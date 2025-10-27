There’s a Cold Wind Blowing Through Obamaland

Since Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard started releasing hidden records from the Biden administration, we’ve begun learning that there are no limits to what the Democrats will do to cement one-party rule.

Obama started what looks like a conspiracy, when he had a Clinton campaign dirty trick included in an Intelligence Community assessment (ICA). The ICA eventually triggered a formal federal investigation, known as “Crossfire Hurricane,” targeting Donald Trump.

Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, and Jack Smith cooked up an operation in support of their January 6 investigation, which conveniently violated the due process rights of Republicans, and conservative advocacy groups. It was called “Arctic Frost.”

Those two Department of Justice operations, and numerous other questionable activities, are connected in an important way: They are evidence of a conspiracy.

Recent disclosures have made it clear that our federal government, under Democrat leadership, was targeting rather than protecting the citizens of the United States.

A joint FBI/DoJ operation known as the “Midyear Review” was used to make evidence of Hillary Clinton corruption vanish. Charges were never filed against Clinton or her associates who destroyed evidence during the investigation.

A Clinton campaign disinformation operation was turned into a formal investigation (Crossfire Hurricane) to mire a political opponent in a false scandal and kneecap an incoming administration.

As part of Crossfire Hurricane, targets were entrapped (Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos) and evidence was fabricated by FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith to obtain FISA warrants.

Leaks of confidential information were used to trigger a special counsel investigation of the president of the United States (Mueller investigation).

FBI agents intimidated social media companies to censor Americans and hide evidence of Democrat wrongdoing (Hunter Biden laptop).

Special Counsel Jack Smith used his investigation of the January 6 riot to target and surveil Republican congressmen and conservative advocacy groups, such as Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. It’s likely that this surveillance was done without any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the targets. Smith’s investigation was used as cover in an attempt to remove Trump from the ballot.

When Donald Trump was re-elected, evidence of possible Deep State wrongdoing began to vanish. Evidence collected by the January 6 committee was either destroyed or encrypted beyond recovery. Burn bags full of previously undisclosed evidence were found hidden in FBI headquarters.

In response to these revelations, A.G. Bondi appointed Ed Martin to be the director of the DoJ Weaponization Working Group. He is tasked with determining if the tools of law enforcement were used to violate rather than protect our constitutional rights. Martin has hinted that he is investigating the matter as a possible conspiracy. That is significant and should terrify anyone involved in the attempt to prevent Donald Trump from returning to office.

The statute of limitations for most federal crimes is five years. But when criminal acts are committed as part of a broader ongoing conspiracy, the five-year countdown to immunity from prosecution doesn’t begin until the last overt act of the conspiracy has been completed. A crime committed a decade or more in the past may not be prosecutable, but it can still be used as evidence of an ongoing conspiracy.

Here’s where things get interesting. The abuses of Arctic Frost didn’t end until Jack Smith resigned from his post in January of 2025. If Arctic Frost can be connected to the other activities noted above, as part of a conspiracy to influence elections, then we are only nine months into the five-year window to charge any co-conspirators.

If Andrew McCabe lied to investigators in 2016 to hide his role in the Midyear Review or Crossfire Hurricane, he can’t be charged for obstruction of those investigations. But he can still be charged as a participant in any connected ongoing conspiracy.

In 2017, James Comey leaked potentially classified information to a friend and the press to trigger a special counsel investigation. It’s too late to charge him with violations of the Espionage Act. However, like McCabe, he can still be charged for his role in any ongoing conspiracy.

Thanks to Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost operation, we still have four years and three months to charge any co-conspirators for their crimes against the country. Smith, it seems, is the gift that keeps on giving.

Now the question is this: What might the crime of the ongoing conspiracy be? There are many possibilities, but I’m particularly fond of 18 USC §242: Deprivation of rights under color of law. It reads,

Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States ... shall be fined under this title or imprisoned.

It is illegal for any government official to use his office to deprive an American of his civil rights. The penalty for violation of the statute depends on the level of harm done and can range from year year in prison to the death penalty.

The statute has most frequently been used to prosecute law enforcement officers for excessive use of force or illegal search and seizure. However, it is applicable to any government official, for any violation of protected rights, such as

freedom of speech, deprived by government censorship.

due process, deprived by search or surveillance without evidence of a crime.

right to exercise privileges of citizenship, deprived by tampering with elections (e.g., illegally removing candidates from the ballot).

Here’s how I describe what looks like a criminal conspiracy launched in the waning days of the Obama administration:

The crime was deprivation of rights.

was deprivation of rights. The objective was undermining free and fair elections.

was undermining free and fair elections. The method was weaponization of criminal justice system.

It appears a rogue’s gallery of government miscreants will likely be eligible for prosecution through the current administration.

Barack Obama, who had an ICA falsified.

Andrew McCabe, who launched Crossfire Hurricane.

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who created an “insurance policy” against an undesirable election outcome.

John Brennan, who falsified foreign intelligence information.

James Clapper, who lied to Congress.

Kevin Clinesmith, who falsified evidence to obtain a FISA warrant against a political campaign.

James Comey, who leaked confidential information.

Robet Mueller, who conducted a three-year investigation where no crime had been committed.

Christopher Wray, who used the FBI to censor social media companies.

Joe Biden, who designated 74 million Americans enemies of the state (in his “red speech”) and unleashed the Justice Department to target them.

Merrick Garland, who authorized Arctic Frost.

Jack Smith, who surveilled Republicans and conservatives.

Now we see evidence that all of those acts were connected and, thanks to Jack Smith, can be used as evidence of an ongoing ten-year conspiracy.

When Director Gabbard began releasing incriminating information about the Obama and Biden administrations, CIA director Ratcliffe said he wasn’t concerned about the statute of limitations. Now we know why. Operation Arctic Frost reset the deadline to issue indictments.

It’s no wonder the co-conspirators have gone into a hysterical fight-or-flight mode. They are facing consequences they never foresaw, because they were blinded by their own ambition.

Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).