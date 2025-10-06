The Two-Tiered Justice Sham

The Left is waging a deliberate, asymmetrical war on God, Christianity and Judaism, the family, and the country. One front in this war is being waged on law and order, and it's eroding the foundation of our republic one lenient ruling at a time. Lady Justice is wearing a blue blindfold, winking at criminals who align with the radical Left while slamming the gavel down on anyone who dares wave an American flag or enforce the law. This two-tiered system is being fueled by activist judges and enablers in sanctuary cities who punish conservatives with draconian sentences for misdemeanors, while handing out slaps on the wrist to assassins, child killers, and Antifa thugs.

In one case, a psychopath broke into a family's home at night, grabbed a butcher knife, and went on a rampage. He stabbed six-year-old Logan Tipton to death in his bed, stabbed his twelve-year-old sister Dakota in the back, stomped on her head and hurled her across the room. He went on to slash father Dean Tipton and tossed him ten feet. Found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, he got twenty years for assault. Thanks to "good behavior" and credits, Kentucky's parole board freed him after just eight years, less than half his sentence, on October 1, 2025. This isn't justice. It's a revolving door for savages.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted his release as "wholly unacceptable" and confirmed the administration is investigating. Logan's father didn't mince words: "If I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands." In a rational society, the killer would be executed or rot in a cell forever. But in the Left's utopia, child killers get early bird specials.

Contrast that with the persecution of conservatives like journalist Nick Sorter in Portland. On October 3, 2025, Sorter extinguished an American flag set ablaze by an Antifa thug. The terrorist walked free but Portland PD handcuffed Porter and arrested him. Sorter fired back on X: "Going to HATE what's coming," he warned, vowing scorched-earth accountability. This is peak two-tiered absurdity. Burn the symbol of freedom? You're a hero to the Left. Save it? You're a criminal. Portland's "justice system" is a joke, more interested in shielding anarchists than upholding the rule of law.

On October 4, 2025, in Chicago's sanctuary cesspool, DHS agents faced a nightmare ambush during routine patrols under Operation Midway Blitz. This deportation surge netted over 900 criminal illegals, including Tren de Aragua gangsters. Ten cars boxed in the agents' vehicle while one driver, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, rammed them with her car. This woman is a U.S. citizen who was flagged last week for doxing agents and posting, "Hey to all my gang let's f**k those mother f**kers up." Agents fired defensively, she was wounded and subsequently drove herself to the hospital. The Chicago PD ditched the scene, refusing to secure it as crowds gathered, forcing DHS to call in special ops. The 1,000% spike in assaults on immigration officers can be attributed to inflammatory rhetoric from Democrat Party officials and bureaucrats, and sanctuary policies that embolden thugs and hamstring feds. Democrats protect their illegal voter base over American lives -- classic two-tiered treason.

Nowhere is the judicial perversion clearer than in the sentencing of the transgender-identifying lunatic who planned to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022. On October 3, 2025, Biden-appointed/diversity hire Judge Deborah Boardman slapped the defendant with a mere eight years while gushing over his transgenderism as a silver lining. She even praised the plot for forcing his parents to "accept their daughter," turning a near-murder into a feel-good family reunion. Eight years for stalking and attempting to murder a judge? Just another day in an ideologue’s courtroom.

Boardman isn't an outlier, she's the tip of the Left’s spear. Although AG Pam Bondi swiftly appealed, leftist judges are waging open resistance against the law -- defying SCOTUS, shielding violence, and doffing their robes for politics. J6'er Dominic Pezzola got 10 years for a shield smash and Anthony Sargent got five years for a rock toss. These were conservatives "threatening our democracy," as per the Left, but a transgender plotting to kill a Supreme Court Justice is a victim needing affirmation. The Left is fueling an epidemic of violence with their sympathy for terrorists and psychopaths. Leftist judges play favorites while assaults on law enforcement and average citizens skyrocket.

Enough is enough. The Left's two-tiered travesty mocks victims like the Tiptons, heroes like Sorter, and patriots like DHS agents. Americans built this nation on equal justice under God, not woke whims. It’s long past time to impeach these activist hacks, defund sanctuary strongholds, and restore the scales. The Left's house of cards crumbles when truth-tellers like Leavitt and Bondi expose the rot. We deserve better. America deserves better. Fight for it, or lose it.

Image: AT via Magic Studio