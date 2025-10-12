The Citizenry Can No Longer Tolerate America’s Authoritarians

The perpetually irascible Samuel Goldwyn, a founder of the American motion picture industry, once quipped, “I am willing to admit I may not always be right, but I am never wrong.” While Goldwyn said this tongue-in-cheek, the quote is an accurate portrayal of one of the primary and most obvious character traits of the legions of authoritarians that now dominate the entrenched ruling class, legacy media, and the Democrat party, and who by their malicious and depraved actions over the past twenty-five years can no longer be tolerated by the American citizenry.

Those who have a predilection towards authoritarianism invariably have a deep-seated conviction of infallibility combined with attendant hubris and pathological lying. These are traits that are always present in those who can justify any devious, unethical, or even violent means to achieve their goals.

There are two irrefutable and intertwined realities that the citizens of any constitutional republic must recognize and understand. First, any group or entity that espouses ever greater power for the central government, socialist-centric economic policies, and continual erosion of individual freedom is an existential threat to that nation as founded.

Second, the leaders of these factions and their disciples will lie incessantly, and under no circumstances will they alter their policies or tactics, as they can never be wrong in their pursuit of unbridled political power. They must be soundly defeated at the ballot box, or civil strife will inevitably ensue.

Nothing better defines this mindset of infallibility, arrogance, and pathological lying to achieve political power than the most malicious exploitation of the citizenry in American history: The deliberate manipulation and mismanagement of the Chinese Coronavirus “pandemic.”

Beginning in March 2020, the ruling class/Democrat party and their accomplices in the medical establishment knowingly regurgitated innumerable falsehoods and were responsible for a variety of catastrophic actions that caused not only massive economic and societal dislocation but also countless deaths. The Democrats still have not acknowledged the errors that they made and, of course, will not admit that those errors were compounded by abject refusals to change course.

The citizens of the United States must never forget the myriad overt lies, mandates, duplicity, and intimidation they were subjected to by America’s authoritarians:

1. This cabal claimed that COVID would be ten times deadlier for the entirety of the American population than seasonal influenza and that untold millions would die of COVID. In the early months of the pandemic, it became clear that for 96+% of the population, COVID was only marginally more dangerous than seasonal flu, yet there was no change to the drumbeat of fear-provoking pronouncements. To further panic the public, the fatalities falsely attributed to COVID were deliberately exaggerated by a factor of 10 to 1.

2. To get the American people to meekly acquiesce to an unprecedented and unnecessary de facto quarantining of the healthy, the citizenry was assured that a two-week shutdown would slow down the virus and defeat it. Once that door was opened, these shutdowns were effectively extended to 60-plus weeks in many parts of the country. Further, COVID’s status as a global health emergency was not revoked until May of 2023 (that is, three-plus years).

3. The American people were first told that wearing masks for COVID was unnecessary, as they were ineffective. Then the political/medical establishment mandated masks even though they knew they were ineffective. Mask mandates still proliferated throughout the country even after nearly two-thirds of Americans had been vaccinated and untold millions had immunity emanating from prior COVID exposures.

4. Determined to vaccinate the nation with experimental and unproven vaccines, the political/medical establishment refused to recommend or authorize alternative treatments to prevent and treat COVID, such as ivermectin, fluvoxamine, famotidine/celecoxib, and various anti-inflammatory steroids. All of these were highly effective, both in this country and in others. Instead, they mandated the experimental and unproven mRNA vaccines that did not prevent COVID and have serious and potentially fatal side effects.

5. In July 2021, Joe Biden, backed up by the legacy media, the ruling elites, and the federal medical bureaucracy, declared that people who were vaccinated would not be infected with or die from the virus. However, it was already well established that the vast majority of those being infected or dying with COVID were vaccinated.

6. Additionally, this same cabal brazenly claimed that immunity generated from the COVID mRNA vaccines was far better than natural immunity from having previously been exposed to the virus. In fact, it was already well known in medical circles that natural immunity provided 13 times more immunity to COVID than the vaccines.

7. As late as January 2025, and despite the vaccine’s documented failures, the political/medical establishment still refused to recommend or authorize alternative treatments, insisting instead on dangerous COVID vaccine boosters.

It now appears that because of the choreographed manipulation of the COVID “pandemic,” untold millions have died or suffered unnecessarily, and American society has been permanently altered due to the inbred infallibility, intransigence, and authoritarianism of the ruling class-legacy media-Democrat party cabal.

The examples of compulsive certitude, arrogance, and pathological lying do not stop with the manipulation of the COVID pandemic. Rather than admit their error in allowing untold millions of illegal immigrants into the country over the past four years, this cabal would rather foment anarchy in America’s cities than cooperate in deporting the worst of the illegals.

This same cabal is unconcerned about the potential cratering of the economy brought about by unbridled government spending, money creation, and inflation, as they believe it is an inconvenient by-product of their unerring vision of a quasi-socialist economy.

Whether it is economic chaos, or their open invitation to all peoples of the planet to illegally migrate to the United States, or the societal unrest due to their attempt to transform the nation into a socialist oligarchy, the denizens of the governing class accept no responsibility, as they are infallible and their motives pure. Any policy failure is the fault of the political opposition and those citizens who support them. Therefore, it is wholly within bounds to lie about, censor, marginalize, or resort to violence against these deplorables.

It has evolved to the point where reason and compromise are impossible with these wannabe authoritarians. Any group that would deliberately subject American citizens to the depravity that was the COVID fiasco, or deliberately promote the migration of 16+ million illegal immigrants to displace and economically undermine the native population, or deliberately and overtly manipulate a national election to place their senescent puppet, Joe Biden, in the Oval Office, or deliberately unleash unethical and unconstitutional lawfare against their political opponents can no longer be dealt with.

Representative republics are fragile things, for they depend upon a citizenry that votes, is informed about civic and political issues, holds elected officials accountable, and repudiates those who subordinate the well-being of the country to their personal interests and political agendas.

Communist China or Russia is not this nation’s most treacherous enemy. Instead, it is the authoritarians among us. Until the bulk of the citizenry, who must never forget the choreographed COVID ordeal, recognizes that reality and takes appropriate action at the ballot box to defeat them, the future of America will remain in peril.