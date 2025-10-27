Democrat Party Lies Protect Modern Slavery

Americans are so tired of being called “racists.” This has been the Democrat party’s go-to rhetorical weapon for half a century. Rather than debating policies on their merits, Democrat politicians just accuse their opponents of being Klan members and call it a day. This is particularly galling since it is the Democrat party in the United States that fought a civil war to defend slavery and then established a Jim Crow system of enforced racial segregation that endured for another century.

Democrat party activists are always toppling statues of historic Americans accused of being insufficiently opposed to slavery centuries ago. They try to “cancel” organizations whose long dead founders might have once said something politically incorrect by today’s standards. Yet the Democrat party never has the courage to take a look at its own sordid history. If it did, it would “cancel” itself.

Incapable of explaining why criminal illegal aliens should be permitted to invade American communities and devour limited welfare funds, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett argues without evidence, “This administration is racist. ... We know that we have a racist at the top. Everybody has decided it’s okay to take off their hoods and mask up as ICE agents. It reminds me of the Klan.” Given that most Klan members supported the Democrat party, you’d think Crockett would have some expertise on this issue. She does not. As with every other Democrat politician who plays the race card every single day, she mindlessly insists that anyone who disagrees with her hates black people.

Democrats — especially black Democrats — have done tremendous harm to the ongoing fight against racial hatred in this world. To be sure, race hate is real, and it is the source of awful bloodshed around the planet. Compared to parts of the Middle East, Asia, South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa, though, racism in the United States is nonexistent. In much of the world, people really do scrutinize the shade of a person’s skin to determine whether that person is “entitled” to any rights, including the right to live. People are sold like cattle, worked to death, and dumped into mass graves. Democrat politicians largely ignore these realities because recognizing such horrors around the planet would expose their own charges of “racism” as petty, baseless, cynical, and exploitative.

In America, overt acts of racism are so rare that the Democrat party has been forced to lecture Americans about their “unconscious biases” for twenty years. American society is so welcoming to members of every race and ethnicity that the Democrat party must argue that invisible “systemic racism” exists even when Americans can’t see it. No matter how hard Americans try to prove that they are not racist, Democrats insist that they are.

By maliciously defaming good people as racists, Democrats give aid and comfort to genuine racists around the world. The Chinese Communist Party enslaves minorities and engages in ethnic genocide. Then its government-controlled news media publicly broadcast recordings of Democrat politicians, such as Congresswoman Crockett, explaining that the United States — not China — is the most racist nation in the world. China’s government murders people because of their family heritage, expressed opinions, and religious beliefs. Yet Chinese communists have a never-ending supply of real video clips from Democrat politicians asserting that President Trump is Hitler and that his Republican voters are Nazis. Famous Hollywood Democrats, such as Robert De Niro, shamelessly call White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “Jewish Nazi.” While actual genocide continues in communist China, its state-run media have no problem portraying the United States as racist, fascist, and savage. The Democrat party’s vile, reckless attacks against Americans give the world’s most murderous racists plenty of cover.

Twelve years ago, the Academy Award for Best Picture went to 12 Years a Slave. That movie tells the biographical story of Solomon Northup, a free black man who was kidnapped in Washington, D.C. in 1841 and sold into slavery. After living in bondage on several Louisiana plantations, Northup managed to escape with the help of friends and family from his native New York. The movie deviates slightly from Solomon Northup’s own 1853 memoir in an effort to convey the violent brutality of slavery. It is an emotional film that forces the audience to watch human beings enduring beatings, whippings, and other tortures.

When I first saw the movie, I expected a block of text to appear before the end credits that would address human slavery as it exists today. After all, Northup’s story is particularly fascinating because he was born a free man and lived a happy life before being abducted and sold as a slave. Both his original memoir and the 2013 movie relate his traumatic journey through the eyes of someone who is just as shocked by the experience as any American alive today would be. His story, in other words, has a great deal in common with people around the world in 2025 who are kidnapped from their families, sexually abused, and trafficked as slaves. It still seems strange to me that the Best Picture winner doesn’t conclude with an urgent plea for viewers to liberate the roughly fifty million human beings who live as slaves today.

Just last week, The Gateway Pundit published details of a “massive human trafficking and torture network” involving a Chinese crime syndicate that has “scammed, brutally tortured, drugged, and enslaved” thousands of South Korean citizens. “Lured by fake employment ads and trafficked into Chinese-controlled criminal compounds in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar,” those who have been abducted are “beaten, electrocuted, drugged, and forced to work” under the threat of execution. Survivors who have managed to escape have described “being forced to scam their own citizens online” while their “captors used narcotics and psychotropic drugs to suppress resistance.” Enduring similar horrors as Solomon Northup did two hundred years ago, the South Korean captives are just one example of human slavery flourishing today.

Why do so few Washington politicians or Hollywood actors ever shine a bright light on modern-day slavery? Presumably because they don’t want Americans to know that there are fifty million slaves around the world today. They don’t want to expose the inhumane abuses that their Chinese Communist Party friends and financiers commit. They don’t want to highlight Islam’s historic fondness for kidnapping and slavery. They don’t want Americans to realize that Mexican and South American cartels abduct women and children, hook them on drugs, and traffic them as sex slaves across the United States. They don’t want to draw attention to the inconvenient fact that tribes in Sub-Saharan Africa still openly buy and sell slaves today.

If Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett gave a damn about slavery, she would use her giant microphone to expose big business slavers around the planet who profit from human misery. She would go on an hours-long floor speech demanding that the U.S. government target the scourge of human-trafficking. She would call out the Chinese communists, African nations, and Muslim communities that enslave human beings. Crockett does none of these things. Instead, she calls Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Ku Klux Klan members and claims that President Trump is the most dangerous “racist” on the planet.

There is evil in this world. It is ugly, brutal, and ruthless. It steals boys and girls from their parents. It rapes and tortures and murders. It rips the innocence from those it abducts, and it laughs as it profits from unspeakable cruelties. Slavery survives in 2025 because powerful voices refuse to speak about it. Politicians such as Jasmine Crockett would rather pretend all white people are racist and that President Trump is America’s plantation master. By telling those lies and ignoring those in bondage, she ensures that slavery’s horrors continue.

