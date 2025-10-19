It’s All about Sharia

At a time when America finds itself dealing with pro-terrorist rallies on college campuses, the U.S. government providing military arms and equipment to Islamic countries, and Americans deeply concerned about impending terrorist threats and Islamic law (sharia) being imposed and adjudicated in local communities, how does the average person come to understand these issues? How can an effective solution be reached when few really seem to know what is going on?

It is helpful to begin with the understanding that the Islamic world sees everything through the same lens. That lens is sharia.

In Islam, sharia — “Allah’s divine law” — is the blueprint for how to live. It is what Islam seeks to impose on the Earth.

Knowing Sharia Matters

At the geopolitical level, every Muslim nation on earth is a party to the OIC — the Organization for Islamic Cooperation. The OIC is made up of every Islamic nation on earth (56) plus the “State of Palestine.” The OIC is the largest voting bloc in the United Nations.

In 1990, the OIC approved and in 1993 officially served to the United Nations “The Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam.” In it, every Muslim nation on Earth at the head of state and king level declared to the world that its only understanding of “human rights” is sharia.

In fact, the last article in the Cairo Declaration states, “The Islamic Shari’ah is the only source of reference for the explanation or clarification of any of the articles of this Declaration.”

In its doctrine, publications, public statements, videos, and other pronouncements, the leaders of the Islamic State (formerly ISIS), al-Qaeda, Hezb’allah, Hamas, and the other military jihadi organizations on the planet state that they exist to impose Islam and sharia on the Earth.

In his 11/18/98 letter to the Taliban, Osama bin Laden wrote, “I do not need to tell you that this sacred struggle should continue until ... holy places of Muslims are liberated from the occupation of non-Muslims and the Islamic sharia is enforced on the land of God.” In his open letter to America in 2002, bin Laden explained that al-Qaeda does what it does because “governments prevent our people from establishing the Islamic sharia.”

The official bylaws of the International Muslim Brotherhood, the largest Islamic movement on the planet, state, “The Muslim Brotherhood is an international organizations which seeks to establish Allah’s law in the land. ... The Islamic nation must be fully prepared to fight the tyrants and enemies of Allah as a prelude to establishing an Islamic State.”

The jihadis killed and captured on the fields of battle in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, parts of Africa, and Europe and the United States say they are “Muslims waging jihad in the cause of Allah to establish a caliphate under sharia

Sayfullo Saipov, the jihadi who plowed a truck over people on a New York City bike path in October 2017, killing eight people and wounding over a dozen others, stated in open court, “I care about Allah and the holy war being waged by the Islamic State. ... The Islamic State is not fighting for land, like some say, or, like some say, for oil. They have one purpose, and they’re fighting to impose sharia on Earth.”

In 2013, Terry Lee Loewen, a convert to Islam, attempted to blow up a commercial airliner at the Wichita (Kansas) airport. In response to questioning as to the motive, Loewen stated, “I have been studying subjects like jihad, martyrdom operations, and sharia law. I don’t understand how you can read the Quran and the Sunnah of the prophet and not understand that jihad and the implementation of sharia is absolutely demanded of all the Muslim ummah [the global Muslim community].”

The most widely used text book to teach 7th-grade Muslim children about Islam in U.S. Islamic schools is titled What Islam is All About. The children are taught that jihad is a duty for all Muslims and must be waged to establish an Islamic state under sharia. Specifically, this book states, “Islam is not merely a religion, however, but a complete way of life. ... The basis of the legal and political system is the sharia of Allah. ... The law of the land is the sharia of Allah. ... The duty of Muslim citizens is to be loyal to the Islamic State. ... If anyone dies in jihad they are promised Paradise.”

Translating English to English through Sharia

Islam allows Muslim leaders to speak to an audience of Muslims and non-Muslims and have two different messages sent simultaneously. This is possible because most non-Muslims have not taken the time to actually understand sharia, despite the fact it is the blueprint for how Islam lives, behaves, and wages war, and sharia is what Islam seeks to impose on the Earth for all Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

Knowing terminology as defined by sharia drastically changes the understanding of reality on the ground by non-Muslim audiences.

As noted previously, Islam officially defines “human rights” as the imposition of sharia.

“Peace” in Islam is the state that exists when the entire world is under the control of sharia under a caliphate.

“Innocent” — only muslims are considered innocent in Islam.

“Terrorism” is killing a Muslim without the right to do so under sharia. Sharia allows Muslims to be killed for specific reasons — apostasy, adultery, etc. Anyone who kills Muslims outside sharia-prescribed reasons is a terrorist.

Therefore, when muslim leaders speak on television, or to any mixed audience of Muslims and non-Muslims, and make a statement such as “We call for an end to all terrorism, for the protection of all innocents and human rights to be protect across the world, because we want peace,” it means something very different to the non-Muslim audience from what it means to the Muslims.

As the current administration works toward “peace treaties” with Islamic nations, provides them with military weaponry, and continues using terms like “violent extremists” instead of “Muslims” or “jihadis” they may want to consider reading what sharia has to say about truces, treaties, and showing weakness.

American leaders may discover that we are losing a war while most of them do not seem to have any idea we are even in one.

