It’s not the “Schumer shutdown”—it’s the “Schumer shakedown.” Chuck Schumer, Shoo-mer (D-NY), whose name sounds like something you don’t want to step in, speaking on MSNBC stated that the idea that Democrats shut down the government to give illegal aliens healthcare is a “total, absolute, effing lie.”

Yet, California Democrat Ro Khanna stated on Mornings with Maria, “The amount of money that is actually going towards people who are undocumented is such a small portion of the Medicaid cuts or the Affordable Care Act….” So, Mr. Schumer, who is the liar?

How much money is a “small portion” to Rep. Khanna? Majority Leader Steve Scalise says it’s $200,000,000,0000 (billion) for 1.4 million illegal aliens. Not a lot of money for these ruthless, money-laundering, lawfare exploiting, tax-robbing politicians to spend on non-American citizens, but it is for us. Democrats think it’s not a lot of money when you compare it to the $1.5 trillion they want to spend. That is the real reason the Democrats have shut down the government—they are trying to reclaim finances for their pet projects, like restoring 2.3 million ineligible recipients to Medicaid, and funding for NPR and PBS, etc. The narrative that Republicans want to “end healthcare for millions of Americans” is false! The truth? Democrats want millions of ineligible recipients to receive healthcare. No wonder President Trump calls them, “radical left lunatics.” Democrats are tacking $1.5 trillion in partisan wish-list spending onto a four-week funding bill while they take vacations continuing to receive their paychecks.

Putting Democrats in charge of taxpayer dollars is like putting pigs in charge of the food pantry. What do you think pigs will do? They will gorge themselves until it is all gone, then they will squeal for more, like they are doing right now. Democrats have become “the spend and tax party,” squealing and gorging themselves, while demanding more from the working taxpayer’s paycheck.

Then you have Hakeem Jeffries. Every time I say, “Ha-keem,” I feel like I am clearing my throat or something, and then I need to spit. Ha-keem stated that the cuts to (wasteful) healthcare spending are “immoral.” Immoral? Coming from Ha-keem, that is laughable. It’s surprising that Mr. Jeffries knows the word. How can anyone who supports killing babies, who supports same sexes to “marry” (defiling marriage), who supports allowing perverted dress-wearing men to enter ladies’ locker rooms and participate in women’s sports, and who supports maiming children in sex-change operations—how could this person ever call anyone, or anything, “immoral”? He has drifted too far from the plumbline to be allowed to give sermons on morality, or ethics. Obviously, Mr. Jeffries can pronounce, “immoral,” but has no comprehension of the word “immoral”, or “moral” for that matter.

A friend of mine told me about a colleague he had known in school, who advanced in the ranks of business. Along the way, it seemed this businessman had looked into a box, and then lowered his standard of ethics. After telling this scenario to a stoic director at another company, the director responded to my friend, “You know what was in the box, don’t you?” My friend answered, “No.” The hardened director said, “Money — money was in the box.”

Do you think that Ha-keem Jeffries and Upchuck Schumer have looked into the box filled with taxpayer money? Do you think AOC has looked into the box? Democrats in the Senate are responsible for the Schumer-shutdown by not passing the continuing resolution, a Biden-era budget, which would have allowed the government to remain open while they sort out differences. Now, numerous federal workers will not receive paychecks until this is resolved, yet all members of Congress will continue to receive their paychecks building to their $174,000/year salary. I wonder who made that law?

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson sent out a memo titled “Debunking the Democrat’s Shutdown Delusion.” Johnson states that the government funding is being held “hostage” by Democrats who want extension of COVID-19 pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies. Hasn’t anyone told the Democrat party that the WHO and the Biden administration ended the emergency declaration concerning the COVID-19 pandemic on May 11, 2023? Johnson’s memo points out that Democrats want “$500 million in taxpayer funding to prop up liberal news outlets,” “a $50 billion cut in investments for improving rural health care,” and they want to restore “billions in funding for DEI and climate projects in foreign countries.” Obviously, American taxpayers should see the need for us to be taxed to pay for screwball DEI policies and loony climate change projects in foreign countries. What do you think?

Johnson’s memo says,

This disruption is entirely avoidable should Democrats support the responsible solution [that] is on the table… Democrats …alone …bear the blame for using federal workers as pawns in their political games.

The congressman points to the fact that the currently proposed CR is the “same short-term funding extension that virtually all Democrats voted to pass 13 times during the Biden Administration.” Additionally, he notes that by voting to block the CR, Democrats are on record for blocking a program allowing “low-income and Medicare patients to be treated at home rather than in a hospital.”

Furthermore, Johnson states that Democrats say they will not “write a blank check” to Trump’s Administration. This is a blatant Democrat lie, for the continuing resolution is short-term, extending government funding at current levels, avoiding a shutdown, while it is the Democrats who want to shakedown the American taxpayer with a $1.5 trillion spending spree.

Senator John Kennedy explained that Democrat “lawmakers” were wanting the return of $20 million in foreign aid for such matters as “$4.2 million for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people in the Western Balkans and Uganda, $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti, $6 million dollars for media organizations for the Palestinians and $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia.” Kennedy’s conclusion was, “We’ll give $1.5 trillion when donkeys fly.”

Looking at files of information stored up for article writing, by far the thickest one I have is the file labeled, “dimwitted Democrats.”

Perhaps it is time for President Trump to explain things again to dimwitted Upchuck Schumer, like President Trump did in August, concerning Schumer’s intentional slow-walking of Trump’s appointments to government offices. Avoiding stepping in it, and clearing his throat, President Trump should again tell Schumer, “go to hell,” and to Ha-keem Jeffries, President Trump should continue the memes, let the Mariachi band play, and even invite Jeffries to the band.

Schumer and Jeffries are extorting our government to try to prop up their unpopular demented ideologies and policies, domestically and worldwide.

So, it’s not the “Schumer shutdown”—it’s the “Schumer shakedown.”

