Does the ‘O’ in AOC Represent Her ‘Walking Nightmare’ Mouth?

“Walking nightmare” is what President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, called AOC after she spewed a nonsensical word salad calling him “short.” Miller is five-foot-ten, and looks like a kick-your-butt-Bruce-Willis character from one of the RED movies.

Recently Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) explained her weirdo-dislike for men she calls “short”, even though they are taller than her. She hurled insults at Steven Miller saying, “Laugh at them. Steven Miller is a clown. I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s like, four-ten. And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he is four-ten.” What a bizarre rambling.

Steven Miller had this to say concerning AOC’s deranged comment,

We knew that her brain didn’t work. Now we know her eyes don’t work. So, she is just a mess. Right? What a train wreck. What a train wreck. …Every time she is on T.V., Republican approval ratings go up, Democrat approval ratings go down. That lady is a walking nightmare. Speaking of sizes, notice the disproportionate largeness of AOC’s mouth compared to the rest of her head. An image of her head with her mouth open could be used for beanbag toss in the game Cornhole.

On friendly turf, in what House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called “the first Socialist town hall” conducted by leftist CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, AOC was asked a simple “yes” or “no” question. Should illegal aliens receive taxpayer funded healthcare? Speaking volumes of words without saying anything, AOC appeared to be competing with Kamala Harris in one of her loopty-loop meaningless word salads. The difference between AOC’s word salads and Kamala Harris’s word salads is that AOC is angry, while Harris is probably drunk. It’s true, one can prevent getting as dizzy with AOC’s word salads by staying focused on one’s beanbag toss.

So, how exactly did AOC answer the question concerning funding healthcare for illegal immigrants? AOC shifted the focus by saying, “This is a common lie that Republicans have been repeating that this shutdown has been about Democrats trying to provide healthcare to the undocumented. And we already know that it is federal law, federal statute that the undocumented cannot be covered by the ACA, covered by Medicaid, it cannot be covered by Medicare. Period! That is the law of the land.”

So, instead of answering “yes” or “no” concerning her opinion, AOC exploded with a confused irrational rant. First of all, she abruptly says, it is the Republican’s fault for somehow lying. This was a “yes” or “no” question concerning her opinion. How is that the Republican’s fault for lying? Well, let’s just deal with that. Are Republicans lying about the Democrat’s wanting to give illegal aliens taxpayer funded healthcare? It was Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) who stated on Mornings with Maria, “The amount of money that is actually going towards people who are undocumented [illegal aliens] is such a small portion.” How much money is a “small portion” to Rep. Khanna? Over the next decade, that number is predicted to be $200 billion if the Democrats get their way. Khanna says this $200 billion is a “small portion” because it is only a fraction of the $1.5 trillion in total they want for more wasteful, useless, warped gender, and DEI spending.

Then AOC says we are talking about “the undocumented.” AOC conveniently forgot something. These people are not just “undocumented.” They are illegal aliens who have broken the United States of America’s immigration laws and are illegally living in this country, but then she expresses we all know “the law of the land.” Concerning “the law of the land” AOC must have missed the term illegal in the phrase “illegal aliens.”

During her scrambled tirade, one could have probably gotten in a good beanbag toss or two.

AOC, here is a law question for you. What does “illegal” mean when expressing “the law of the land”?

In a follow-up question, Collins asked, “If you could choose, do you believe the law of the land should be changed?” And yet another “yes” or “no” question doomed to be answered with an AOC word salad. AOC answered, “I believe in a single-payer healthcare system, where if you go in and need a doctor that you can get the medical attention that you need.”

The question was not about who can or cannot go to the doctor. The question is, who is going to pay for the visit to the doctor, because taxpayers do not want to pay for illegal aliens’ health care.

It is interesting to note that AOC said she is for a “single-payer healthcare system.” That is a system where the government collects all healthcare fees and pays all healthcare costs. So, since the taxpayers fund the government, a single-payer healthcare system is funded by taxpayer money. So, that means she is saying she believes in taxpayer-funded healthcare for all.

Toss the beanbag hard here.

Canada has a single-payer system. A December 25, 2024 report by the Fraser Institute report says, Canada’s healthcare system “continues to perform poorly.” Non-emergency surgeries can take as long as 30-weeks to schedule, marking “the longest total wait for non-emergency surgery in more than 30 years of measurement.”

Is this what America wants? It seems that capitalism and free-market health care, while not perfect, works a lot better. Yet, any system should exclude illegal aliens, for they are not supposed to be in the country.

AOC has been teaming up with another declared Democrat socialist, Bernie Sanders. Speaker Johnson says, “those are the real leaders of the Democratic Party — AOC and Bernie. Good luck with that.”

Is that what America needs — a soon-to-be autopen president and a meaningless word-salad-speaking vice president? Where have we heard that before? Is this Biden-Harris 2.0?

Let’s look at just one of the policy boondoggles that AOC and her mouth have pushed. How about the New Green Deal? An article describes “The Hole Story of the New Green Deal,” and “h-o-l-e” is not misspelled. The reason for this spelling is because the rare earth elements necessary for EV vehicles are mined in open pit mines as large as 900 football fields, filled with “diesel powered” dirt movers digging through 500,000 tons of dirt to obtain enough rare earth elements for one E.V. car battery. Also, a byproduct, radioactive thorium, is generated which ends up making radioactive sludge lakes where the Chinese Communist Party employees 40,000 children for a dollar a day to work in the pit.

We as a nation must not fall into any more of AOC’s Democrat socialist policies full of enormous disastrous holes.

Hooking up with one of her drag queen friends from the queen’s burlesque show, maybe AOC should use her mouth and volunteer to read books at Storytime for the violent illegal aliens arrested by ICE. We could even make this an audience-participation game by giving the illegal aliens taxpayer funded beanbags.

