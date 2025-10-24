The Glorious Coming Lessons of the Mamdani Landslide

As the political establishment runs about with their hair on fire screaming about the upcoming horrors of a Mamdani win in the New York City mayor’s race, I laugh with delight.

Include political and social “elites” and I agree 100%.

First, lets get real. NYC, unfortunately like a lot of places in the country, is basically one-party rule. Therefore, whoever wins the primary has an enormous probability of winning the general election. The real fight is in the primary.

Everyone knows this. Everyone. I’m not the one who didn’t take the communist Mamdani as a serious candidate and basically handed him the primary election. The same is true for AOC.

So don’t expect me to cry because you NYC Democrats are too stupid -- lazy? -- to work to win the primary with someone you actually want to win the general. You get what you sow and I expect the results of this to be a spectacle of failure and insanity. And hopefully a significant learning lesson for the rest of the country.

Many fear the Mamdani win will empower the Democrats to copy him around the country. I hope so. Please re-read Mencken’s quote above.

And for my Jewish friends, it is difficult to have sympathy with your antisemitic plight -- which is likely to get far worse -- when you actively vote for a clear antisemite. I’m not the one who thinks in tribal ways. I don’t believe in tribes but what am I supposed to do if you and your tribe want to commit suicide? The blame lies with you, not me.

Mamdani is just beginning to spread his Islamist wings. NYC is about to see what Islam and life in the Middle East and Africa is truly like. Hint, Islam has a built-in hatred for your people and they actually mean it.

There’s an old rule, first you have to help yourself. Until this happens my sympathies are limited. The same is true for all of NYC.

It is a huge, important city so it will recover from the coming madness -- though it may take decades. But it will never be the same. When the exodus of large companies and rich individuals starts in earnest, keep in mind they will most likely never come back. For a while the city will become a shell of what it once was. And I will enjoy the spectacle every single day.

Hopefully this will become an exercise in reality for those of us in the rest of the country. First it emphasizes the folly of uncontrolled and unassimilated immigration.

Some polls show over 60% of all foreign-born immigrants support Mamdani. And of course, due to a 2021 NYC law, there’s the over 800,000 non-citizens who can vote in local elections. Non-citizens can’t vote? Yeah sure.

Second, this is verboten to speak about but it will show the rest of the country that Muslim immigration needs to be reconsidered. The slow-motion suicide that Europe is committing does not have to come to this country.

Actually, in many European countries the suicide is already complete, we are just watching them slowly bleed out. The lands that gave us the Scientific Revolution and the Enlightenment will soon be no more. This is not just hyperbole; it is the reality on the ground and sadly baked in the cake.

IMHO, any non-Muslim country that imports Muslim immigrants is insane. Whether one likes it or not, not all cultures and beliefs are the same. As they say, FAFO. Hopefully NYC’s coming “finding out” will open eyes across the country. The FA part has already happened.

And lastly of course there are Mamdani’s economic plans. Sooner or later, Americans must accept that politics cannot, and does not operate outside of reality. Just because one wants something to be true does not make it so.

His plans will fail because they can’t work. No more complicated than that. If one could tax oneself to prosperity, it would have already been done and there would be no poor countries anywhere in the world!

Top-down, command-and-control systems violate the natural systems which make our modern lives possible. Big government has never been the solution to anything. His city-run grocery stores will fail in months, if not days.

You would never get on a plane that was built ignoring the laws of physics and aerodynamics, yet people are going to vote for a person who espouses ideas that have never worked in the history of man. I can’t stop you from eating dirt if that’s what you really want to do, but don’t expect much sympathy from me when you cry that your stomach hurts.

John Conlin is an expert in organizational design and change. He also holds a BS in Earth Sciences and an MBA and is the founder and President of E.I.C. Enterprises. He has been published in American Greatness, The Federalist, The Daily Caller, American Thinker, Houston Chronicle, Denver Post, and Public Square Magazine among others.