qualities that built the modern world become objects of suspicion and ridicule?

The truth is simpler: Western civilization depends on men and masculinity -- and it cannot survive without them.

The Quiet War on Manhood

Since the mid-20th century, Western culture has undergone an ideological shift that redefined traditional masculinity as something outdated, even dangerous. The cultural shifts of the 1960s promised liberation but gradually replaced personal responsibility and family order with self-gratification and state dependence. Where strong families once formed the backbone of the West, an alliance of ideological radicalism and excessive consumerism has turned both men and women into disconnected individuals -- easier to manipulate, easier to control.

This erosion of masculine identity didn’t happen by accident. It was shaped through decades of social conditioning that cast male authority as oppressive, fatherhood as optional, and discipline as cruelty. In recent years, even government agencies have launched programs to ‘redefine’ masculinity, echoing language once confined to activist circles. The result is a culture where men are encouraged to suppress their natural instincts -- their drive to lead, protect, and provide -- in favor of emotional conformity. The modern man is expected to apologize for being male.

That truth -- the structural bias against authentic masculinity -- became the foundation for my book, The War on Men: How the New Gender Politics Is Undermining Western Civilization. Written not in resentment, but in plain clarity, it exposes how systems once meant to protect families and society have been twisted by new gender politics.

The Vanishing Father

The collapse of fatherhood lies at the heart of this crisis. A century ago, the father served as the moral and practical anchor of the household. Today, millions of boys grow up without one. The results are measurable: higher rates of crime, depression, and academic failure.

Without fathers, young men struggle to define what strength, honor, and leadership even mean. The vacuum is filled by media caricatures -- the bumbling sitcom dad, the toxic aggressor, or the passive nice guy who never offends anyone.

It’s no coincidence that as male leadership has declined, so has family stability. When men are removed from their natural roles, the entire social structure weakens. Feminist academics and bureaucrats claimed this would “liberate” women. Instead, it left both sexes adrift -- men deprived of a clear sense of purpose, and women burdened with expectations that conflict with their natural strengths.

From Strength to Shame

Modern education and media condition young men to doubt traits that were once honored -- assertiveness, risk-taking, competitiveness, and stoicism. The ideal of the strong, self-reliant man has been replaced with the sensitive conformist who fears giving offense more than failing his responsibilities.

This inversion of values has consequences far beyond gender. A society that discourages strength and rewards compliance eventually loses its ability to defend itself -- morally, culturally, and even militarily.

Civilizations rise when men are encouraged to lead; they fall when men are shamed for doing so.

The Spartan Mindset

What does authentic masculinity look like today? It’s not about wealth, dominance, or bravado. True manhood begins with integrity -- the courage to face reality, take responsibility, and act according to principle, even when it’s unpopular.

The ancient Spartans understood this. They didn’t chase comfort or approval; they pursued mastery over themselves. That’s the essence of the “Spartan mindset”: realism over optimism, truth over illusion. Modern culture tells men to “stay positive,” to avoid confrontation, and to seek validation. But strength is not built in comfort. A man becomes strong by facing hardship honestly -- by learning discipline, self-control, and purpose in the face of adversity. When it comes down to optimism or pessimism, I always choose realism.

A Feminized Culture

Western civilization has become, in many ways, a feminized culture. Emotional comfort is prioritized over truth; feelings take precedence over facts. Public debate is now policed by fear of offense. The phrase “my rights don’t end where your feelings begin” has never been more relevant.

Even federally, in January 2025 the U.S. government declared it a matter of state policy that there are only two sexes and that gender ideology must be rejected -- a formal backlash to decades of shifting norms around masculinity and gender.

This preference for sentiment over reason has spread through politics, media, and education. Policies are increasingly designed not for long-term stability but to appease emotion-driven constituencies and align with UN-style governance models that echo centralized planning. The result is widespread moral uncertainty and civic stagnation.

The Masculine Virtues We Lost

Courage, restraint, loyalty, and honor -- these virtues once defined manhood. Today, they’re rarely taught in a school system dominated by new gender politics, let alone celebrated. Yet these are precisely the qualities that sustain a civilization. Masculinity, properly understood, is grounded not in domination but in responsibility -- the duty to protect, provide, and uphold truth even when it’s costly. The decline of those virtues has produced generations of anxious, uncertain men -- products of a system that rewards compliance over conviction.

In schools, boys are medicated for restlessness; in DEI workplaces, masculine ambition is branded as aggression; in media, masculinity is reduced to parody. It’s no wonder so many young men feel lost.

A culture that derides masculine virtue produces dependents, not leaders.

Reclaiming Balance

The solution isn’t a return to harshness or domination, as critics of ‘patriarchy’ often claim. What’s needed is balance -- a renewed respect for the masculine and feminine as complementary forces, not rivals. Men and women are different by design, and that difference is the foundation of family and community life. Denying that truth has made both sexes less happy, less stable, and less fulfilled.

The West needs men who are strong without tyranny, disciplined without indifference, and honest without apology. The current generation of men have been denied what their ancestors took for granted -- that freedom and civilization depend on masculinity, courage, responsibility, and the willingness to lead.

The Way Forward

It seems clear that the revival of authentic masculinity won’t come from a political culture dominated by new gender politics -- so where should men look instead? The revival of masculinity begins in personal conduct. Every man can reclaim strength by mastering himself -- by rejecting the passivity and self-pity our culture encourages. Masculinity isn’t harmful; it’s essential. The real harm lies in the ideology that teaches men to distrust their natural instincts.

When men rediscover purpose and principle, families heal, communities strengthen, and nations endure. The West was built by men unafraid to lead, to protect, and to speak the truth -- and it will endure only if such men rise again. If Western civilization is to survive, it must once more honor, strengthen, and respect its men.

Mark Keenan is the author of The War on Men: How the New Gender Politics Is Undermining Western Civilization (recently updated) and Climate CO2 Hoax. A former UN technical expert, he writes on culture, law, science, and the ideological forces reshaping the modern West.