Trump Hatred Explained

We see it all the time, the vitriol against President Trump. Rage, outrage, digital and physical tantrums… it’s all part of the “We Hate Trump” show. It does cause a sane person to reflect, is there something to this hate? In reality, the truth, like so many truths, is simple. To get there, you have to understand all that came to pass.

For years, the Left has been waging political and social war with America, specifically against conservatives. It first became evident with the forcing of Obamacare down the country’s throat. There was no bipartisanship, no compromise. It was clear from that moment on that members of the Democrat Party didn’t want to work with their colleagues in government. They wanted conservatism to be erased. They desired a one-party system, with them at the top of the pyramid.

Republicans didn’t realize they were at war. When there were conflicts, the Right compromised, gave up a few inches here, a few yards there, all in the thought they were working with reasonable politicians -- the “loyal opposition.” In reality, each bit they gave up only encouraged the Left to demand more.

The Democrats always vote in a bloc. They practically goosestep to narratives they put out weekly as their talking points. The media played right along, as did the education/indoctrination system. They were winning a war that the majority of Republicans didn’t know was happening.

Then came Donald Trump.

There are two Trumps, the first and second-term versions. The first term was the non-politician Trump. He was misled into letting career politicians into his camp, people who had no loyalty to him or the nation. While he accomplished a great deal, he was often deceived by his own appointees. He swapped out department heads on a whim, trying to find the right combination.

Trump was a grand target for the Left’s hate. Larger than life, a non-politician wading elbow deep in the D.C. Swamp, he invited ridicule and distrust. He reacted to their hate, which only invited more of it. Trump was an icon for the Democrats, a perpetual target. He would broadcast his intended actions, then carry them out, and the Left would be there, ready to snipe at him with prepared rebuttals, usually leading with words like “chaos” or labels like “racist.” Nothing was too vile to call the man they couldn’t manipulate.

Then came COVID, which was laid on his doorstep. The riots of 2020 were used by the Left to create tension in the country, which they blamed on Trump. When January 6th happened, the Left’s media allies were calling it an insurrection as it unfolded.

Once he was out of power, he was still the focus of their loathing. Biden and his party cronies waged lawfare against him. They tried to remove him from the ballot or jail him, all the while claiming he was a fascist. The truth was the first victim in this new front in the war against the then former President.

Trump Version 2.0, his second coming, showed that he had learned a great deal during his time in purgatory. Gone was the non-politician -- he understood now how D.C. worked. He grasped the nature of the enemy of our nation that came at him. He surrounded himself with people he could trust, who had the nation’s interests first. The President told the people what he was going to do and executed on those words. In Washington, that was unheard of.

The mere fact that he ran and overwhelmingly won infuriated his enemies. Once more, he had denied them the coronation of an American queen. Worse yet, he had taken out two foes in the last election, Biden and Harris.

The Democrats upped their game, likening him to Hitler, a fascist, a dictator. They whipped up their base fully knowing that some weak-minded fools would take action, up to and including attempted assassination. Each time an attempt was made, they called for conservatives to tone down their rhetoric, as if that was the problem.

Donald Trump made it clear he was not going to negotiate with the Left in his second term. He saw the nature of their war and turned their own playbook against them. This was not a President who wanted to arrive at some political parity with the Left. Trump saw that the war had begun years ago, and he mobilized the Right to fight that war. This recent shutdown is a perfect example of the Trump Effect. No capitulation by conservatives. They held firm, doing exactly what their enemies had done, voting almost in unison and refusing to barter their way out of the shutdown.

In doing so, he generated even more hate. The problem the Left had was that this version of Trump didn’t care about their venom. There was no future term he had to prepare for. Trump simply is doing what he thinks is right, and that deeply upsets his enemies.

The media’s role in this hatred cannot be ignored. They misreport, misrepresent, and outright lie to keep the tensions high in the conflict. This time around, the President didn’t just react to them, he hit them financially, with lawsuits. Suddenly they had something to fear.

The reality is, boiling away all the history, the reason they despise Trump is simple -- they cannot control him. He’s immune to the slings and arrows of their political weapons. They cannot make him bend the knee to them. He knows, deep down, that he has the support of most of America, and that makes him a rare quality in D.C.… the man who does what is right.

And that infuriates them.

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author canceled by one of his publishers in 2022. His conservative political thriller series, Blue Dawn, is the story of the violent overthrow of the government by radical progressives. His new series, Tenure, is about a Punisher-like hero that goes after the woke. He also authors the bestselling military science fiction series, Land&Sea.

