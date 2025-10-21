Statistics, Damnable Lies, and Democrats

By dishonestly cherry-picking and falsifying statistical data, government officials, government-adjacent NGOs, and news media can either invent facts or omit them as needed when trafficking in falsehoods or promoting desired narratives.

Pretending that any hand-picked correlation is causation (it’s Monday and it snowed; therefore, Mondays are the cause of snow), engaging in biased sampling and polling (like statistician Nate Silver’s now shuttered 538 forecasting model), and ignoring relevant context and countervailing facts can cause the public to have a hall-of-mirrors view of reality.

Image created using AI.

Whether the topic is economic numbers, alleged disparities in men’s and women’s salaries, or how something (insert here the Democrats’ preferred topic of the day) disproportionately hurts women and minorities, statistics are easily twisted and curated to support a pre-determined conclusion.

When media are peddling a narrative, they frequently begin a sentence with the words “Experts say…”

Who are these mostly anonymous “experts?” They are rarely identified by name in news reports.

Global-warming monger, climatologist, and seeker of government grants, Michael Mann, contrived a widely mocked hockey stick graph as statistical “proof” of catastrophic man-made global warming.

Scandals of statistical deception designed to promote panic about climate change are too numerous to count at this point, even if the media steadfastly refuses to report on them. Still, the term “experts” has almost become an honorific, falsely burnishing a notion of objective empiricism.

“Man on the street” interviews featuring unverifiable, subjective anecdotal perceptions (this summer is definitely hotter than last year! Hurricanes today are more destructive than when I was a kid!) are also used to prop up phony stats and manipulate public opinion.

Snarling, enraged warthog and gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter (D-CA), the Lizzie Borden of left coast politics, cited debunked statistics to claim half a million Californians would die prematurely if California motorists didn’t follow government mandates to drive electric vehicles (EVs).

Yet, the “experts” with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) consistently deny a startling and verified increase in the number of premature deaths strongly correlating with the debut of the COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 (much of the mortality from oncogenesis).

Consider also the wildly inflated numbers of people killed or “starving” in Gaza (almost all women and children, of course), as claimed by Hamas authorities who would never lie or exaggerate because they are so clearly above reproach or suspicion. And the New York Times and other media unashamedly engage in stagecraft and agitprop when reporting the unsubstantiated numbers at face value, without reservation.

In America, many crime victims don’t report crimes, in some cases because they have no faith in a justice system that usually elevates criminals above victims.

Many homicides, rapes, aggravated assaults, and carjackings are only perfunctorily investigated, and often go unsolved and uncatalogued.

Progressive district attorneys refuse to prosecute many serious crimes, especially crimes committed by blacks; many felonies are downgraded to misdemeanors; and perpetrators who are minors are often omitted from crime numbers. All of this statistical manipulation is done to create the illusion that crime is going down.

Hate crime statistics are among the most doctored and misleading of statistics. If a Muslim in America violently assaults an orthodox Jew, or an African American assaults or murders an Asian, the FBI and local police are apt to classify the incident as a hate crime against a protected minority while blurring or concealing the race, ideology, and motive of the offender.

In this way, government criminologists can artificially suppress interracial or religious hate crimes committed by blacks and Muslims, and create the false impression that white supremacists are responsible for those very hate crimes.

Notice how it’s never a hate crime when blacks commit homicides against whites, as happens daily or near daily in America. Even if the killer is caught on camera calmly walking off a train exulting that he “got that white girl” after stabbing her repeatedly in the throat, it’s axiomatic that it’s not a hate crime.

CNN’s Van Jones, along with Joy Reid, Marc Lamont Hill, Maxine Waters, Oprah, and other bigots who engage in Black-splaining and conspiratorial thinking, cite phony, context-free numbers about arrests and incarceration rates in order to enforce societal taboos against discussing black criminality and to incite blacks to further violence against whites.

Blue media personalities don’t have enough mental bandwidth to think critically or acknowledge objective empiricism. Instead, they engage in rank tribal affiliation. Thus, the Joneses in the media have endless empathy for the black killer, and none for the randomly murdered white woman.

Meanwhile, every rational, reality-based observer knows if the races were reversed, America would be subjected to the polar opposite media commentary, and the nation’s cities would be burned to the ground, with the media inflaming and justifying the mayhem.

When an arsonist tried to burn down the governor’s mansion in Pennsylvania and murder Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA), legacy and other media falsely implied Shapiro was the hate crime victim of a MAGA or right-wing arsonist, omitting the fact the arsonist was a far-left antisemite who hated Shapiro not because he was a Democrat but because Shapiro was Jewish and tepidly supported Israel’s right to exist.

Perhaps influenced by blue media’s fabrications about the Shapiro arson, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) recently promoted the lie that a right-wing arsonist burned down a house belonging to a wealthy circuit court judge. Despite South Carolina’s law enforcement rebutting this claim, Goldman never apologized for or retracted his statement defaming conservatives.

Similarly, the notoriously ahistorical Professor Heather Cox Richardson, perhaps the most popular writer on Substack, used phony hate crime numbers and innuendos to backstop her baseless claim that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a right-wing diehard.

Citing irrelevancies (the killer was white; he was from a Republican family; he lived in a red state) as her evidence, the unhinged Richardson then went even further, ludicrously maintaining nobody on the Left celebrated Kirk’s murder.

Many Democrat voters who had no prior knowledge of Charlie Kirk likely read Richardson’s libels and celebrated Kirk’s murder once their queen bee in the progressive hive mind told them how to think and react to the murder.

During the 2024 presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Trump, ABC moderator David Muir either lied or dutifully carried water for Harris by citing completely false FBI statistics that claimed crime was plummeting under the Biden-Harris administration.

With tens of millions of people watching and the election hanging in the balance, Muir arrogantly accused Trump of lying about an increase in crime when Trump was being factual and objectively truthful.

More recently, Muir’s petite ABC colleague George Stephanopoulos, Tattoo’s long-lost twin from Fantasy Island, attacked Vice President J.D. Vance and border czar Tom Homan by propagating abject falsehoods and Bluesky-type paranoia.

Over the past ten years, recall how Stephanopoulos repeatedly told viewers that violence “broke out” at this or that Trump rally, as if Trump rally attendees were responsible for committing violence at their own rallies (deliberately omitting the important context that left-wing troublemakers were instigating the violence by sucker-punching, hitting, stabbing, threatening, pepper-spraying, or otherwise assaulting Trump rally-goers).

Unfortunately, half the country fervently believes the blue media’s ongoing deceptions, all of which are underpinned by a rickety scaffolding of counterfeit data.

Like Stephanopoulos, Democrat voters have gone so far down the rabbit hole of leftism. There is no pulling them back.

The brothers are previous contributors to AT.