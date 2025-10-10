Keep New York City From Becoming New Marx City

If you’re in New York or would like to donate to a New York mayoral candidate, there’s only one serious candidate who hasn’t caused thousands to die (that would be Andrew Cuomo) and isn’t allied to a political ideology that has historically caused tens of millions of people to die (i.e., Zohran Mamdani). The man who should win, of course, is Curtis Sliwa.

Americans who follow elections will carefully search their ballot to find the candidate of their choice. According to several studies, almost everyone else focuses on the top two or three names and selects the candidate from their party. Positioning on a ballot matters...a lot!

The New York City Board of Elections has announced the order in which candidates will appear on the November 4 ballot. Note that two leading candidates are listed twice, and, although Eric Adams and Jim Walden dropped out, they remain listed on the ballot. Also, two candidates no one ever heard of (nor raised money or campaigned) are listed ahead of Andrew Cuomo.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani—Democrat Party

Curtis A. Sliwa—Republican Party

Irene Estrada—Conservative Party (Raised little money and has not done any campaigning.)

Zohran Kwame Mamdani—Working Families Party (aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America Party)

Curtis A. Sliwa—Protect Animals Party

Eric L. Adams—Safe & Affordable/End Anti-Semitism Party (Under New York’s rules, his name remains on the ballot although he has dropped out.)

Joseph Hernandez—Quality of Life candidate (Raised little money and has not done any campaigning.)

Andrew M. Cuomo—Fight and Deliver Party, former Democrat governor

Jim Walden – Integrity Party (Under New York’s rules, his name remains on the ballot although he has dropped out.)

According to a UC San Diego report published in December 2024, New York City ranked 49th for turnout among U.S. major cities. New York City is comprised of five boroughs: Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, with the island being the most conservative. (Personal note: Robin was born in Brooklyn, raised in Queens, and married and lived one year on Staten Island before she and her husband moved to California, once worked in Manhattan across from St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and skipped the Bronx except when driving up to the beautiful Catskill Mountains. She knows New York City.)

The City, an online site focusing on New York issues, analyzed the 2021 mayoral race that elected Eric Adams:

Of the more than 4.9 million active registered voters for the general election that year, only 1.147 million cast votes, according to the CFB data. That’s just 23% of eligible city dwellers who actually exercised their right to vote. [snip] Manhattan had the highest voter turnout during the 2021 primary, with 33.4%. The highest voter turnout in the general election, though, was the Republican stronghold Staten Island, with 33.7% voting. The borough with the lowest turnout for the primary and the general was The Bronx — 19.1% came out in June and 17.5% voted in November. Brooklyn’s primary turnout was 27.5%, and Queens had 25%; their general turnout were both above 22%.

The excitement for the communist Muslim Mamdani comes from the downwardly mobile—those who want others to pay for their basic needs. Should the communist win, New York City (like other blue cities) will see the rich and middle-class leave. It’s been happening in the Big Apple for decades and will accelerate.

In 1965, 128 Fortune 500 firms were headquartered in New York City. Today, it’s about 50 firms. Texas boasts 54 Fortune 500 companies, and Florida has 22. There are many memes of Florida calling Mamdani ‘realtor of the year.’

New Yorkers should rally around Curtis Sliwa. After all, when you think of someone who repeatedly stands up for New York’s working and middle-class residents, Sliwa’s name is among the first that comes to mind. He founded the now international Guardian Angels to protect New Yorkers when no one else cared – sort of how things are today. Every borough’s Republican Party has endorsed Sliwa, along with the Rockland County GOP. Former Republican New York Governor George Pataki was one of Sliwa’s earliest endorsements.

Sliwa’s campaign is projecting its strongest fundraising stretch so far, reporting more than $421,000 raised in the last filing period. Moreover, he is gaining endorsements from both sides of the aisle. For instance, Democrat Assembly Member Jamie Williams and Democrat Council Member Robert Holden have endorsed the Republican Sliwa. Holden touts the Guardian Angels founder’s “decades of public service and straight talk.” He adds,

He (Sliwa) built the Guardian Angels into a global public safety force. He has walked the streets, ridden the subways, and stood with victims when no one else would. His campaign has grassroots support, a serious platform, and the toughness to govern.

Why would anyone want former New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo, famous for “murdering” elderly nursing home residents during the “scamdemic?” Speaking on The View on October 6, Andrew Cuomo focused on...President Trump:

Mamdani is a gift for him (President Trump) — a gift. He wants Mamdani, for two reasons. One, going into the midterms, he will take a picture of Mamdani, run around the country and say, ‘Here is what happened to the Democrats. They are now communists, they hate the police, they legalize prostitution, legalize drugs, they want to elect this Democrat, no experience whatsoever — being mayor of New York would be his first real job.

At this point, the only debate is whether Mamdani is a socialist or a communist. Ayn Rand explained the difference:

There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism—by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.

Cuomo’s ballot position, at the bottom behind someone who didn’t campaign and who has no name recognition, is going to hurt him. The choice is now between a communist who has a platform to the left of Karl Marx and a man who has spent his entire life trying to make New York City a place where people can safely live and work. New Yorkers should elect Curtis Sliwa.

