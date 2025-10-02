We Are All Charlie Kirk…Until We’re Not

Millions of people throughout the world prayed during the day-long September 21 Charlie Kirk memorial. The event celebrated a young man who had fulfilled a dream of reaching out to our youth and teaching them the importance of faith, family, and country. A teenager who started with pennies in his pockets and immense energy, Kirk achieved his dream before his 31st birthday. (Charlie’s birthday is October 14.)

His assassination brought most decent people throughout the world to tears.

In his honor and memory, we vowed to become an avalanche of Charlie Kirks. “We are all Charlie Kirk!” is our mantra as we verbally battle a bitter and angry army of young Americans who have been indoctrinated in Marxist public schools. A generation that has been taught they can change their gender by teachers who mumble whatever insanity Randi Weingarten espouses to Rachel Maddow or the gals on The View.

“We are all Charlie Kirk!”

Martyred in death, millions of high school and college students are now joining or starting a Turning Point club. There have been more than 120,000 requests to start a club. Older people will mentor or donate.

My worry is that this stratospheric energy and enthusiasm might evaporate since Americans have very short memories. Three recent examples:

One. In the weeks and months following the September 11, 2001, Muslim attack on the United States, the world chimed, “We are all Americans!”

If you had told Americans following the 9/11 attack that in less than a decade the nation would elect Barack Hussein Obama, a man with a very sketchy religious, educational, and political background, they would have thought you had lost your mind. Yet, by 2008, anyone making reasonable inquiries about Obama’s questionable life story (much of it sealed) was called racist.

In November 2008, the nation elected and then four years later re-elected Barack Hussein Obama. So much for “We are all Americans!” on September 11, 2001.

Two. The 9/11 devastation occurred in three places: New York City, the Pentagon in D.C., and a Pennsylvania field. Manhattan, with its fallen World Trade Center Twin Towers and the most deaths, was the epicenter. If you had told New Yorkers in the weeks and months following 9/11 that, in less than 25 years, Big Apple voters might elect a communist Muslim as their mayor, you would have been placed in a padded room. But here we are, looking at a strong possibility that a communist Muslim with little to no business experience will soon run America’s most important city.

So much for “We are all New Yorkers!” said 24 years earlier.

Three. In the days and weeks following Hamas’s brutal October 7, 2023, massacre of 1,400 innocent Israeli civilians, the world reacted with “We are all Israelis!” (Of the 250 kidnapped, there are about 50 hostages—dead or alive—remain in captivity.) There was near-universal condemnation of Hamas for brutally murdering, raping, torturing, and kidnapping innocent people. Israel’s beautiful blue and white flag was flown and illuminated across all corners of the globe, including the Brandenburg Gate in Germany, the Eiffel Tower in France, the famed Sydney Opera House in Australia, and 10 Downing Street in Britain.

Yet, less than two years later, many of those nations that immediately condemned Hamas and proclaimed “We are all Israelis!” are now rewarding Hamas by demanding a suicidal two-state solution. (“Solution” as in the Nazi’s “Solution to the Jewish Problem.”)

Hamas (and other aligned terrorist organizations) do not want peace with Israel. They want the entire piece of Israel. There can be no “two states” when one wants the other gone.

With Europe’s bulging Muslim populations, several European nations should carve out land and say (in Arabic), “Here is your state, as you are already taking over our nation.”

How long before Europe is called Little Arabia? According to Pew Research, between 2010 and 2020, the share of the European population that is Christian dropped by 67 percent.

Christians - 8.8%

Muslims +15.9%

How long before America is called Little Arabia? Vince Coyner wrote about this at American Thinker:

In 2001, the year of 9/11, there were 1.5 million Muslims in America. Today, there are four million, an increase of 150%, eight times what the population at large grew. In Europe, over the same period, the number of Muslims has gone from 15 million to more than 45 million, essentially tripling. This, while Christianity declined from 78% to 63% of the population in the US and dropped by both a percentage of the population and absolute numbers in Europe.

So much for “We are all Israelis!” shouted on October 7, 2023.

There are other examples of how quickly Americans forget history, even history that they have lived through.

Many will say that Charlie Kirk’s assassination is different from these other events. I pray they are right as the organization promotes building a generation of Americans who value faith, family, and country. That is the nation our Founding Fathers desired when they risked life and fortune to create the United States of America.

But I worry today’s enthusiasm might be forgotten in the coming months or years, so please prove me wrong.

