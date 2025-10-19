Democrats Are Mad Kings

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt really got under Democrats’ reptilian skin last week when she correctly noted, “The Democrat party’s main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.” Botoxed and unnaturally preserved devil-worshipers from Nancy Pelosi’s generation haven’t been this worked up since President Lincoln freed their slaves. House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries did his best Greta Thunberg impression by sinisterly glaring at television cameras and slinging “How dare you?” insults in Leavitt’s direction. There’s nothing that Democrats despise more than a person willing to tell the truth.

It will be interesting to see whether Democrats’ main constituent groups — illegal aliens, violent criminals, Antifa terrorists, rabid communists, and Islamic jihadists — show up for the vaunted “No Kings” protests being staged around the country on October 18. Previous iterations of this loony leftist “primal scream” have mainly attracted geriatric women reliving their “free love” hippie days and cuckolded manservants carrying their wives’ purses.

It’s strange seeing so many old white people gathered in one place as if they were part of some wandering nursing home whose handlers (the same ones who fill out residents’ mail-in ballots) replaced patients’ daily pill cups with adrenaline shots and spiked the early-dine pudding rations with geezer rage. An impartial observer could be forgiven for assuming that the gates to these Potemkin protests include an exclusionary post: “To enter, you must have fond memories of President Roosevelt (Theodore or Franklin) and have skin so pasty-white that you are easily confused for a corpse.” After two decades during which the Democrat party has run on an explicitly racist platform — We hate white people, and we are entitled to steal everything they have — I suppose it makes sense that Democrats still retain so much support from those old enough to remember the Confederacy.

The October 18 “No Kings” extravaganza has been billed as the Democrats’ glitziest event of the year. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer — who is reportedly desperate to stave off a primary challenge from the hammer and sickle brigades running his party — has refused to fund the federal government until Democrats’ cosplaying “revolutionaries” can partake in at least one id-fest that permits their assorted criminals to burn down businesses and trash city streets.

However, there’s only so much mayhem the Matlock and Murder, She Wrote contingents can unleash when so many drooling participants must nap between protest chants and visits to the restroom. Previous “No Kings” performances have had all the pizzazz of a last-minute casting call for zombie extras in The Walking Dead.

If Chuck and Hakeem really want to make a statement, they’ll let the tens of millions of criminal illegal aliens go wild on the streets of America and ask New York City mayor-to-be Zohran Mamdani to release his jihadi hordes. Nothing says, “We love America” and “We should run the government” like a bunch of foreigners and anarchists screaming, “We hate America!” and “We must burn America to the ground!” Leave it to the Democrats to habitually take sides with America’s enemies.

In anticipation of the Democrat party’s latest day of rage, Los Angeles County has declared a “state of emergency” over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the area, so that Democrat politicians can give illegal aliens “free” money. That’s right, Democrat officials in California and other pro-crime death traps steal money from American citizens in the form of taxes so that they can pay illegal aliens to violate U.S. immigration laws.

What do sane, rule-of-law jurisdictions call people who aid and abet criminal activity? Correct again, they are called criminals! But don’t tell Los Angeles! It’s criminal government identifies as a “sanctuary city”! Just as bearded perverts identifying as “women” are allowed to use the same restrooms as little girls in Democrat-controlled “safe zones” for sexual predators, criminal illegal aliens identifying as “law-abiding, undocumented citizens” are allowed to invade Democrat-controlled “safe zones” for foreign nationals. It’s so easy to justify outrageous things when you can fundamentally transform reality simply by renaming it!

I’ve just been handed a note from Silicon Valley’s censors and the European Union’s overseas word police. Apparently, it is “racist” to describe the illegal arrival of tens of millions of foreign nationals as an “invasion.” Such language implies that these uninvited foreigners are not welcome to break into the United States and sponge off the country’s depleted welfare programs. Telling foreigners that they must respect a nation’s borders is only valid in Ukraine. Everywhere else, it’s a textbook example of “hate.” Nobody wants to be accused of “hate.” As Charlie Kirk’s murderer amply demonstrated, leftists will kill anyone Democrats slander as “hateful.”

Ironically, the same Democrats who refuse to call the arrival of tens of millions of foreign nationals an “invasion” have no problem smearing federal law enforcement officers with that label. Illinois governor “Jabba the Pritzker” (hat tip to James Howard Kunstler for that gem) has repeatedly complained that President Trump’s mobilization of National Guard troops to protect federal property and the lives of federal agents constitutes an “invasion.” Jabba the Pritzker also insists that President Trump is Adolf Hitler reincarnated and that ICE agents are acting as his Nazi Gestapo.

This is how far down the demented rabbit hole Democrats have dragged us. A prominent Democrat politician seeking his party’s 2028 presidential nomination has no problem with rapists, murderers, narco-terrorists, human-smugglers, or sex-traffickers taking advantage of Democrats’ open borders policies to spread death and destruction across the United States. All those vile creatures are welcome in Illinois, California, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, and wherever else Democrat politicians turn human misery into political power and personal profit. But if the president of the United States faithfully executes the duties of his office by preserving, protecting, and defending the Constitution and safeguarding the lives and properties of the citizens of the United States, then Democrats will accuse him of being a “Nazi” and “invading” their lawless states.

The public pouting sessions that Democrats call “No Kings” protests feature plenty of this obnoxious insanity. ICE agents and other law enforcement officers are vilified as “slave-catchers,” “child-abusers,” and “violent thugs.” However, by demonizing federal agents who enforce immigration laws, Democrats are actively defending violent transnational gangs whose members abuse women and children and sell them as slaves. Only depraved Democrats could take sides with modern-day slavers and be so morally obtuse that they brag about supporting cartels. Only those who have never put their lives on the line for another human being could defame those who do as “fascists.”

How many women have to be murdered before anti-ICE rioters figure out that they are enabling evil on a continental scale? How many children have to be raped before “No Kings” blowhards realize that the animals they defend profit by inflicting trauma on the most vulnerable? Democrats have their slogans and their prefabricated signs. Apparently, they abandoned principles long ago.

Adding to the hypocrisy of the Democrats’ “No Kings” street theater is the fact that leftist billionaires fund these “mostly peaceful” but often fiery riots. American communists who have never had the guts to depart the United States for one of the many Marxist hellholes around the world carry their preprinted protest signs and scream obscenities at hardworking Americans who just wish to live their lives in peace. Meanwhile, they never ask themselves why wealthy oligarchs pay for their “revolutions.” Leftists are the least self-aware people on the planet.

Democrats’ “No Kings” demagoguery resembles “color revolutions” across the West. Leftists believe that they are entitled to reject the will of the voters. They wish to overthrow elected governments and rule instead. Despite protests, they are mad kings.

