The Jealousy Lurking Behind Modern Antisemitism

Antisemitism arises from multiple sources, and one is resentment about Israel’s accomplishments—and not just the scientific or material ones, but the cultural ones, too. Every time Israel does something that should make any nation justifiably proud, others who have a different agenda hate Israelis for it. Thus, while he world’s oldest hatred still has some of the usual causes (Islam, Marxism, medieval Christian views, etc.), today it’s largely driven by anger at Israel’s success.

Image created using AI.

Here’s a list of aspects of Israeli accomplishment that make other individuals and groups livid:

Israel can maintain itself through its native population growth without depending upon immigrants

Israel, with some help from the U.S., can defend itself militarily

Israel’s economy is vibrant, productive, and innovative

Israel can tolerate a wide range of opinions among its population

Israel is optimistic about the future

Israel believes that the family is the basis for their survival

Israel has enough human energy and talent to help other countries during acute crises

Israel prizes its past, including ancient customs that provide life with context and meaning

Israel sees its history as a continuum worth extending into the future

Israel integrates its children into its culture from birth and maintains responsibility for its individual citizens into old age

Israel prosecutes and punishes corrupt behavior so it does not become the norm

Israel supports progress in all manner of endeavors—

scientific and cultural

Israel encourages local volunteerism among its citizens

The near-universal army experience provides a foundation for trust and altruism among Israel’s citizenry

Israel guards the rights of its minorities

Israel supports small businesses and helps new businesses innovate through government-funded incubators

Israel makes the desert bloom

Israel reforests its barren areas

Israel makes fresh water from the sea and the air

In Israel, a child without a father, whether from war, accident, abandonment, or disease, is called an orphan

In worldwide surveys, Israel ranks high in happiness

Israel provides advanced medical services for non-citizen Arabs

Israel has provided well-paying jobs for their Arab neighbors

Those who find this list most disturbing are leftists. Israel is an offensive exception to leftist attempts to homogenize the world’s populations. Israel’s social, military, and economic victories imply that there are alternative ways to organize to solve problems, other than leftist plans for the contraction of civilization. Israel, therefore, must be eliminated. That’s antisemitism!

Muslims, too, find the list offensive. They have wanted to remove the Jews from Israel and, indeed, from the world for much, but not all, of Islam’s existence. The constant improvements in Israeli lives are met with uncontrolled envy and disdain, precipitating such events as October 7, 2023, and the bizarre, unrestrained glee that followed the slaughter of the Jews on that day. That’s antisemitism.

Many of the world’s governments also view Israel’s successes as an affront, for they may not actually be in business to make life better for their citizens. Israel’s agility in confronting challenges makes other governments look ineffectual, limp, and gray. Perhaps that comparison is sufficient to cause hatred.

To this small but powerful group of people, the Jews can be a roadblock to extracting money from a powerless, subjugated population. Governments redistribute money to where it will do their supporters the most good. Part of the definition of doing the ‘most good’ includes expending the least amount of energy in the process of acquiring the wealth.

Government corruptors and corruptees (people wanting to be corrupted) who are looking for a scapegoat can easily slide into antisemitism. For just one example, European nations have invited or permitted Muslims to replace their declining populations.

Problems have arisen with integrating the new arrivals. Either this immigration-replacement solution was carried out purposely to create problems for the native Europeans, or the governments didn’t foresee problems, or, if they did, they didn’t care. One way or the other, ordinary Europeans are having rough times.

In the intermediate future, Germany will be close to half Turkish or even majority Turkish. Britain will have a split legal system: English common law and Sharia. Native British teenagers will continue to be subject to abuse at the hands of newcomers. France already has permanent no-go zones.

The small Jewish communities of Europe, peaceful and productive, have been thrown under the bus and are in the process of leaving. These highly visible medieval-like expulsions reflect rabid, self-justifying antisemitism. They are being tolerated (Britain) and even encouraged (Spain).

The consequence of European governments reconstituting their populations is that no European country will be able to put together a cohesive, motivated, and loyal army to protect its borders. Indeed, we may have to consider the possibility that these self-created internal chaotic divisions are a feature, not an error, of the immigration-replacement system. Because of this possibility, Israel’s contrasting ability to protect its borders and people will remain very irritating. It may cause Israel to be painted as racist or xenophobic when it is the European manipulator class who are the genocidal maniacs.

The European antisemitic push for a “two-state” solution can easily be interpreted as an attempt to castrate Israel, giving it borders that are not defensible. Note carefully that the “two-state” solution does not refer to a Jewish and a Palestinian state, because the hope among both the Muslims and the Europeans is that the Jewish state will decay into a binational state that will erase the particularities of the Jewish state, leaving a two-state solution consisting of two Muslim states. That would be antisemitic.

Israel’s demise will be presented to the world as a blessing. In the same way that Germany was diminished in size after World War II to prevent its military resurgence, Israel, according to the European elites, should be made defenseless so it cannot assert its independence.

Ainat Wilf believes European thinking is so terribly warped by anti-Israel sentiments that those fooled by the demand for a Palestinian state have come to believe that a world without Jews is a step closer to Utopia. That attitude is quintessential antisemitism.

However, the problem is deeper. The call for the destruction of the Jewish state is ‘sooo’ irrational that it calls into doubt people’s ability ever to understand the world they have created with their distorted ideas. It will produce the opposite of Utopia.

Modern antisemites are people who come to the table with self-serving needs and goals that, to their great chagrin, are uncovered and illuminated by Jewish cultural values. The stark similarities of historical antisemitism to contemporary treatment of the Jews are no longer deniable. So, today’s antisemites have already turned to justifying their hate with lies on top of lies.

With such easily concocted and believed distortions, an independent Israel becomes the only hope for safety for the Jews. Jews, if they can avoid it, should never again become subject to the whims, fantasies, or schemes of those who would easily abandon them for momentary gains. Given its current strength, Israel can now fight neolithic barbarity that is cloaked as ordinary political commerce among nations.

For all humanity’s amazing technological progress, people remain genetically and culturally mired in the primitive late paleolithic age marked by unselfconscious cannibalism—where fingers were snacks and brains were a rich source of healthy fat. Shame on the world for not insisting on less brutal solutions to its problems!