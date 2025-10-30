Stepping on Rakes

The recent news cycle has showcased stunning examples of leftists earning near-constant ridicule as their fabrications blow up in their faces. The Left's moral posturing crumbles under even cursory scrutiny and reveals a consistent pattern of hypocrisy, fabrication, and embrace of extremism. References to pots and kettles, glass houses, specks, beams, rakes, and petards are all getting a workout, and it's glorious to behold. Conservatives are basking in schadenfreude, needing only videos of Democrats performing perp walks to make our joy complete.

New York assemblyman Zohran Mamdani claimed his hijab-wearing aunt faced Islamophobic harassment on the subway post-9/11, and tried to frame Muslims as the true victims. Investigation quickly revealed the aunt neither wore a hijab nor lived in NY in 2001 -- she resided in Tanzania from 2000 to 2003. We were unsurprised, but once again disgusted, to see another leftist exploiting tragedy for political gain while dismissing the 3,000 American lives lost.

Democrats are criticizing Pam Bondi, claiming she's "weaponizing the Justice Department" and doing Trump's bidding. Evidently they've forgotten who JFK's Attorney General was, just as they've apparently forgotten about Obama's "wingman." Conservatives have been busy reminding the Left of how they weaponized the Justice Department against people like Peter Navarro, Roger Stone, General Mike Flynn, and yes, Donald J. Trump.

Celebrities amplify similar falsehoods so often that it’s rare to hear of one who actually supports America, (i.e., Jon Voight, Kelsey Grammar, and Tim Allen). Stephen King shared a fabricated screenshot alleging President Trump would snub the World Series champions due to California and Canadian origins. Newsweek's fact-check confirmed the claim originated from satire; Trump issued a neutral statement wishing both teams well. Yet King's million-view post spread unchecked, highlighting the Left's eagerness to smear without verification. That is, of course, their stock-in-trade. Their entire schtick is based on unfounded accusations and projection, endlessly repeated and enthusiastically consumed by the clapping seals in their (shrinking) audiences.

Obama's condescension toward black male voters further alienated swing-state audiences. Urging greater enthusiasm for Kamala Harris, he implied sexism among "the brothers". Many people called this "disrespectful" and reminiscent of Biden's "you ain't black" gaffe. Newsweek reported this backlash likely hurt Harris, as men, in this case black men -- the second most reliable Democrat bloc -- demand policy substance, not lectures.

Democrats' Nazi hypocrisy reached new heights with Maine senate candidate Graham Platner. Despite a Totenkopf tattoo -- iconic SS symbolism -- and past defense of Nazi insignia in military contexts, Platner leads polls by 30 points with endorsements from Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and others. CNN's Scott Jennings eviscerated this double standard: Democrats branded Trump and Elon Musk "Nazis" over baseless claims, and loudly criticized Pete Hegseth's crusader tattoo, yet they embrace Platner's extremism, Antifa ties, and violent rhetoric. Jennings noted that the tattoo made him even more popular among the base.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton both foolishly criticized Trump’s privately funded $250 million White House ballroom. Hillary called it destruction of “your house”, drawing immediate mockery. The New York Post highlighted the Clintons’ own scandals: selling Lincoln Bedroom access, Bill’s Oval Office misconduct, and removing (stealing) $28,000 in furnishings upon leaving. Eric Trump retorted that the ballroom will outshine the Clintons’ Haiti failures.

Even religious traditions fall victim to the left. Resident Joe Biden denied proclaiming Easter Sunday the "Transgender Day of Visibility," despite annual March 31 declarations since 2021. Christians were outraged, seeing it as intentional disrespect, especially from a self-proclaimed "devout Catholic." Attempted clarifications from the Biden White House rang hollow amid proclamations for Cesar Chavez Day.

Democrats' frequently accuse Republicans of being violent, but they conveniently ignore James Hodgkinson, James Crooks, Ryan Routh, Elias Rodriguez, Tyler Robinson, Luigi Mangione, and Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Mangione and the younger Tsarnaev have been romanticized by the left so much so that their mail includes marriage proposals!

We've gotten to the point where the more disturbing their behavior, the more it's rewarded by the Left. From Platner's Nazi ink to Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones's murder fantasies against Republicans to Democrat governors placing COVID-infected patients in nursing homes to Nancy Pelosi using insider knowledge to amass an enormous fortune. Hatred of Trump trumps all ethics. In blue strongholds, this wins primaries; in purple and red states, it repels us normals.

Finally, Trump's recent Truth Social post -- "We now know everything" about 2020's rigged and stolen election -- signals potential bombshells. We've been talking about those irregularities for years, while the Left accuses us of being “election deniers.” What we've been waiting for is justice. Not revenge, not retribution (although we’ll take those as well), just simple accountability.

The bottom line is that Democrats demand accountability from their opponents while shielding their own liars, extremists, and hypocrites. This is moral bankruptcy. Conservatives must continue to expose these contradictions, mobilize voters, and reclaim integrity in governance.

The stakes? Nothing less than America's soul.