Defund Mamdani

Unless freedom-loving New Yorkers, especially those who can’t easily move to red cities, vote for Curtis Sliwa on November 4, they will bear witness to the Big Apple becoming the Rotten Apple.

Polls show that Gen Zers living in their parents’ basements are excitedly going to vote for the AOC-endorsed communist Zohran “free stuff” Mamdani. Should Mamdani win, drastic changes could start with the New York Police Department.

Image created using AI.

This is the largest police department in the United States, with nearly 34,000 uniformed officers, but it is still understaffed. Proud men and women in blue with 20 or more years of service are expected to submit their retirement papers should Mamdani be elected. These dedicated officers will not want to work for a mayor who tweeted on October 23, 2020, “We need to elect a socialist city council to defund the NYPD.”

Bill Bratton, who was police commissioner for mayors Rudy Giuliani, a Republican, and Bill de Blasio, a progressive Democrat, said in an interview:

There will be a very significant exodus from the NYPD very soon after his (Mamdani) election, if he is elected. They’re going to leave. And that’s a reality.

During the campaign, the smooth-talking communist tried to walk back many of his anti-police comments and tweets. Finally, Mamdani issued an apology that sounded as sincere as Joe Biden endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Mamdani, like all communists, lies.

New York Post reporters Vaughn Golden and Craig McCarthy wrote that Mamdani’s top campaign staffer, Robert Akleh, was caught in several undercover videos saying of law enforcement officers, “Who gives a s**t what cops think of Mamdani?”

Akleh went on to add (all on video) about police officers who risk their lives every day to protect New Yorkers: “They’re city employees. You get told what to do, shut up. When did you get an opinion?”

Akleh is Mamdani’s senior consultant. He has previously worked for Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) candidates Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Representative Jamaal Bowman. What else do you need to know? In the taped conversations, Akleh also dumped on New York Governor Kathy Hochul, “Israel supporting” Democrats, and his disgust for wealthy people. (We assume he really means white wealthy people and not rich Muslims like Mamdani.)

Every New Yorker who cares about the city must get out and vote for Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder who has devoted his entire life to making the city a safer place for people to live and work. Otherwise, historians will pinpoint November 4 as the exact day New York City became a third-world “utopia” cesspool. (Some say it already is.)

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani endorsed Curtis Sliwa for mayor of New York City. In his X podcast, Giuliani said, “Curtis Sliwa has been a hero for New York from the time...he was born [snip] Here’s my choice: 100 percent Curtis Sliwa.”

As noted above, should Mamdani win, it is expected that officers with more than 20 years on the force will submit their retirement papers. Those with less than 20 years could be forced to seek work elsewhere since they rely on overtime to make ends meet, and Mamdani has repeatedly said he wants to reduce the NYPD’s overtime. There are three NYPD groups that greatly depend on overtime pay:

Officers with fewer than five years on the job because their starting pay is low for an expensive city.

Officers with five to ten years on the job who earn more but are likely to have family expenses.

Officers seeking to boost their income in their final years to receive higher pensions.

In New York City, a starting officer’s annual salary is $60,884. After five-and-a-half years, they earn $126,410. A family of four requires just over $318,000 to live comfortably. NYPD salaries are not that high, considering what it costs to call New York home. It’s overtime that gives police officers the income they need in expensive New York City.

However, comrade Mamdani has made it clear he wants to bring down the NYPD’s overtime. In February, he told the New York Editorial Board, a group of veteran journalists, “We need to bring down the NYPD’s near-billion-dollar overtime. We need to eliminate that overtime.”

In 2024, the NYPD spent $1.1 billion on overtime wages, and this year, it appears the overtime payments will exceed the budget by $100 million.

Curtis Sliwa is the only mayoral candidate who knows every inch of the city and has spent his entire life seeking to make it safer for those who live and work in the five boroughs. This is why, in addition to multiple Republican endorsements, Sliwa has received glowing endorsements from current and former Democrat officeholders who care more about New York City than party.

Comrade Mamdani supporters who excitedly plan to vote for the communist are enthusiastic about free this, free that, free everything. However, with fewer police officers protecting them, the only thing that might be free in New York City will be crime sprees.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.