Imagine You’re Woke…

Having watched Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s speech to the military brass this week, I allowed myself to wonder what it is like for the woke in this country. It isn’t out of concern for them as much as it is understanding your foes in the culture war we find ourselves thrust into. For the first time in years, they face the reality that their intended victims are now rising up and fighting back. Their regime is over. Imagine the fear that generates.

Let’s look at the litany of their crimes against our country. Up until Trump’s reelection, the woke ran rampant. They had no limits or fears. No one held them in check. Even the dead were not free from their grasp -- they blacklisted Dr. Seuss books. They imposed almost as much censorship as the Biden Administration did, with zero oversight.

They stood for everything and nothing. They had a never-ending laundry list of infractions, real and perceived, that they held others to. Labels became how they identified their foes. You could be called a Nazi or fascist simply for liking a post on X. Homophobe, transphobe, phobe of any kind, for simply not agreeing to what they posted or said. If all else failed, you were simply called a racist or misogynist… their “classics.”

The woke asserted that if you didn’t get the COVID vaccine you should lose your job, or not be admitted to the hospital if you did get sick. Churches were closed and people in nursing homes were cut off from the world, many left alone to die. They spied and reported on their neighbors as if they were in old East Germany. Under the auspices of “following the science” they suggested courses of action that were unthinkable in our country, and did so without a hint of conscience.

During the Summer of Love (2020), just for the lols, they burned cities and looted to influence the election and got away with it, encouraging them to do more of the same. Whenever crimes were committed in their name, they blamed the guns or, worse, the victims. The woke were always innocent, always believing they were acting for a greater good they couldn’t define or explain.

Once they targeted you, they could do anything their twisted hearts desired. Sometimes they made up lies, fabricated online posts. Often they would take something you wrote out of context, adding their own little graphic to make it appear worse. They contacted employers and got many people fired, with none of the due process they allege is so valuable. People lost their jobs, careers, livelihoods, and became ostracized by accusers they had never met, never spoken to, and didn’t know at all.

Anonymity was their chief ally. It was hard to sue people who lived under false identities. It’s hard to confront people who live in their parent’s basements and are shielded by fake names. The woke reveled in the masking of their identities, believing it empowered them in some way.

In corporations and entities from the government to every aspect of life, things like DEI were inflicted on the rest of us. They rewrote our history. Statues of our former presidents were torn down under the guise of something called “social justice.” There was no public mandate for their actions, no vote, no debate. They simply acted like the petulant children they were.

Then Donald Trump got reelected.

A purge of DEI began. Cancellation got flipped -- for the first time it was a weapon levelled at their ranks. Overnight, the woke suddenly had something to fear, a leader that was not about to put up with their idiocy. For the first time in years, they had to deal with fear. It wasn’t the same fear they had inflicted on others. This was worse, for them. They were afraid of retribution. Now they might face the same pain they had forced on others.

Pete Hegseth’s meeting at Quantico with the upper echelons of the Pentagon was the erection of the tombstone for the woke cause. Those who continued to play their little games were put on full notice. Do what is right, or they would find themselves excised and excommunicated. All of their pointless acronyms, programs, and silly labels were destroyed.

The Secretary of War has buried wokeism in the military. Many companies have killed their wasteful DEI programs. Hegseth and the President have made it clear -- woke is a sick, pathetic, weak, and broken ideology whose time is over. The wokies fear that laws may be passed that allow for legal recourse for what they did.

There’s still a great deal of work to do, but we are finally on the right path, burying this ideology deep. It’s about damn time.

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author canceled by one of his publishers in 2022. His conservative political thriller series, Blue Dawn, is the story of the violent overthrow of the government by radical progressives. His new series, Tenure, is about a Punisher-like hero that goes after the woke. He also authors the bestselling military science fiction series, Land&Sea.

Image: AT via Magic Studio