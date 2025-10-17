It’s Time To Appoint Steve Witkoff National Security Advisor

Some appointments make headlines. Others make history. After Gaza, this one would do both.

When President Trump delivered what the world thought was impossible—a Gaza peace deal that brought quiet after decades of chaos—bureaucracy did not make that happen. It came from instinct, trust, and real-world strategy. At the center of that success was Steve Witkoff—the builder turned dealmaker who, alongside Jared Kushner, turned stalemate into a breakthrough.

The President himself said it best just days ago: “I call him Henry Kissinger, who doesn’t leak.” The line got laughs—but it was also the most accurate description of Witkoff’s value to this administration. He is disciplined, discreet, and decisive. And now, it’s time to give him the role that matches his performance: National Security Advisor of the United States.

Image created using AI.

A Moment That Redefined American Diplomacy

The Gaza deal changed more than headlines; it changed perceptions. For years, the Washington establishment insisted that peace in the Middle East was beyond reach. Think-tank experts, UN envoys, and career diplomats all wrote it off as unworkable. But Trump never accepted “impossible.”

He sent people he trusted—people who understood leverage, human nature, and timing. Witkoff and Kushner did what the old class never could: they treated the region like a negotiation, not a seminar. They read the players, knew the pain points, and used economic and security guarantees to create mutual interest.

When the guns fell silent, even critics had to admit that the deal worked. It was classic Trump: unconventional, unorthodox, and utterly effective.

The Right Man for the Hardest Job

The National Security Advisor is not a ceremonial title; it is the president’s most trusted voice in moments of crisis. The person in that seat must translate the commander-in-chief’s instincts into policy, coordination, and results.

Right now, that seat is only half filled. After Mike Waltz left in May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been serving as Acting National Security Advisor. He has done an admirable job balancing both roles, but the truth is, no one can run the State Department and the National Security Council at the same time. America’s diplomacy deserves focus; its security deserves full-time leadership.

Appointing Steve Witkoff would fix that overnight. It would free Rubio to focus on foreign policy execution while giving the President a loyal, battle-tested operator at his side—one whose only agenda is results.

Why Witkoff Matters

Witkoff isn’t a product of the bureaucracy. Like Trump, he’s a builder—literally and politically. He came up in New York’s toughest real-estate market, negotiating billion-dollar projects where every decision had consequences. That background forged a mindset Washington has long forgotten: accountability.

In diplomacy, as in development, talk is cheap. Deliverables matter. Witkoff brings that clarity into rooms where others bring theories. His understanding of leverage, sequencing, and compromise enabled him to navigate some of the most complex regional rivalries—from Hamas to Israel, from Egypt to Qatar—and still secure a deal that restored American credibility.

That’s not luck. That’s leadership.

Peace Through Strength, Not Slogans

For decades, American foreign policy has swung between overreach and retreat. Trump changed that. He replaced endless wars with decisive diplomacy—showing the world that peace comes from power, not apology.

The Gaza success reaffirmed that doctrine. Witkoff was one of its chief architects. While many in the foreign-policy establishment viewed Trump’s approach as risky, Witkoff intuitively understood that when America projects strength, doors open; when it hesitates, chaos fills the void.

He doesn’t operate through press conferences or photo ops. He operates through results. And in doing so, he embodies the principle that has defined Trump’s statecraft from the start—peace through strength, results through action.

A Strategic Partnership with Jared Kushner

No account of the Gaza deal can ignore the role Jared Kushner played. Together, Kushner and Witkoff formed one of the most effective negotiating duos in recent American history. One brought the institutional memory of the Abraham Accords; the other brought the on-the-ground instincts to make things move.

Their collaboration was a model of Trump-era diplomacy—loyal, fast, and fearless. Both men understood the president’s vision: stop lecturing, start delivering. That partnership should now be institutionalized. With Witkoff in the National Security Advisor’s office and Kushner continuing as senior envoy, the Trump administration would have a peace team unmatched in experience, credibility, and personal rapport with the president.

The Kissinger Without the Leaks

When Trump compared Witkoff to Henry Kissinger, he wasn’t exaggerating. He was drawing a distinction. Kissinger was a master strategist but also a chronic leaker who often put ego above loyalty. Witkoff is the opposite—a quiet operator who doesn’t chase cameras or headlines.

That quality matters. In an age where information leaks faster than decisions, having a National Security Advisor who values discretion over drama is an asset beyond measure. Trump’s comment wasn’t just praise; it was policy. He was signaling what kind of team he wants for the next chapter, one that is loyal, tight-lipped, and laser-focused on results.

Ending the Acting Era

America doesn’t need an “acting” National Security Advisor; it needs an active one. Rubio’s dual role was a temporary fix, not a long-term solution. The world is watching Washington—from Tehran to Moscow, Beijing to Jerusalem—trying to read who really speaks for the President on matters of security and defense. That uncertainty must end.

Appointing Witkoff would send a clear message: the Trump administration has a steady hand at the wheel. It would restore chain-of-command clarity inside the NSC and give America’s allies a single point of contact they can trust. It would also show that the President rewards competence and loyalty—two values that have defined both his leadership and Witkoff’s service.

A Call to Action

Leadership is about timing—knowing when to move and when to make it count. The Gaza peace was a turning point not just for the region, but for America’s place in the world. Now is the moment to consolidate that success.

President Trump built a record of foreign-policy achievement that no modern president can match: no new wars, unprecedented peace accords, energy dominance, and restored deterrence. But legacies are sustained by structure. The appointment of Steve Witkoff as National Security Advisor would cement that structure—ensuring that Trump’s instincts are translated into action by someone who understands them perfectly.

Witkoff has proven himself in every arena: in business, in diplomacy, and in loyalty. He’s the man who gets the job done without ever needing the credit. That’s exactly the kind of steady hand the Situation Room needs.

It’s time to make it official. Appoint Steve Witkoff National Security Advisor—and let America’s peace through strength become permanent policy.