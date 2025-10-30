Concerning Future Jobs: We Have Been Warned

While campaigning in Derry, New Hampshire in 2019, Joe Biden suggested that coal miners simply learn to code to transition to “jobs of the future.” Joe said, “Anybody who can go down 300 to 3,000 feet in a mine, sure in hell can learn to program as well.” He made that remark almost five years ago. Little did he know he was flirting with the future, sending a warning about the characteristics of future jobs.

Naomi Mitchison published a book in 1935 entitled We Have Been Warned. That title expresses Joe’s sentiment perfectly. Although Joe didn’t specifically cite Mitchison, he nevertheless sent a warning about the nature of future jobs. So let’s investigate Joe’s warning and examine his jobs of the future that we need to transition to.

Rather than simply replacing jobs, automation creates new ones or transforms existing ones by requiring workers to adapt to new roles. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2030, automation will generate between 3.3 and 6.0 million new jobs in fields such as artificial intelligence (A.I.) development, robotics, and data science. Although some jobs may disappear, many others will emerge, most requiring different skills and expertise.

The age of A.I. and automated robots is here, and with it comes many advancements. For example, Walmart announced $520 million to automate its warehouses. Where can Walmart use robots? For many applications: order processing, warehouse operations, materials handling tasks that robots can do more safely and efficiently.

But the primary concern as society enters the age is, “Will A.I. or automation take my job?” When selecting a new career path, it’s important to think about what the future looks like for that field. As A.I. and robots take over jobs, it becomes increasingly important to choose a new career path that has a low risk of being automated out of existence. It’s even better if that career path is projected to grow over the next decade.

What jobs are “automation-proof” or “A.I.-proof?” Sixty-five of those jobs can be found here. The jobs safest from A.I. and automation are ones that require human qualities that robots or A.I. cannot easily replicate. The most common jobs found to have a low risk of A.I. or automation extension are complex and require flexibility. This list makes the nature of future jobs clearer. It suggests that a combination of high pay and projected growth lies in the medical field. Any field of “Studies” ain’t on the list.

MikeRoweWorks Foundation CEO Mike Rowe said the jobs artificial intelligence isn’t coming for are trade-based. Rowe said, “We’ve been telling kids for 15 years to code. ‘Learn to code,’ we said. Yeah, well, A.I. is coming for the coders.” Maybe Joe wasn’t so prescient after all. Rowe also said that technology isn’t “coming for the welders ... the plumbers, the steamfitters or the pipefitters ... the electricians.”

Automation does, however, cause some jobs to disappear — jobs that involve repetitive tasks that robots can effectively and efficiently perform, such as routine physical labor.

Donald Trump is successfully reshoring jobs. U.S. companies reshored 364,000 jobs in 2022. These reshored jobs are often associated with industries such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, clean energy, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals.

Reshoring is growing. Foley and Lardner maintain that reshoring “has grown into an over $1.5 trillion global market with clear benefits for manufacturers of all sizes seeking financing options that align with the particular financing needs of reshoring.”

The reshoring movement is driven by global instability, national security concerns, consumer demand, and a surge of public and private investment. The movement is supported by legislation like the CHIPS and Science Act, along with strengthened Buy American rules and stricter tariffs. From Arizona to Georgia, a new manufacturing geography is emerging, supported by advanced automation, A.I.-driven supply chains, and a revitalized sense of national purpose. Texas has added more than 40,200 reshored jobs as of 2025 — nearly a quarter of the national total.

Reshoring is not a simple process. It requires careful planning and significant investments in technology and workforce development to ensure a smooth, successful transition from offshore to domestic production. Automation is a key difference-maker for manufacturers that choose to reshore operations. Businesses use robotic systems, A.I., and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to highlight jobs that will increase productivity onshore. Smart companies use manufacturing technologies like these make domestic production not only more efficient, but also more cost-competitive.

One of the most important considerations for reshoring is to choose locations that have skilled work forces in areas like automation and advanced manufacturing. Manufacturers often invest in employee training and skill development to ensure that workers acquire skills for new technologies and processes. They may implement continuous improvement programs to boost productivity and maintain competitive quality standards. This creates a pipeline of talent to draw upon. Some firms partner with local colleges and training programs to impart necessary skills if the available talent pool doesn’t already have them.

So even though it sounds good, reshoring is a complex process that requires the recognition that most offshored jobs don’t come back “as is.” Regarding reshoring, efficiency is the key metric for success in the future of work. The McKinsey Global Institute says that achieving efficiency will require

- deploying resources where they matter most.

- matching top talent with the highest-value jobs.

- building institutional capabilities so companies can perform better than their competition.

To achieve efficiency, McKinsey suggests that up to 12 million workers in Europe and the United States will need to change jobs. Lower-skilled workers may need support in upskilling to be competitive in the new market. Demand for high-skill workers, says McKinsey, will increase, particularly in health care and STEM-related professions. Simultaneously, demand for workers in occupations such as office staff, production workers, and customer service representatives will decline.

As automation evolves, there is a never-ending need for workers to reskill or upskill to remain relevant in the job market. Creating top talent, one of McKinsey’s efficiency requirements, will necessitate reskilling. Even the left-leaning Brookings Institution recognizes this. Innovation, technological transformation, and digital tools in the workplace make learning and education indispensable. Although robots will not replace all of America’s workers, new technologies will radically displace most workers, eliminating some jobs while expanding others.

But Brookings didn’t stop there. It had to add: “Reskilling alone will not be enough to lessen inequality or provide equal opportunity. ... Reskilling [should] be integral to the social scaffolding that can support economically vulnerable workers. Regional and city leaders ... need to ensure that growth benefits all in society.” Brookings maintains that reskilling is the responsibility of society rather than individuals or businesses.

In conclusion, Joe warned us. Technological advancements lead to job creation and changes, making transition essential for both individuals and organizations.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.