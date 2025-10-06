Flip-Flopping Democrats Dancing an Immigration Jig for Political Gain

Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round for a tale of political acrobatics worthy of Olympic gymnastics. The Democratic Party, once a stronghold of tough talk on illegal immigration benefits, has pirouetted into a chorus line of hypocrisy, all to serve political convenience.

ChatGPT generated image

Let's waltz through the decades with Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden, comparing their former stern warnings with their current soft-shoe routines. Buckle up, because this flip-flop parade will be an inconvenient sashay through their past statements.

Back in 1996, Senator Chuck Schumer was the sheriff of congressional fiscal responsibility, wielding his gavel like a six-shooter. “People say, why can't you stop illegal immigrants from coming here? The number one answer we give our constituents is when they come here, they can get jobs, get benefits against the law because of fraud,” he declared during a U.S. House session.

Fast forward to 2025. Last week, Schumer and his caucus shut down the government over illegal immigrants getting taxpayer-funded health care and men competing against women in sports. Talk about a 180-degree turn! It’s like he swapped his cowboy hat for a sombrero mid-dance.

Speaking of sombreros, President Trump posted a hilarious AI-generated video on his X account featuring Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, with Jeffries wearing a sombrero, making liberals' heads explode.

Truth Social screen grab

Remember that in 2023, Customs and Border Patrol “recorded more than 2.4 million encounters at the Southwest border and more than 3.2 million encounters nationwide.” No wonder Jeffries was wearing a sombrero.

In the video, Schumer argues that illegal aliens should get “free health care” because “nobody likes Democrats anymore because of all our woke trans bullsh**." While CNN and other corporate media outlets, along with Democrat politicians and shills, yell about racism and bigotry, they only cry foul because the satire hits too close to home.

The top troll doubled down with another video on his X account featuring Jeffries, complaining that the first video was disgusting and bigoted, with the sombrero again popping onto his head and a Trump mariachi band playing in the background. Poor Hakeem might need therapy after Trump’s trolling.

Back in 1996, Schumer genuinely cared about American citizens. Today, his office might say, “We’re just being compassionate,” but back then, compassion seemed like a privilege reserved only for legal residents.

The hypocrisy? Thicker than a New York deli pastrami sandwich.

Barack Obama, the smooth operator of 2008, once crooned, “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”

It was a bold border security break dance that resonated with many voters. But as his presidency progressed, Obama’s tone shifted to more inclusive, with policies that expanded certain benefits for undocumented immigrants.

His spokespeople might now argue, “We were just laying the groundwork for comprehensive reform,” but it suspiciously sounds like a political dance move. It’s as if Obama traded his border wall blueprint for a welcome mat, all while the band played on.

Trump, not missing a beat, shared a C-SPAN video of Obama’s 2005 comments with his caption, “I agree with President Obama 100%!” in 2018.

Hillary Clinton, during her 2007-2008 campaign, was no stranger to tough talk, either. "As president, I will not support drivers'licenses for undocumented people,” she promised, correctly fearing that it would encourage more illegal immigration.

But as the political winds shifted, Clinton’s dance moves softened faster than butter on a hot skillet. By 2016, she was advocating for comprehensive reform that included benefits for undocumented immigrants. Her campaign might now say, “We evolved,” but it looks more like they revolved around the voter bloc du jour.

It’s a pivot that would make even the most flexible politician dizzy.

Bill Clinton, in 1993, was the Fred Astaire of welfare reform, danceing around issues of illegal immigration benefits. He echoed the Democrat position of the day, “The simple fact is that we must not and we will not surrender our borders to those who wish to exploit our history of compassion and justice. We cannot tolerate those who traffic in human cargo, nor can we allow our people to be endangered by those who would enter our country to terrorize Americans.”

Trump and MAGA would fully agree. Bill Clinton’s legacy might now be summed up as, “Well, times change,” but it’s hard not to notice the political choreography involved.

Then there’s Joe Biden, who in the run-up to the 2008 election echoed Bill Clinton. As recalled by CNN, Joe Biden once spoke about jailing employers who hire “illegals,” said sanctuary cities shouldn’t be allowed to violate federal law, and argued a fence was needed to stop “tons” of drugs coming into the country from “corrupt Mexico.”

But as president, Biden’s administration faced criticism for policies that loosened restrictions and expanded benefits. His team might argue, “We’re focusing on humanity,” but it’s a humanity that conveniently aligns with current political advantages.

It’s as if Biden traded his border patrol badge for a hospitality badge, all while the music shifted. The hypocrisy isn’t just a minor slip-up, it’s a convenient flip-flop.

These Democrats once opposed benefits for illegal immigrants, citing concerns about encouraging more illegal immigration and respecting legal pathways. But as the political climate shifted, so did their stances, faster than you can say “dirty dancing.”

It was never about principle, only about the audience and the next election. One day, they’re the stern parents saying no to dessert, and the next, they’re the indulgent grandparents taking the kids to the ice cream shop. The voter base changed, and so did the message.

So, as we watch this flip-flop dance, let’s remember that politics is a performance, and these Democrats have perfected the art of quick changes. But for conservative voters, it’s less of a dance and more a reminder of why trust in these political chameleons is as stable as a house of cards. The music may change, but the hypocrisy stays the same.

Remember this dance when you vote. Otherwise, you'll likely see it again.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.