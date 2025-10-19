No More (Bureaucrats Who Would Be) Kings

If you’re reading this today, you probably did not join the aged hippies marching around with signs saying “No more Kings,”a multistate demonstration whose sponsors are not yet fully disclosed. (I don’t think Meghan and Harry are among them, though there are some foreign donors involved.) But rest assured, you didn't miss much.

John Bolton: This Week in “No Man is Above the Law”

The biggest domestic story of the week in my view was the indictment of former National Security Adviser John Bolton. If the 18-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Maryland where he resides is proven, he demonstrated astonishing arrogance and disregard for national security.

Here’s the text of the indictment.

In a Department of Justice release which accompanied the indictment, he is accused of eight counts of “transmission of national defense information (NDI) and10 counts of unlawful retention of NDI.

The indictment alleges that Bolton illegally transmitted NDI by using personal email and messaging application accounts to send sensitive documents classified as high as Top Secret. These documents revealed intelligence about future attacks, foreign adversaries, and foreign-policy relations. The indictment also alleges that Bolton illegally retained NDI documents within his home. These documents included intelligence on an adversary’s leaders as well as information revealing sources and collections used to obtain statements on a foreign adversary. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of unlawful retention of NDI and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of transmission of NDI. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This appears to be the result of an investigation conducted during the Biden administration that began in 2021 and was likely paused “when the Hur investigation began of Joe Biden keeping classified documents in his residence.”

As Paul Sperry sees it:

“Bolton must have considered he was above the law. He “recklessly sent classified White House info to uncleared family members so he'd have it for his memoir, using unsecured personal email, yet locked up a classified report exposing Russia-Trump intelligence fraud in a White House safe so Trump couldn't see it ..”

It seems likely that his wife and daughter, whose accounts received some of this material, will be investigated as well.

His reckless and selfish handling of such highly-classified material was not without national security consequences. It is alleged that one of the AOL accounts which he used to transmit classified material to people who lacked clearance to see it was hacked by Iran-linked actors.

The judge assigned to hear the case, which seems by all accounts to be straightforward, is Theodore Chuang who was appointed by Obama. In President Trump’s first term he blocked the travel ban and was overruled by the Supreme Court. This term he issued a preliminary injunction preventing the president and DOGE from dismantling USAID, an order which was overturned on appeal.

Trimming the Voting Rights Act

This week the Supreme Court heard Louisiana v. Callais, which raises the question whether Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act allows states like Louisiana to create majority-minority congressional districts. (There are about 19 such districts, largely in Alabama and Georgia, and a ruling in Louisiana’s favor will constitute a major blow to Democrats and a significant advantage to the country as these majority-minority districts tend to create the most radical members of Congress.) It’s not likely that any decision will be rendered in time to affect the midterms. The court seemed unpersuaded by Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s argument, and principal Deputy Solicitor General Hashim Moopan’s retort was a classic put down: ”If these were white democrats, there’s no reason to think they would have a second district. If they were all white, we all agree they wouldn’t. That is literally the definition of race subordinating traditional principles.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson again made herself the object of ridicule comparing black voters to disabled persons needing special access facilities.

Tariffs

On November 4, SCOTUS will hear on a fast-track basis two cases challenging the president’s authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) He has by executive order instituted two separate tariffs. One, called a “trafficking tariff” targets Canada, Mexico, and China for failing to deal with fentanyl traffic into the U.S. The second, “reciprocal tariff” targets almost every country to make trade conditions fairer in their markets. President Trump has said he may well attend that hearing himself. The Administration just announced that it has a massive surplus of $198 Billion for the month of September ($544 Billion in receipts, $346 Billion in outlays. In the receipt column, it collected $30 billion in tariffs.)

The UN tried and failed to pull a fast one

The UN tried to grab more money under the great green scam by setting an international tax (receipts to it) on international shipping which would have raised the cost of virtually everything to ameliorate the Sky Dragon of climate change. Rubio and Michael Waltz killed this latest grift effort.

I can’t share the details on how @michaelgwaltz &@SecRubio have, in just a few days, organized the greatest opposition to UN policy since the Cold War and blocked this UN Carbon Tax. I can say it was a knife fight to the end. “I’ve been in this industry for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” one shipping executive told me today. “You just don’t say NO to these guys. It’s unheard of.” It’s unclear who “these guys” are, but I suspect the European families with shipping investments and net wealth that far exceeds Elon’s. Absolutely none of the maritime experts I interviewed early this week thought the US could pull this off. Zero. Massive amounts of money, NGO influence, diplomatic threat and media manipulation were behind this…[snip] “That Trump Truth Social post sent shockwaves through the building,” one UN delegate in London told me. “NOBODY expected it. The Secretary General @IMOSecGen looked like a deer in the headlights this morning.” Incredible. Simply incredible work by team Trump and a massive blow to the European deep state who planned to use this tax as a slush fund to plug holes in US Aid funding for globalist NGOs.

CNN weighed in on the matter:

It had been widely assumed the tax would be adopted during a summit in London at the International Maritime Organization, the UN-backed body that governs global shipping. But after four days of fraught negotiations, countries agreed to delay a vote on whether to approve it by 12 months. The decision came after a vociferous US campaign, with President Donald Trump calling it a “scam tax” and the State Department threatening reprisals on countries supporting it.

I confess that I have not always given Secretary of State Marco Rubio all the credit he deserves. He has been astonishing.