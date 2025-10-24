Modern Conservatism Calls For A Philosophical Warrior-Scholar

True conservatism is philosophy in motion, not nostalgia. Conservatism is reason disciplined by gratitude, freedom guarded by order, and faith translated into civic strength. Conservatism does not clutch the past. The conservative is the custodian of permanent things, those enduring norms of human existence that Russell Kirk called the backbone of civilization. Conserving is remembering that truth is inherited, not invented.

Marcus Aurelius taught that “You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” From his stoicism flows every idea of ordered liberty. Self-governed citizens precede self-governed states. Aristotle refined this. “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.” Virtue is muscle memory. Western political architecture, parliaments, courts, and constitutions were built to make those private habits public.

Edmund Burke warned that “Society is a contract…between those who are living, those who are dead, and those who are to be born.” He understood that liberty without lineage becomes license. James Madison echoed him in The Federalist Papers. “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” Madison understood mankind’s crooked timber. Conservatism accepts man as fallen but improvable, dangerous yet dignified. Law and virtue must co-govern him.

Faith, the second column, anchors the first. C. S. Lewis described pride as “the complete anti-God state of mind.” Chesterton called tradition “giving votes to our ancestors.” Their point was identical. Humility is freedom’s precondition. Civilizations that forget transcendence confuse appetite for rights. Proverbs says, “Better a patient man than a warrior, one with self-control than one who takes a city.” A republic survives on temperance, not tantrums.

America’s Founders understood this symmetry. Alexander Hamilton wrote that “Energy in the executive is a leading character in the definition of good government.” Yet he coupled energy with accountability. Power without virtue is chaos. Virtue without power is futility. The mature leader requires strength guided by conscience and desire moderated by law. Burke’s “men of intemperate minds” cannot rule nor be ruled.

Viktor Frankl offered the modern metaphysical corollary. “Those who have a ‘why’ to live can bear almost any ‘how.’” Meaning, not comfort, is man’s first need. When politics degenerates into therapy, citizens become clients rather than creators. Societies that lose purpose breed grievance as their new religion.

F. A. Hayek saw this rot in economics. “The more the state ‘plans,’ the more difficult planning becomes for the individual.” Command economies destroy wealth and will. Michael Novak deemed capitalism a “moral, cultural, and political system.” Moral markets reward work, risk, and service. Ayn Rand’s fierce individualism—“A creative man is motivated by the desire to achieve, not by the desire to beat others”—reminds us that production is gratitude, not greed.

Order and freedom, faith and enterprise—these are not museum pieces. They are living laws that modern leadership either honors or violates. Mature statesmen must translate them into action: protecting free and moral markets; defending borders without surrendering compassion; fostering innovation without idolizing novelty. Throughout new eras, these old measures remain valid tests. Aristotle’s prudence in context remains the supreme political virtue.

Whittaker Chambers saw ideological utopia’s seduction and collapse. “Man without God is a beast, and men governed by men without God are beasts led by beasts.” His testimony was empirical. Every totalitarian state declares itself moral and ends by worshipping power. Conservatives recognize the dangers of bureaucracy masquerading as benevolence, redistribution disguised as compassion, and digital central planning.

Decisions belong as close as possible to citizens. Tocqueville praised the “science of association” as democracy’s mother discipline. Free men learn responsibility by governing something smaller than the state. When families, churches, and local guilds weaken, individuals turn upward for salvation. Bureaucrats replace priests and algorithms replace conscience.

Culture is a nation’s moral weather. T. S. Eliot mourned, “These fragments I have shored against my ruins.” Yeats foresaw that “The centre cannot hold.” Milton warned that “The mind is its own place.” Art predicts politics. Fragmented meaning precedes fragmented order. Civilizations sneering at beauty soon sneer at truth. Conservatives’ tasks are aesthetic and ethical. Restore reverence through art, ritual, and education. The Republic begins in classrooms.

Plato admonished that “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” The warrior-scholar eschews indifference. He studies politics to defend, not dominate. He knows Adam Smith. “Self-command is not only a great virtue but the keystone of all.” He knows Dante. Man “was not made to live as brutes, but to follow virtue and knowledge.” He knows Burke. Liberty “must be limited in order to be possessed.”

Conservatives know the digital age tempts us to reverse hierarchies: feelings above reason, entitlement above effort, identity above character. Yet truth remains stubborn. “The soul becomes dyed with the color of its thoughts,” wrote Aurelius. A society addicted to resentment will embrace envy. Conversely, gratitude breeds stewardship. Renewal begins in thanks for inheritance, law, and the chance to build.

This is why families and churches are vital moral capital engines. When ideology dissolves sex into construct, debt into policy, crime into victimhood, and excellence into oppression, conservatives must reassert reality. “To make us love our country,” Burke said, “our country ought to be lovely.” A nation dishonoring creation and families cannot remain lovely.

The economy is also a moral realm. Hayek’s rule of law, Novak’s moral ecology, and Frankl’s quest for meaning converge. Freedom demands discipline. Debt that devours future generations, subsidies that punish industry, and inflation that stealth-taxes workers are moral failures. They trade stewardship for expedience. Conservatives insist that thrift, not stimulus, is the first kindness to the poor.

International order begins with sovereignty. “Energy in the executive,” Hamilton reminded us, is a virtue when it defends independence and peace. Burke called this “the cheap defense of nations.” Diminished borders give way to diminished values. Patriotism is loyalty to the gift given. As Chesterton laughed, “We men and women are all in the same boat, upon a stormy sea. We owe to each other a terrible and tragic loyalty.” Today’s storm is global technocracy, the soft despotism of unelected consensus. The answer is love of home.

These truths form the modern warrior-scholar’s armor. He conquers noise with silence, outrage with logic, and nihilism with faith.

The final measure is gratitude. Frankl opined that “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” The conservative looks inward. He reforms before legislating. He governs by example before governing by law. He grasps that strength, excellence, faith, and family are civilizational prerequisites, not partisan possessions.

Conservatism emphasizes realism over reaction. Human nature evolves slower than our machines. Conservative leadership requires modern tools and ancient timeless morals. Wise leaders reconcile executive energy with humility, strength with service, and ambition with gratitude. Wise leadership is statesmanship’s standard.

The warrior-scholar’s creed is summarized in six words: Virtue. Order. Liberty. Faith. Family. Gratitude. Civilizations adhering to them will stand as ideological empires fall. “The love that moves the sun and the other stars,” Dante wrote, still moves men of courage. The eternal task is to keep that love luminous through reason, reverence, and resolve. That is true modern conservatism, the oldest wisdom that is newly alive.

Judd Dunning is the host of “ Unapologetic with Judd Dunning ” on KABC AM 790 — a political author, producer, pundit, and media personality. A frequent radio and TV commentator appearing coast to coast across this great country, Judd is also a regular guest on Newsmax and other national outlets.