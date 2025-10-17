Washington, DC’s Senate: ‘Playroom in a Mental Ward’

A frustrated and floored Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) describes the U.S. Senate as “the game room in a mental hospital.” Apparently most Americans agree. According to Decision Desk HQ, September 30, 2025 polls showed 55.6% of Americans viewed the Democrat party unfavorably. With the Democrats in the Senate shutting down the government on October 1, 2025, holding the government hostage with their insane $1.5 trillion demand for more wasteful spending, the unfavorable rating for the Democrat party rose to 59% by October 7, 2025. A CBS poll shows Democrats unfavorable rating is 66%.

Results of a Pew Research Center survey published September 30, 2025 showed 50% of the people gave Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) an unfavorable rating, and 26% didn’t recognize his name. Equally telling, 45% of the people polled didn’t know House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), either. However, after certain posts, they now know him as the dude with the sombrero who plays with a Mariachi band.

Senator Kennedy labels Schumer “as nervous as a pregnant nun.”

Kennedy has a variety of worthy quotes. For example, concerning another wacko Democrat, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Kennedy stated, “It’s hard to believe that anyone can fit that much stupid into their head.” Zohran Mamdani is a declared socialist whose campaign is supported in part by foreign funds, raising the question of campaign compliance, implying the old saying, “follow the money.”

Concerning violent protesters, Kennedy stated, “I think all those people need to pop a Zoloft and relax a little bit.” Regarding the complaints about President Trump’s tariffs, Kennedy stated, “Anybody that tells you that they know what the short-term impact of these tariffs is going to be on the economy has been homeschooled by a day drinker.”

Concerning the left-wing hatred of the police, Kennedy stated, “If you hate cops just because they are cops, you don’t know anything about them, then next time you get in trouble, call a crack-head.”

Giving examples of the insanity Senator Kennedy has observed during his tenure in the Senate, he wrote a book titled, “How to Test Negative for Stupid and Why Washington Never Will”. Kennedy calls it “a storybook” about Washington, showing what the Senate is really like. He wrote that in Washington, “‘Normal’ is just a setting on the clothes dryer.” The book contains some funny stories and some stories that are “deeply bizarre.”

Kennedy’s book explains, “I don’t hate anyone… I have a low tolerance for morons. And bull****. …It’s hard to get straight answers in Washington, D.C… because common sense is illegal. … That’s why I ask tough questions.”

Concerning the insanity of the present government shutdown, Senator Kennedy explained, “This shutdown is a reflection of how absurd the demands are of the socialist wing of the Democratic Party, which is of course telling Senator Schumer what to do.”

To open the government, Democrats are demanding $200 billion in health care benefits for illegal aliens, repeal of the $50 billion rural hospitals fund, permanent COVID subsidies without reforms, $500 million for liberal news outlets, $4 million for “LGBTQI + Democracy grants” in the Balkans, and $2 million for “feminist democratic principles” in Africa, as just part of their $1.5 trillion total demand.

Kennedy explained that Republicans had asked for a clean CR (Continuing resolution), meaning that the Republicans didn’t ask for anything. The Republican’s goal was to open government and negotiate the budget for the next six or seven weeks. But as Kennedy calls it, “the loon wing” and Senator Schumer will only agree to open the government if they’re given $1.5 trillion. Kennedy stated that Republicans aren’t going to do that, because it would spur higher inflation and long-term interest rates to go through the roof. This appears to be a Democrat plan to de-rail President Trump’s economy as Trump attempts to repair all the damage caused by a Democrat-controlled House, Senate, and Executive during the Biden years.

Kennedy suggested that if we’re still grid-locked after the next two weeks, “We [should] lock Senator Thune [Republican majority leader of the Senate] and Schumer [Democrat minority leader of the Senate] into a room with Katie Porter and tell them they can’t come out until they make a deal.”

Katie Porter is a leftist lunatic running for governor of California to replace the imbecilic Gavin Newsom. She literally went bananas in an interview with the left-leaning ABC News. The only thing missing was her head spinning around backwards as she spit green vomit, as in the 1973 movie “The Exorcist.” Nobody wants to be in a room with Katie Porter. Just ask the shocked ABC news reporter.

Brian Kilmeade summed up Schumer’s shutdown by saying the Republicans are asking for nothing and Democrats are asking to undo the Big Beautiful Bill and the reductions in spending that are already passed. So, when the Democrats say, “Meet us halfway”, what they are really asking is for more useless stupid wasteful spending, above and beyond their last outrageous budget, for which the American taxpayers are tired of paying.

Senator Kennedy said,

This is just crazy. … It is like the game room in a mental hospital. That’s what the Senate is like. I’m prepared to stay shutdown. I’m sorry for the pain it’s causing. Our military is not to be paid for a while. The pain that it’s causing the American people breaks my heart, but I don’t know what else to do. They basically want us to repel the One Big Beautiful Bill and spend $1.5 trillion dollars, and we can’t do that. It would really hurt the country. But we can’t just give the loon wing of the democratic party $1.5 trillion dollars.

Calling the socialist part of the Democrat party the “loon wing” is the perfect analogy, for loons are birds whose wings are so short, they cannot fly. The socialist loon wing branch of the Democrat party has socialist policies that just will not fly, as history has repeatedly proven.

Even Winston Churchill stated, “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of Socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” Churchill also stated, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.”

Grappling for power and money, Democrats shut down the U.S. government to prevent the Make America Great Again mandate for which the American people voted in November of 2024. Democrats figure that if Republicans give them any part of the requested $1.5 trillion for wasteful spending, then they can go on their perverse spending spree and hold it over the Republicans heads trying to dissuade Republican supporters. If the Democrats keep the government shut down, then they will prevent and possibly reverse the advancement of the Republican Make America Great Again agenda. So, the Democrats are not going to move, and the Republicans can’t.

Hopefully, Republicans will remember, like elephants.

Unfortunately, contemptible Democrats will also mimic their mascot — a stubborn obstinate jackass.

