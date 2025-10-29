Liberal Women are Unhappy

On October 18, Democrats and other leftist groups held hundreds of “We hate Trump; we hate his supporters” protests that they called the “No Kings” march. The largest demographic group of protesters was older, antagonized white women accompanied by their reluctant, “do-I-have-to-participate” husbands (the second largest group). In contrast to the Democrats’ younger protesters, these elderly (70s and 80s) men and women were civil and even displayed patriotism by waving (not burning) U.S. flags. Surprisingly, they didn’t carry many Palestinian or Mexican flags often seen when Dems protest. Obviously, they received the memo to tone down their hatred of America.

The protesters claimed to be against “kings and monarchs.” That’s not true. Dems and their protesters love authoritarian regimes. They embrace communism, socialism, dictators, kings, and oppressive regimes provided the authoritarian is one of their own. How else does one explain their support of Islam (a completely repressive ideology) over Christianity and their overwhelming support for the soon-to-be-elected communist mayor of NYC? Trump is the exact opposite of a dictator or king, which is why Dems protest so vigorously against him. They’re against Trump because he’s open and honest, and those who support authoritarians hate transparency and honesty.

The demographics of the protests got me to wondering, why do so many 3Ws (Wealthy White Women) participate in all these “hate Trump” protests and rallies? It makes no sense. Trump has negotiated numerous peace treaties around the globe, completely closed the border to illegals, is making us all safer by deporting illegals, has reduced crime in cities controlled by Dems, greatly reduced Biden’s inflation, is eliminating drug cartels by blowing up their boats, is ending race-based discrimination (He’s getting rid of DEI.), eliminating boys playing girls’ sports, negotiating new trade deals that will bring tens of thousands of jobs to the USA, and these “educated” elites are against it all. Why?

A psychotherapist named Jonathan Alpert has a possible answer -- these educated women are suffering mental health issues. According to Alpert, liberal women “consume more mental health services” than any other demographic group. He thinks these protests are a form of “group therapy” where all these aggrieved women commiserate and throw tantrums with other like-minded aggrieved, angry women. Similar to AA meetings where alcoholics support and encourage one another, these irate women engage in public, group “venting sessions.” Alpert said, “people get stuff off their chest and feel better in the moment but it doesn’t bring any sort of positive change.”

Numerous nonpartisan studies show that liberal women are: “less happy, more depressed, and diagnosed more often with mental illness.” According to “The Despair of Young Liberal Women,” liberals “consistently report lower levels of personal satisfaction than conservatives.” In their survey, only 32% of young liberal women felt satisfied with American society while 70% of young conservative women reported being satisfied. The article continued, “Compared to conservatives, liberals are less inclined to prioritize activities that are associated with personal fulfillment. Liberals have become less closely connected to religious organizations and churches. Marriage rates among liberals have also declined precipitously. Only 37% of liberals are currently married, compared to 56% of conservatives.” Also, the General Social Survey (GSS) is one of the longest “snapshots” of American attitudes that tracks happiness. Since the 1970s, the GSS consistently finds conservatives happier than liberals, regardless of gender.

The 2024 American Family Survey shows conservative women rate themselves twice as happy as liberals. In “Why are Liberal Women so Unhappy?,” Lucian G. Conway found similar results, that conservative women are happier than liberal women largely because of marriage and church attendance. The article asks if it’s time to embrace “conservative approaches to well-being.” Columbia Magazine’s “Why Depression Rates are Higher Among Liberals” and the 2024 study from the Institute for Family Studies titled “Liberal Women are Less Happy, More Lonely. But Why?” reinforce this greater happiness of conservative women versus unhappy liberal women.

These studies don’t surprise me at all. Given that most of these studies are conducted by uber-liberal psychology wonks, I suspect the actual happiness differences are even greater than what is reported. Every day, Democrat women wake up and watch “The View,” CNN, and MSNBC that are filled with nasty, loathsome female commentators; telling these liberal women they’re victims and are oppressed by white, male conservatives. Also, they’re told that America is a cesspool of racial injustice, that climate change will soon destroy the planet, that Donald Trump and ICE are jailing and deporting innocent “Maryland fathers,” etc. Conservatives, on the other hand, wake up and thank the good Lord for blessing them with another day of living in the greatest country God ever created.

Think about those two completely opposite mindsets and Alpert’s explanation makes more sense than all others. It proves what Michael Savage has said for years, “Liberalism is a mental disorder.” Liberal women, who all vote Democrat, living in cities like Atlanta, Boston, NYC, Austin, Seattle, etc., love talking about “seeing their therapist.” It gives them credibility and bragging rights at cocktail parties and black-tie fundraisers, in the same way that aborting a baby does. Alone, they tell their problems to their psychiatrist. Gathered as a group at a protest, they scream their hatred of Trump and of conservatives. Bless their troubled hearts.

Image: Rawpixel.com