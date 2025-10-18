Three Leftists With the ‘Right Stuff’ to be Left

Actor Alex Baldwin has just demonstrated he has the “right stuff” to be a leftist, exhibiting little concern about accountability. Providing details of a single vehicle accident he suffered, crashing into a tree, Baldwin—as is often his wont to do—seeks to place the blame on a non-responsible party. Fortunately, a video camera captured something Baldwin despises—the truth.

Baldwin was smart enough not to blame the tree. So, he sought out an innocent person to blame. But, he was obviously unaware the accident had been recorded on a video camera located within the cab of the truck upon which Baldwin had sought to place such blame. Unsurprisingly, the video tells a story somewhat different from that told by the actor.

Baldwin claimed a truck had pulled in front of him, causing him to have to swerve to the right, going off the single lane road and into a tree.

However, the truck’s video reveals the following:

The truck is seen coming out of a parking lot and making a complete stop before executing a legal right hand turn. It travels along at a reasonable speed for at least ten seconds, indicating it had more than enough time to make the turn safely, ahead of oncoming traffic. Suddenly, that oncoming traffic—in the form of Baldwin’s car—appears off to the truck’s right side, completely leaving the road and colliding with a tree.

A much more likely scenario is that Baldwin had failed to pay attention to what was in front of him, not seeing the truck until the last minute and then swerving right to avoid it. The fact that his brother was in the passenger seat may also have created a distraction.

It was a distracted driver that caused another accident, 53 years earlier, with more tragic results but a similar refusal to place accountability where it belonged. Instead, it sought to place blame on a totally innocent party. The false claim would undeservedly plague that party—Curtis Dunn—for 27 years of his life until the day he died.

In December of 1972, in Wilmington, Delaware, Dunn was the driver of a truck that crashed into a car driven by President Joe Biden’s first wife, Neilia. She, along with their 13-month old daughter and their two sons, Beau and Hunter, were out doing Christmas shopping. Tragically, Neilia and the daughter were killed—the loss occurring just after Biden had won his first U.S. Senate election.

Undoubtedly, possibly seeking to solicit sympathy for years afterward, Biden asserted that Dunn had been drinking. However, the court found no such evidence and Dunn was cleared of any wrongdoing. In fact, it was only later revealed that Neilia had “either accelerated or drifted through the intersection,” perhaps distracted by the children in the back seat, pulling into the direct path of the oncoming truck. The impact was so great that the car was hurled 150 feet into an embankment. It was a miracle that the two boys survived.

Ten years after Dunn’s 1999 death, his daughter demanded an apology from Biden for making the allegation it was the act of an alcoholic-impaired truck driver that caused the car crash. Dunn had grieved up until his death over being so falsely accused, trying to clear his name. Crash investigator and later Delaware Judge, Jerome Herlihy, acknowledged that there was no alcohol involved in the accident. Yet Biden never even praised Dunn for being the first to rush to Neilia’s car after the crash to try and save lives.

Ironically, it would take another decade, unsurprisingly in 2019 when Biden was running for the White House, before he was motivated to call and apologize to Dunn’s daughter for hurting the family “in any way.”

Whether Biden’s false claims about Dunn were prompted by naivete or to promote sympathy, it mattered not to him that a good, hardworking man carried the false “scarlet letter A” of an alcoholic with him to his grave.

Leftists just this week demonstrated again their eagerness to falsely place blame on others rather than where it belongs. But once again, fortunately, video reveals the truth.

On October 14, a group of Democrat lawmakers, led by Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA), opted to be theatrical by marching on the office of House Speaker Mike Johnson. Outside his office, they demanded Arizona Democrat representative Adelita Grijalva immediately be sworn in following her special election win. Barragan began acting disorderly—ripping down a legally displayed graphic labeling the budget standoff as the “Schumer Shutdown” and screaming at a Capitol Police officer.

Later, when Barragan was criticized for her actions, she transitioned from aggressor to victim, claiming the officer had “forcefully grabbed” her. Of course, a review of the video reveals no such contact occurred. Unwilling to accept responsibility for her own actions, Barragan went on to claim the officer had even “tried to find me and apologize.”

The U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee defended the fact that the officer had had no contact with Barragan—whose conduct was described as “unacceptable.” Despicably, she falsely accused an officer who had conducted himself professionally under pressure to portray herself as the victim.

In 1954, during a senate hearing to investigate communist ties in the U.S. Army, publicity-seeking Senator Joseph McCarthy, on live television, falsely accused a staff member of the service’s legal team of such ties. The Army’s legal counsel, Joseph Welch, gave a response that rattled McCarthy and caused the audience to finally realize the senator was motivated by theatrics rather than truth. It effectively ended the McCarthy era of the infamous “Red Scare.”

Welch responded, “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness.” Welch immediately interrupted McCarthy’s effort to continue his verbal attack on the staff member, “Let us not assassinate this lad further, senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?”

Baldwin, Biden and Barragan are all leftists cut from the same cloth—they lack any sense of decency, opting to place blame elsewhere to avoid accountability.

Image from Grok.