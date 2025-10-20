Hey Hey Ho Ho -– The UN has Got to Go!

President Donald Trump’s blunt assessment of the United Nations in his Sept. 23 address wasn’t just another form of political theater.

It served as a reality check for an institution that has long sacrificed its purpose and mission for pretenses and spectacle, and Americans, for the most part, have noticed this.

“The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them, and not finance them,” Trump reminded.

That line hit home at Turtle Bay because it’s true.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports poll, 60% of voters agree, including 43% who strongly agree. That’s not the MAGA fringe. That’s mainstream America, tired of writing checks to a diplomatic dinosaur that hasn’t done its job since Harry Truman was in office.

Image created by ChatGPT

The United Nations was established in 1945 to prevent wars and foster cooperation.

Instead, it’s spent 80 years honing the skill of doing nothing, and at a high cost.

From genocides in Rwanda, Darfur, and the Congo to its complete paralysis during the Iran hostage crisis, and its obsessive condemning of Israel (while turning a blind eye to Iran and North Korea), the U.N. has so often failed its core mission that “U.N. peacekeeping” has become an oxymoron.

And let’s not forget Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, which the U.N. has condemned more than all other nations combined. Specifically, from 2015 through 2023, the U.N. General Assembly “adopted 154 resolutions against Israel and 71 against other countries,” according to UN Watch.

Meanwhile, nations like China, Cuba, and Iran still hold seats on the Human Rights Council. That’s like appointing Bernie Madoff to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump was right to point out how the U.N. now functions less as a protector of peace and more as a refuge for global bureaucrats who view national sovereignty as a flaw. Its endless migration agreements and “sustainable development” plans all share a common aim: weaken the West, enrich the elite, and have America pay the bill.

The financials alone should infuriate taxpayers. The U.S. contributes 22% of the U.N.’s regular budget and more than 26% of its peacekeeping costs, totaling billions each year, while being lectured by diplomats from countries that depend on our foreign aid. No serious business would keep paying dues to a club that votes against it 80% of the time.

There are 193 U.N. member states. One such nation, the U.S., contributes a quarter of the U.N. budget, while the other 192 nations cover the rest. Why isn’t the left demanding the other countries, in a Bernie Sanders New York accent, “pay your fair share”?

The U.N. is just one example of government or semi-government waste and excess, all funded by the heavy taxes of hardworking Americans.

Elon Musk’s DOGE commission was the first glimpse into the financial scam of USAID and other unaccountable kleptocracies. When will DOGE investigate the U.N.?

And despite all that generosity, what do we actually get? U.N. diplomats with unpaid parking tickets, luxurious Manhattan apartments, and immunity from prosecution for crimes, including sexual assault, that would land an ordinary American in jail. It’s a sweet deal if you’re the one living off U.S. taxpayers with a stack of Hunter Biden “get out of jail free” cards ready to play when caught.

So yes, relocating the U.N. is more than symbolic; it’s common sense. If the global elite want their debating society, let them hold it in Geneva, Brussels, or Beijing. Let the high-brow EU diplomatic class fund this unaccountable spectacle.

America doesn’t need to bankroll its own critics.

The timing of Trump’s remarks couldn’t be more perfect. While the U.N. has held thousands of emergency sessions about the Middle East, often over fancy meals in upscale venues, without achieving anything, President Trump did what the world body couldn’t do in six decades: he brokered a breakthrough Israel–Gaza peace framework.

His deal secured a ceasefire, a phased hostage release, and a withdrawal plan that both sides agreed on. In addition, he brokered peace in seven other wars. That’s leadership.

The U.N. has passed more resolutions on the Israel conflict than there are potholes in Manhattan. Talk is cheap, as the saying goes, and that’s the U.N. in a nutshell. Lots of talk, little action, and no results, all at great expense, with no benefit to those funding the largesse.

Predictably, the global commentariat mocked Trump’s deal. Some try to take credit, like Biden-era Secretary of State Antony Blinken, claiming Trump’s plan was based on Biden’s.

So what? New ideas often build on old ones, but that’s what the U.N. is about, ideas and little else.

The key is in the implementation, delivering results rather than just creating working groups, writing white papers, and speaking at conferences. Trump is a transactional leader who concentrates on solving problems, living in the moment instead of rehashing past grievances, and getting the deal done.

That’s the opposite of the U.N. approach, which focuses more on singing Kumbaya than making any real progress.

But history will remember that Trump achieved in a week what the U.N. couldn’t in 60 years: real progress toward peace, not just another photo op at Turtle Bay.

Trump’s deal last week is far from guaranteed, as many players prefer endless conflict and war over peace and prosperity. This includes the U.N., which thrives on conflict, much like the monetized and lucrative civil rights movement, with one agency, UNRWA, actually hiring terrorists along with their supporters.

But Americans see the difference clearly. Rasmussen Reports found that 58% of voters believe the U.S., not the U.N., is the true force for good in the world. Only 33% said the same about the U.N. That’s not a disagreement. That’s a verdict.

Trump once asked, “What do we get for our money?” when referring to NATO and the U.N.. Increasingly, Americans know the answer: not much. If the U.N. won’t reform, treats dictators better than democracies, and continues to mock American sovereignty, then it’s time to do what any good landlord would do when the tenant damages the property. Evict them. Or in Trump’s language, say, “You’re fired!”

America’s founding principle was never “We, the Global Bureaucrats.” It was We the People. Maybe it’s time to remind the world of that again, starting with a one-way moving truck from Turtle Bay to anywhere but here.

