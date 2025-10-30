Immigration: The Impending Inferno

The Biden administration opened the border, allowing millions of unvetted foreign nationals to enter the country illegally.

Biden may not have comprehended the extent of this policy but the figurative politburo that operated the autopen fully understood the scope, scale, and repercussion of their actions.

Democrat politicians walk the party line contrived by this politburo.

This is clarified by the efforts of Democrat mayors and governors to keep the millions that illegally entered the country safely ensconced in their sanctuary cities and states.

Maintenance of these sanctuaries comes at a high cost.

The open border attracted criminal aliens like moths to a flame.

Stories of murder, rape, child molestation, deadly DUI driving, prostitution, and drug trafficking are so numerous they have become cliche.

Newsweek estimates illegal immigration costs taxpayers $150 billion annually.

Why do Democrats defend a policy that presents so much danger at such great expense to the American people?

Many Democrats don’t consider illegal entry into the country to be criminal behavior.

Kamala Harris said, “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal."

Be assured, though, that if illegal aliens were entering the country clamoring to support conservative causes, Democrats would insist that all entrants possess proper identification and carefully follow the laws of the United States. Behind the gentle façade that Democrats expose to the public lies a political motivation.

The number of House representatives that states send to Congress is based on the state’s population.

The U.S. Census has traditionally counted individuals in the country regardless of citizenship status.

During his first term, President Trump changed this in a memorandum saying, “For the purpose of the reapportionment of representatives following the 2020 Census, it is the policy of the United States to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status under the Immigration and Nationality Act.”

Biden revised Trump’s immigration policies and made sure illegal aliens were included in the 2020 Census.

Blue state governors and mayors attract illegal aliens to their sanctuaries with promises of cash, health care, food, and shelter.

The more illegal immigrants that reside in a state, the more representatives the state will receive.

Electoral votes are based on the number of representatives a state has, so presidential elections are also impacted.

Democrats will admit illegal aliens, verse them in liberal activism, and make them citizens who vote for their Democrat sponsors.

In his farewell address, President Washington warned of a dangerous political faction attempting, “to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government”.

The American people elected President Trump to defend the republic from the Democrats' subversive scheme.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump promised the largest deportation effort in U.S. history. Democrats now fight the government to keep their scheme in place and bring it to fruition.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is “willing to fight to the death” to protect illegal aliens in his state.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker draws moral equivalence between Trump's immigration policies and Hitler sending Jews to death camps.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called ICE agents, “a modern day Gestapo.”

These governors and a plethora of other Democrat politicians are toeing the party line.

The politburo ordered the border open and allowed millions of aliens into the country.

Democrats spent hundreds of billions of dollars to attract these aliens even though they overwhelmed the legal and social infrastructure of their states.

Yet one of the primary reasons for Democrats' loss to Trump was their inane immigration policy.

After expending huge sums of money and political capital, Democrats are now using all available means to keep illegal aliens in their sanctuaries.

ICE and other federal agents enforcing immigration law find themselves in difficult situations.

Democrats have threatened to release an app that tracks the movement of ICE agents. Blue state politicians are not only undermining ICE but call on their constituents to actively interfere with the work of federal agencies.

This is obstruction of justice.

More seriously, Democrats are inviting liberal activists to engage in violent behavior to assure illegal aliens remain in their states.

A cross-sectional group that has worn Che t-shirts and clutched Mao’s Little Red Book believing that “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun,” while visions of the Weather Underground dance in their heads is a group willing to do whatever it takes to advance the cause. Far left groups search for reasons to launch a revolution.

When Democrat politicians paint Trump as a fascist who will suspend the 2028 election and make himself king, leftist lunatics will resolve the matter with violence.

At least two attempts have been made to assassinate Trump. Charlie Kirk, the bright future of the conservative movement, was killed by an assassin who etched “hey, fascist! CATCH!” on bullet casings found with the gun used to kill him.

Mexican drug cartels have placed bounties on the heads of ICE agents.

A Minnesota man was recently arrested for posting an offer of $45,000 for the death of Attorney General Pam Bondi on the internet.

Radical leftists have attacked ICE facilities all over the country.

The John Brown Gun Club is a Marxist organization dedicated to the proposition of revolution.

After Kirk’s assassination, the Club’s Washington DC branch advertised with a flyer reading, “Hey, fascist! Catch” to attract new members.

Willem van Spronsen, a member of the Puget Sound branch, was killed in Seattle in 2019 while attacking an ICE detention facility with Molotov cocktails, armed with a semiautomatic rifle. Van Spronsen proudly proclaimed, “I am antifa.”

Leftist groups will riot against any version of oppression anyone can conjure.

Last year it was Palestine, this year immigration, who knows what comes next? They are the gasoline that leftist politicians, educators, and media have distilled. A cadre of Democrat politicians play with fire, striking matches as they dance blithely around their volatile followers.

The basis of our political system is the rule of law.

Enforcement of immigration law is the responsibility of the federal government.

Democrats have thumbed their noses at the law and demand that Trump do the same.

Trump will enforce the law because it is the right thing to do and enforcement fulfills a promise he made to the American people.

It is likely Democrats will continue to ratchet up the pressure.

They will either fan the flames of violence or ignite the inferno of insurrection.

Their dance continues. The matches they strike are in the air.

