The Democrats Are Not as They Appear

There is a fundamental misconception about what is happening politically in this country, and it may be helpful to reconsider a particular assumption that is creating cognitive dissonance throughout American culture. That assumption is that Democrats are a political party, and consequently, every measure of their behavior seems unexplainable. The assumption is incorrect. They have accelerated their devolution as a political entity over the last decade and have now arrived at a stable, if not entirely American, end state. The leaders, elected officeholders, and members have now been completely subsumed into a Communist Death Cult. The recent past is only a prologue for what is to come.

First, Democrats are not simply anti-American; they pursue policies and programs that are fundamentally anti-human. They began shifting from liberalism, enabling questionable policies clothed in good intentions, to full-blown Marxism, and have completely embraced the model of the New Soviet Man. This principle is nothing less than the murder of human nature; it is the complete departure from the reality of Man since time immemorial, and this is the explanation for their support of sexual deviance, transgenderism, and the unwillingness to recognize the two sexes. For the ideologically pure, murdering human nature necessarily requires the logical extension of the destruction of all distinctions, not simply matters of class division. Moreover, the fullest expression of this ideal is embodied in the figurative and literal murder of the person. Hence, the widespread embrace of “cancel culture,” “weaponization of the legal system,” secret surgical gender reassignment, euthanasia, and abortion. These and other policies all fall within the natural progression of this religion.

S econd, the desire to eliminate national borders, although connected to the internationalist character of Revolutionary Marxism, is ultimately expressed in an unlimited immigration focused especially on seeding criminal elements throughout the nation. This would affect the death of America by literally killing Americans and, through these means, create chaos that spirals into the justifiable exercise of expansive authoritarian political power, or a complete loss of confidence in American institutions. Death is not a bug in this system; it is a feature. The Communist bloodlust is evident throughout global history, and the present circumstances are no different. Why are courts obstructing the removal of murderers, rapists, gang members, and every form of social deviance expressed by people who have broken the law to get into this country? Because quite simply, these judges are completely committed to this program of destruction. For those who are integrally involved in the leadership of this entity, political process or the rule of law are completely meaningless. They pursue their objectives as a means to the exercise of power. The notions of democratic process are irrelevant except to the extent that they can use and abuse these mechanisms to acquire and exercise unlimited power.

Third, we are facing a religious cult. Their God is power, and the government is a means to acquiring that power. However, their efforts are not limited to only one sector of society. The cancer of this scourge has spread to virtually every corner of society. Corruption is endemic and is not subject to normal political considerations; in fact, we are and remain only one election away from complete subjugation, as the COVID-19 farce illustrated pointedly. That series of events was a dry run for total Christian suppression. This cult will broach no opposition, and the principle of liberty of conscience is dead for them. They preach absolute tolerance, which is the metastasized afterbirth of the erroneous notion of religious toleration. The propaganda of religious tolerance is bound by a logical inconsistency. It conveys the appearance of freedom but is built on “tolerance,” a word that by definition conveys the allowance of a belief by someone or something that has the power to allow it and the power to disallow it. This is completely antithetical to the historical ideal of religious liberty.

Finally, this is a spiritual conflict; it is neither political nor material. The most important truth is the recognition that our present circumstances are so complex that only God can discern the good from the evil, and the quintessential responsibility of Christians is prayer for all those who presently appear to be their enemies. A political or material response is wholly inadequate to the task at hand, for the hearts and minds are now captive to a spirit of deception, and a spiritual offensive is the only hope for recovery. The coercion of political influence or power accomplishes only a temporary and resentful result, the likes of which will surely spiral into expanding violence, the seeds of which are only now apparent in vitro. Tens of millions of our fellow Americans have believed a lie and are suffering an existence of absolute confusion; this is a spiritual warfare, and our tools must be spiritual. Every Christian must focus on the invisible things to affect a result in the world of things that are clearly seen.