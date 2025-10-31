No Substitute for Defeating Evil

The mainstream media and Deep State would lead us all to think the American people are more divided now than in prior trying times such as during the Civil War or the divisive civil rights/anti-Vietnam War period of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

While it is true that there may be more incidents of extremism and violence coming from the Left today, it is also important to recognize that there were major moral issues at stake in each of those prior times. Moral opposition to slavery was associated with the Civil War, and there was a moral opposition to the Vietnam War and a moral basis for racial equality in the Civil Rights movement.

Today’s urban divisiveness and violence is greater than in the 1960s, yet there is not a clear moral basis behind today’s street warfare. Moreover, there is visceral opposition and hatred to a popularly elected president who is carrying out his campaign promises and his oath to the Constitution as he understands it. President Trump’s policy priorities for America include:

Securing the U.S. borders and completing the U.S. border wall.

Strengthening legal immigration and deporting foreigners who entered America illegally -- with an early focus on criminals, gangs, and cartel members engaged in criminal activities that threaten American citizens.

Bringing foreign investment into the U.S. and rebuilding America’s manufacturing capabilities.

Ending unfair trade practices and establishing reciprocal tariffs that equalize the playing field.

Achieving energy independence and prioritizing domestic mining and processing of critical minerals to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Ending foreign wars and pursuing peace through strength.

Closing failing government agencies such as the Department of Education and dismantling the unconstitutional administrative state.

Ending “gender insanity” in schools, sports, and protecting parental rights.

The majority of Americans welcome the Trump administration’s common-sense approach to addressing the nation’s problems. Yet, the response from some judges, and state and local government officials who embrace “sanctuary cities” -- whose primary purpose is to provide a safe haven for illegal immigrants -- has been visceral opposition to major Trump initiatives, particularly regarding deportation and restoring law and order.

As of mid-2025, the most comprehensive tally identified approximately 1,003 sanctuary jurisdictions nationwide, including cities, counties, and states. Narrower counts focusing primarily on cities where crime is concentrated (excluding counties and states) place the number at around 220.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has sued the federal government over immigration enforcement threats, and he protects illegal immigrants under the sanctuary status by refusing to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Oregon governor Tina Kotek says she “will not back down” from protecting immigrants from ICE.

Things have gotten out of control in many sanctuary cities, with not only the number of violent confrontations increasing, but also the level of violence intensifying. Vehicular violence against ICE personnel and vehicles surged in 2025, with life-threatening assaults in at least ten major cities. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reports that increases in assaults are up by over 1,000% compared to the previous year. These incidents often involve suspects using vehicles to ram ICE vehicles during enforcement operations, often leading to shootings and hospitalizations.

Governors and mayors in the United States typically take an oath of office that includes a pledge to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, though the exact wording varies by city and state. Most important, the Supremacy Clause, in Article VI, Clause 2 of the Constitution, makes it clear that federal laws are the supreme Law of the Land, and take precedence over state and local laws, such as any pertaining to local or state sanctuary protection.

Thus, when President Trump decides to deal with violence and enforce national security laws by deporting illegal immigrants according to Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, state governors and city mayors are obliged to cooperate. If they choose local or state sanctuary laws over federal national security immigration law, they should be overridden and removed from office.

The cause of our present crisis was foreseen at the time of the establishment of Constitution. The first two presidents, George Washington and John Adams, publicly stated that the decline of morality and religion, notably Christianity, would lead to our downfall by unleashing incivility and a rebelliousness.

Between 1947 and 2005, a dozen landmark Supreme Court cases systematically removed state-sponsored prayer, Bible reading, creationism, and most religious symbols from public schools and government property as well as ending protection of the unborn. Parallel secularization in media, academia, and law produced a public square that is officially neutral but experientially and culturally anti-Christian.

This dechristianization eroded the hedge of spiritual protection that America enjoyed from its colonial days up through the middle of the 20th century. It also created a spiritual vacuum that became occupied by demonic spiritual forces, which have been on the rise ever since -- gaining power and control of American culture and life.

So, we are really without excuse when we say we do not understand how child sex and drug trafficking, pornography consumption, and gangs, cartels, the ranks of extremists like antifa have grown exponentially in the U.S. during the last 75+ years. We are also without excuse for failing to deter and prevent lawlessness, extreme division, and defunding the police that has been on display in many American cities.

As we approach the 250th anniversary of 1776 and the Declaration of Independence, we need to remember that it was the spiritual revival of the Great Awakening between 1730-1750 that enabled the outnumbered, underfunded, underequipped, and undertrained Continental army and navy to defeat the British, who were the greatest military power in the world.

A spiritual revival in America is as foundational today to save our nation as it was in the success of the war of independence, the Declaration of Independence, and the drafting of the first constitution in human history that protects the unalienable God-given rights and freedom of the people.

Scott S. Powell is senior fellow at Discovery Institute. His timeless book, Rediscovering America, has been a No.1 Amazon New Release in the history genre for eight weeks. Reach him at scottp@discovery.org