Democrats Must Be Punished for Their Lawfare

The Democrat party is the undisputed champion of lawfare — the corrupt practice of using the legal system to persecute perceived political enemies and deprive non-Democrats of their constitutional rights. Donald Trump had a clean criminal record for the first seventy years of his life. After he became the Republican standard-bearer, dirty Democrat lawyers unleashed an avalanche of meritless criminal investigations, prosecutions, and civil suits that have continued to this day.

Democrat FBI agents and DOJ attorneys tried to frame him as a Russian spy. Democrat spies hiding within the national security community worked to get him impeached. Democrat judges permitted Democrat federal agents to raid the president’s private residence and rummage through the first lady’s underwear drawer. Democrat legislators rewrote civil statutes with the specific intent to target Trump as a defendant. Democrat attorneys general twisted statutory language to “get Trump” and bankrupt his family.

Democrat prosecutors tried to put President Trump in prison for pursuing lawful remedies to the fraudulent, mail-in-ballot-tainted 2020 “election.” Democrat prosecutors tried to put him in prison for a nonexistent campaign finance violation. Democrat prosecutors tried to put him in prison for possessing exculpatory documents that expose the Russia Collusion Hoax for the crime that it is. Democrat prosecutors tried to put an American president in prison for the rest of his life under the delusional legal fantasy that the commander in chief had engaged in “insurrection” against his own government.

Along the way, anybody within Trump’s orbit — both well known associates and unknown, random Americans — became a target for Democrat agents, prosecutors, and judges to harass. In an effort to prop up the fraudulent Russia Collusion Hoax, Democrat prosecutors put President Trump’s campaign chair, Paul Manafort, in prison and attempted to do the same to his national security adviser, Michael Flynn. In an effort to scare potential witnesses, heavily armed agents arrested Trump’s political adviser, Roger Stone, in a predawn raid. In an effort to suborn false testimony that might implicate Trump in the fraudulent Russia Collusion Hoax, Democrat agents and prosecutors intimidated ancillary campaign workers, such as George Papadopoulos. Time and again, Democrat agents humiliated Trump associates by publicly arresting them, placing them in handcuffs and leg irons, parading them before corporate news cameras for unnecessary “perp walks,” and strip-searching them while in custody.

Democrat lawyers have prosecuted and sought to disbar (successfully in some instances) numerous attorneys representing President Trump — including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell. Democrats in the DOJ prosecuted and imprisoned Trump’s political strategist, Steve Bannon, and his senior economic counselor, Peter Navarro, for contempt of Congress — even though the DOJ has regularly declined to pursue similar charges against Democrats, including Barack Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder.

These are just a handful of the better known individuals who have been unjustly targeted and prosecuted because of their connection to Donald Trump. In addition to them, thousands of ordinary Americans have been similarly harassed and unjustly prosecuted for identifying as a Trump-supporter and “Make America Great Again” voter.

Democrats in the FBI and DOJ bragged about hunting down Trump-supporters who attended the January 6, 2021 Capitol protest against the mail-in-ballot-rigged 2020 “election.” Whereas the whole Washington Establishment — including elected officials, judges, bureaucrats, and corporate news propagandists — immediately labeled the three-hour Capitol trespass an “insurrection,” it is important to remember that the vast majority of Americans who were present that day remained outside or walked through open doors, strolled calmly down hallways, and caused no damage of any kind. In a country known for its Second Amendment defense of personal firearm ownership, these Americans were unarmed and posed no threat. Nevertheless, a previously disciplined Capitol Police officer shot and killed unarmed U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.

Six months earlier, Antifa domestic terrorists and Black Lives Matter rioters burned down cities across the country, killing numerous Americans over months of sustained violence and causing more property damage than any riot in the nation’s history. Despite the death and destruction during those dangerous months, prominent Democrats and corporate news propagandists insisted on labeling 2020’s domestic terrorism the “Summer of Love.” The Democrat party’s nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris, encouraged Americans to bail out anyone arrested for looting businesses or burning down neighborhoods. The Democrat-sponsored riots of 2020 set off a wave of arson, theft, murder, and violence against local police officers. It was the textbook definition of an “insurrection,” yet Establishment Washington insiders monstrously pretended that the prolonged criminal enterprise should be celebrated as some twisted reenactment of the civil rights movement. Few people were arrested; fewer were actually prosecuted; even fewer were criminally sentenced.

This is the kind of criminal justice double-standard to which Trump-supporters and MAGA voters have become accustomed. President Obama’s IRS illegally targeted conservative and religious nonprofits in order to prevent them from working against his re-election efforts. Under President Biden, FEMA employees intentionally ignored hurricane victims who could be identified as Trump-supporters. Domestic terrorists vandalize and burn down Christian churches, Jewish synagogues, and pro-life facilities, and Democrat prosecutors refuse to investigate the crimes or punish those responsible. Violent thugs beat up conservative workers and journalists, and Democrat judges give the criminals a slap on the wrist. Politicians, judges, and lawyers defended the 2020 riots as a “Summer of Love” but condoned the use of SWAT teams for predawn raids on humble homes owned by retired grandparents accused of being January 6 “insurrectionists.”

With all of this as background, Democrats in office and in corporate newsrooms now accuse President Trump of seeking “revenge” against those who have inflicted harm upon him, his colleagues, and his voters in the recent past. The prevailing feeling among Democrats in charge of America’s powerful institutions seems to be that Democrats should be allowed to harass and persecute their political opponents without paying any price. On the contrary, there must be a price. Otherwise, the crimes Democrats have already committed against conservative Americans will look small compared to what they have planned for the future.

Not only has Illinois governor and aspiring 2028 Democrat presidential nominee J.B. Pritzker called Department of Homeland Security officials and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents “Nazis,” but also he plans on prosecuting them for arresting criminal illegal aliens in his state. Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is threatening to prosecute “young service members” for following President Trump’s lawful orders to wage war against narco-terrorists killing Americans. Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell is demanding that Democrat candidates for the presidency pledge to “take a wrecking ball” to the privately funded renovations of the White House’s East Wing. Other prominent Democrats continue to insist that Democrat aspirants to the presidency first promise to imprison President Trump and his closest advisers for the rest of their lives.

Even after inciting the murder of Charlie Kirk just last month, Democrat pundits are unwilling to moderate their rhetorical calls for violence. Reptilian James Carville recently argued that all Trump-supporters must be rounded up, shaved bald, dressed in prison uniforms, and paraded down the street so that Democrats can spit on them. He insists that this “walk of shame” is the “only way to discourage future collaborators.” This is the kind of persecution and violence Democrats intend to inflict upon conservatives should they reclaim power.

We should not be surprised. We have endured Democrats’ abuse of the legal system at least since President Clinton was distracting the nation from his own scandals by pretending that freedom-loving Americans pose the greatest threat to the United States. Hillary Clinton calls us “deplorables.” Pritzker and the rest call us “fascists” and “Nazis.” Democrats must be punished for their crimes before Carville and his Antifa friends have a chance to carry out their threats.

Image via Picryl.