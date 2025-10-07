No Debate, Just Hate

There's a saying that goes, "If you want to make a conservative mad, lie to him. If you want to make a leftist mad, tell him the truth." Truer words were never spoken. The Left has abandoned reason for rage, choosing violence over debate or even discussion. Democrats are not only unwilling to civilly engage conservatives -- they're increasingly unable to. They're resorting to threats, fantasies of murder, violence, and even support for such extremism. The pattern is clear, it's damning and it's time to call it out and demand accountability.

Matt Walsh laid out how the Left expressed their violent streak over the last three days. He recounts a litany of horrors, including a Democrat candidate for attorney general fantasizing about murdering political opponents and their children. Virginia Democrat Jay Jones texted that he wished his GOP opponent "two bullets to the head" and hoped his children would die in their mother's arms. This, just after the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk which tells us how far the Left will go. Walsh warns us, "When I say they want us dead, it's because they really do want us dead." How do you debate someone who dreams of your family's slaughter? You can't. The Left's rhetoric is making unity impossible.

As the nominee for Virginia attorney general, Jones's texts reveal a man unfit for any office, let alone top law enforcer. This wasn't a private rant, he publicly expressed detailed murder fantasies against GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his family, claiming "only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy." He tendered a weak apology -- "embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry" -- which falls flat, especially since he won't drop out. Virginia Democrats doubled down, with gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger condemning the words but not the candidacy. The Virginia Beach Democratic Committee elaborated, urging supporters to "line up behind" him, dismissing it as "past mistakes" and (inappropriately) quoting scripture about casting stones. This isn't accountability, it's endorsement. By the way, this "past mistakes" excuse is also part of the Left's pattern. If the offense didn't happen in the last day or two, it doesn't count. This is the entire genesis of MoveOn.org. And even when we catch them in the act, it's not their fault. They were provoked. They had a bad childhood. They're transgender. Or we're racists for noticing.

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Winsome Earle-Sears nailed it in her new ad, tying Jones's venom to Spanberger's "Let your rage fuel you!" mantra. Sears called for Jones to exit the race and declared Spanberger's support "disqualifying." She exposed the hypocrisy in a press conference: Democrats preach tolerance but back a candidate fantasizing about dead children.

Guy Benson recently dismantled the Left's favorite myth: that conservatives are the violent ones. He listed the onslaught we have faced -- from two assassination attempts on President Trump (that we know about) to threats against Supreme Court justices, law enforcement and attacks on pro-life centers. Benson notes, "The projection is off the charts," underscoring how Democrats accuse the Right of inciting violence while ignoring their own. It's the very definition of gaslighting. Democrats know their words inspire their unstable followers to act, yet they refuse to back off. In fact, they double down. The facts are indisputable: the Left suppresses speech and resorts to violence. This isn't co-existence -- it's survival against a side that views its opponents as "evil" to be eliminated.

Author Robert Natelson's call to "RICO the Violent Left" is spot-on. The federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act targets conspiracies behind crimes like terrorism and arson. Natelson argues that the DoJ must investigate the funding and coordination that fuels leftist riots, from 1968's Watts to 2020's BLM chaos as well as the recent pro-Hamas and anti-ICE disruptions. The patterns scream organization. Protests erupt in soft-target areas like campuses and blue cities, with professional gear, paid agitators, and timed to elections. Funding from mysterious sources, possibly misused federal dollars, props it all up. Right-wing violence? Rare, like J6. Leftist uprisings? Endless, and destructive. PBS's claim that most violence comes from the right is pure propaganda, cherry-picking isolated incidents while ignoring massive demonstrations that ruin lives, businesses, and destroy property.

Conservatives prioritize God, faith, the family, and the country. We value debate, evidence, and the rule of law. We've won elections by convincing voters, not intimidating them. The Left's unwillingness/inability to debate stems from their moral and intellectual bankruptcy. They've replaced God with government, they worship in the Church of Climate Change and their sacraments are abortion and transgenderism. Their support of candidates like Jones who openly dream of murder crosses the line into evil. Normal Americans must protect themselves and support leaders like President Trump who will enforce justice. We must demand RICO investigations to uproot this rot. Our Republic depends on it. No more excuses: the Left must be held legally accountable for their hate and calls for violence.

Image: AT via Magic Studio