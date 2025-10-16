Louisiana’s Coastal Courtroom Crusade Will Backfire on State’s Republican Officials

Louisiana’s coasts are disappearing at an alarming rate. The loss of vital wetlands leaves residents in the state more exposed to damage from severe weather, like hurricane storm surge or flooding. Unfortunately, political leaders have chosen litigation and blame over building a comprehensive, cooperative strategy to save the coast.

Rather than rally a broad and politically diverse group of stakeholders to tackle the problem, Governor Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill (both Republicans) hope to scapegoat a single industry and hold it solely responsible for a complicated problem in which there are many contributors. In so doing, they are putting the interests of trial lawyers ahead of their constituents, endangering the wetlands rehabilitation effort, and undermining Trump administration efforts to unleash American energy.

These cases often attempt to fault companies for operations that were lawfully conducted under permits issued by the state, or even carried out at the federal government’s request during World War II. The companies are currently arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court that this is a reason to hear the cases in federal rather than state courts.

There are a multitude of factors behind Louisiana’s coastal erosion. Levees built along the Mississippi River prevent sediment from being deposited into wetlands to offset the soft sediments that naturally compact and sink over time. Rising sea levels work to convert marsh into open seawater. Hurricanes erode barrier islands and marshes. Federal navigation projects cut through wetlands and allow saltwater intrusion.

Dredging for oil and gas extraction has not solely contributed to this challenge. So too has dredging for shipping, flood control, and development. All of this work was lawful, permitted activity that complied with federal and state regulations.

Still, state leaders like Gov. Landry and AG Murrill insist that oil and gas companies are uniquely responsible and must be compelled in court to finance remediation. With support from state leadership, local parish governments have flooded the zone with more than 40 active lawsuits under lead trial attorney John Carmouche, who apparently used family political connections to help bring the parishes on board his suits, exerts his political power to favorably shape state legislation, and spends millions to oppose any candidates that threaten his payday.

Carmouche, as one of the state’s top Democrat donors, helped elect Democrat John Bel Edwards to two terms as governor. Edwards’s Republican replacement and the current governor, Jeff Landry, also received strong backing from Carmouche and other trial attorneys after he reportedly promised the suits would face no challenge from his administration either.

It doesn’t seem to matter which party is elected in Louisiana these days, if any candidate who hopes to win must first kiss the ring of Carmouche.

In fact, while serving as Attorney General, Landry signed a pact with Carmouche where he pledged, among other things, not to “expressly or impliedly endorse any substantive defense or exception raised by any defendant….” It doesn’t matter, in other words, what facts are brought to bear by the companies being sued; the current governor of Louisiana has pre-committed himself to ignore them. Is that what is best for the Louisiana economy, or is it a clear conflict of interest?



It’s even more revealing that Governor Landry is in bed with the trial bar since he took the opposite position before he was the state’s chief law enforcement officer. As a candidate for Louisiana Attorney General in 2013 against incumbent Buddy Caldwell, Landry authored an op-ed where he stated, “The oil and gas industry developed the natural resources of our state in accordance with state and federal laws. I believe suing the industry for following the law is asinine. Why is Caldwell allowing it to happen? It is cronyism. It is the Buddy System.”



Landry further opined,

It is outrageous for the attorney general to authorize this type of extortion of Louisiana's coastal erosion and flooding problems. Contingency contracts by the state are prohibited to prevent this type of racketeering. The actions of our attorney general would turn the state’s coastal protection and flood control issues into an ambulance chasing free for all. It’s bad policy. It’s reckless. And, it’s flat irresponsible.

Oh, how times have changed. Landry’s obvious about-face here underscores that he’s clearly under the influence of Carmouche and his allies. But aside from providing yet another reminder that politicians in Louisiana are typically as swampy as its coast, these lawsuits raise several broader concerns.

High dollar verdicts like the $744.6 million that a jury earlier this year ruled Chevron must pay, in the first of these cases to reach trial, are also likely to distort local politics and policy in undesirable ways.

Politicians will of course want to offload costs for environmental efforts instead of raising taxes on constituents. And locally elected judges, many of whom received generous campaign contributions from Carmouche, won’t want to stand in the way of large sums of money being helicoptered into the parishes, which is yet another reason federal courts are likely to provide a more fair and neutral venue to hear these cases.

Not only does the assault on oil and gas companies threaten to raise energy prices, but any business interested in operating in the state will think twice if the cost of falling out of political favor is a full-throated legal barrage. What Louisiana needs is leadership that secures restoration funding through cooperation and sound policy, not courtroom crusades that chase away jobs and investment. Suing its way to a new coast is a false hope that Louisiana can’t afford.

