Sorry, Democrats — No Civil War is Coming

In 1776, American colonists, despairing that their rights as British citizens were being trampled upon by their overbearing king, George III, decided to secede from the British Empire. Thomas Jefferson wrote down their grievances in the Declaration of Independence. Just a few of them include the cutting off of trade, imposing taxes without consent, depriving the people of trial by jury, suspending colonial legislatures, and waging war on the colonists. I think Jefferson’s best argument was, “He has plundered our seas, ravaged our coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.” Yep, sounds as though they had reasons to rebel.

In 1861, following the election of Abraham Lincoln, wealthy landowners pushed eleven Southern states, where slavery was legal, to secede from the United States. Much of the rhetoric claimed that the war was about states’ rights, but that was mostly a smokescreen. Unlike the rebellion against King George, these people had no grievances — only fears that slavery would be abolished, ending the free labor on which their economic system depended.

Both of these political disputes got out of control and turned into armed conflicts. Both were civil wars, although we refer to the first conflict as a revolution. Both were wars over power; control; and, to some extent, money. The first one succeeded, and the second one failed, but not before much destruction and bloodshed occurred in both.

In 2025, there are rumors that we may yet see another civil war. A YouGov poll taken in June revealed that 40% of respondents believe that a civil war is likely or somewhat likely in the future. Democrats were more likely to see a civil war happening than Republicans by 48% to 32%.

Some of this may be the result of rhetoric from Democratic sources. In March of this year, Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) claimed, “Trump is working toward a civil war.”

Much of the Democrat rage is directed at ICE, AKA U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for arresting and removing illegal aliens from the country. In April, Representative Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), while visiting an ICE facility in Miami, said, “We need an uprising where people are taking to the streets.”

In blue cities, it gets worse. In November of 2024, Denver mayor Mike Johnston claimed he would oppose ICE operations with the Denver Police Department and that Denver’s citizenry would take part in the protests. “More than us having DPD stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there. It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right?”

In August, in response to President Trump’s assertion that he was sending ICE and the National Guard to Chicago to help the city fight crime, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson said, “The people of this city are accustomed to rising up against tyranny.” In addition, a week ago, Mayor Johnson signed an executive order declaring city property to be off limits to ICE.

On the national level, Democrats have a similar focus. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has demanded that the government pay for health care for illegal aliens to end the government shutdown. On a separate topic, he recently declared that everyone should “rise up forcefully” against a tyrannical dictatorship, meaning the Trump administration, for prosecuting New York attorney general Letitia James for mortgage fraud.

Okay, rise up and do what, Democrats? Burn businesses and loot stores as in the George Floyd riots in 2020? Apparently, some leftists are suggesting that protesters at the coming No Kings rallies do just that. The only problem is that opposing the deportation of illegal alien criminals or prosecuting an allegedly dishonest government official is not as compelling a reason as demanding justice based on the assumption of police brutality against a minority, true or not. A riot is not the same thing as a civil war.

Do Democrats really believe there will be a popular uprising over ICE raids? A recent New York Times poll found that 54% of respondents were in favor of deporting illegal aliens. Even less surprising was a Harvard/Harris poll that found that 78% support the deportation of illegal alien criminals.

Here is what is really going on. Democrats are fighting for power, control, and money. Illegals represent power. If they are counted in the Census for congressional apportionment, they will add representation in blue states. This could help Democrats win control of the U.S. House of Representatives. If they are given citizenship, that would almost guarantee Democrats the ability to win national elections for the foreseeable future.

Power gives Democrats control. Control allows them to spend money on projects they deem worthy, such as health care and climate change. As we have seen with the Inflation Reduction Act, billions of dollars can be funneled through non-governmental organizations, which take a cut. In effect, this is a vast patronage system, where spending programs are designed to pay off friends and supporters, further strengthening the Democrat party.

Democrats are also worried they will lose money from their billionaire donors. The Trump administration is threatening to go after the Democrats’ big money supporters, such as George Soros and others, for allegedly funding violent protests and groups like Antifa. In the past, donors could do this without repercussions. Now, after the Kirk assassination, President Trump declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization. Unfortunately, for the dark money sponsors of the Democrat party, support of a terrorist group is seriously against the law.

Democrats are essentially in the same position today that the Southern states were in 1861. They don’t really have any grievances, except that they lost an election. If you consider all of the money spent during the Obama and Biden presidencies, what do they have to complain about? In reality, they are afraid they will lose the power and control upon which their party’s spoils system depends.

Does this portend another civil war? Unlikely. Blue states could attempt to secede from the U.S., but that has been tried before. State and colonial militias formed the backbone of rebel armies in our two previous civil wars. However, those state militias, now known as the National Guard, are now far more integrated into the regular armed forces.

A professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara believes that California may attempt to secede by 2035. Although anything is possible, I think that is about as plausible as finding Bigfoot. Californians, ask yourselves a simple question. How many of you would be willing to fight a war for Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, Adam Schiff, or Kamala Harris?

Uh-huh, I thought so.

