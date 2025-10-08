Russia Is the New ‘Global Warming’

The nation of Georgia held local elections last weekend, and anti-E.U. candidates won roughly 80% of the votes. Pro-E.U. rioters immediately attempted to invade the presidential palace and overthrow the government. Militants waved brand-new E.U. flags as they set government buildings on fire. Security services located weapons and explosives hidden away for use during the insurrection. The Georgian government officially accused Brussels of inciting riots and attempting a coup d’état.

Needless to say, this story is not getting much attention from corporate news media in the West. When it is addressed, Western sources describe the insurrectionists and saboteurs as “pro-democracy” protesters. It has become an established pattern over the last fifteen years that when leftist-globalists lose elections, they work to overthrow the legitimately elected governments...in the name of “democracy.” In 2014, that’s exactly what happened in Ukraine.

A week before the Georgian elections, Moldova held national elections. Moldova is a small former Soviet republic wedged between Ukraine and Romania. For this reason, it has become a highly contested state that NATO and the E.U. would like to control. From the perspective of Western observers, last week’s elections went the right way. The pro-E.U. party won a parliamentary majority, and those parties that prefer closer relations with Russia lost. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen celebrated by telling Moldovans, “You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom.”

What Western news sources gloss over, however, is that Moldova’s electoral commission banned political parties and candidates perceived as being “pro-Russia” from participating in the election. In an effort to “fight Russian interference,” the pro-E.U. ruling government in Moldova rigged the election in its own favor. In this way, Moldova simply followed Romania’s example from last year, when the latter annulled its own presidential election because a candidate perceived as being “pro-Russia” had unexpectedly won. In the name of “democracy,” both Romania and Moldova have made sure that only pro-E.U. parties and candidates can participate in their “democracies.”

Will there ever come a point when Europe’s rigged elections are too preposterous for reasonable people to continue pretending that they are real? Banning political parties and candidates from the democratic process undermines the entire concept of “democracy.” In Germany, election authorities are still working to ban the conservative “Alternative for Germany” party, even though its popularity has surged across the country. Ahead of local elections in September, seven “Alternative for Germany” candidates inexplicably died, leading one economist to call the string of deaths “statistically almost impossible.” Even as it censors political speech and bans political candidates from office, Germany pretends to be a stalwart defender of “democracy.”

Across Europe, speaking out against illegal immigration is punishable as a “hate crime.” In the United Kingdom, local constables make home visits to anyone who has been accused of “offending” strangers online. Although they are not always arrested, “thought criminals” are “encouraged” to delete any “offending” posts.” Those who refuse to apologize publicly are often brought down to the station for additional questioning. Such intimidation tactics and assaults on free speech are not the exception, but the norm. Last year, London’s Metropolitan Police chief threatened to extradite and jail American citizens for commenting on riots in the U.K. Had Kamala Harris won the presidential election, U.S. authorities might well be working with British officials to accommodate the demands of Europe’s speech police.

The European Commission acts as the executive branch of the European Union. It consists of twenty-seven commissioners who oversee the vast European bureaucracy. The European Council, composed of the heads of government of the E.U. member-states, nominates a president for the Commission, who then must be formally elected by the European Parliament. The president, currently Ursula von der Leyen, effectively leads the E.U., and the Commission is exclusively empowered to propose new E.U. laws.

This kind of European government does not exactly scream “democracy,” does it? It seems more like an institution specifically designed so that Europe’s aristocracy can ensure that one of its nobles rules over the continent. The average Italian, Hungarian, Spaniard, Austrian, Pole, or Finn had no say in making Ursula von der Leyen the head of Europe, but nonetheless she rules over them all. The European Union speaks the language of democracy, runs on bureaucracy, and functions as a hereditary aristocracy. Still, every European politician claims to be acting in the interests of the people and against the scourge of authoritarianism emanating from Russia.

It is not difficult to see how much the European system has influenced the Democrat party in the United States. Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton attempted to remove President Trump from office during his first term by accusing him of being a Russian spy. Democrats running the FBI and CIA pretended Vladimir Putin had stolen the 2016 election. Democrats running Silicon Valley tech companies censored conservative voices and accused MAGA speakers of engaging in “Russian collusion.” Installed “president” Joe Biden accused Trump’s MAGA voters of being “domestic extremists” and “Russian sympathizers.” Democrat secretaries of state attempted to remove President Trump from 2024 election ballots. For ten years, Democrats have been trying to paint their chief political rivals as Russian stooges.

When they lose elections, Democrats follow Europe’s example, too. They call the Trump administration “illegitimate.” They riot in cities across the country. They set buildings on fire, destroy businesses, and attack law enforcement officers. Then the same corporate news publications that push pro-E.U. propaganda whitewash all the Democrat violence in America by describing Antifa terrorism as being “pro-democracy.” According to the ruling classes in Europe and America, when leftist-globalists lose elections, it means that “democracy” has failed. And when “democracy” fails, it means that leftist-globalists are permitted to engage in rebellion and insurrection.

Do you think there will ever come a time when the side that chooses censorship, the banning of political parties, and the barring of political candidates from elections will be able to admit that its methods have more in common with dictatorship than democracy? Do you think leftist-globalists in Europe and the United States will ever be able to admit that not all political dissent is “Russian disinformation”? Do you think the nobles who run the West will ever be capable of addressing their own domestic problems without blaming them on Russia and Vladimir Putin?

When everything leftist-globalists don’t like is blamed on Russia, it makes me nostalgic for the first part of this century, when everything was simply blamed on “global warming.”

