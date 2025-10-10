Can Schoolteachers be Trusted?

Public schools depend on a degree of consensus from parents and taxpayers regarding the basics of what their students are being taught. This trust is especially important in these chaotic times when many parents across the country have discovered that their schools are teaching children in a way contrary to their family and religious values by indoctrinating them with creepy views on gender and sexuality.

I know of several high schools in Virginia caught in shameful gender and sexuality-related issues. Two noteworthy incidents happened in Loudoun County in very blue northern Virginia. The first involved a boy (claiming to be girl) who raped a girl in the girl’s restroom and the school covered it up and transferred the boy to another school where he repeated the offense. The news went viral due to a video of the girl’s father being violently removed from a school board meeting for complaining about it.

The second incident had a reverse twist. This happened last year when the "Loudoun Three" boys were charged for Title IX "sexual harassment." Their “crime” was asking a girl (claiming to be a boy) why she was in their locker room and videoing them. Since then, the charges were mysteriously dropped for the Muslim boy while the two Christian boys got an additional charge of "sex-based discrimination”!

A third incident happened a few days ago on Oct. 1st in a rural high school west of Charlottesville, VA. This happened after it was announced that Victoria Cobb, President of The Family Foundation of Virginia will speak about the biological truth that there are two genders -- male and female at the school’s TPUSA chapter’s regular lunchtime meeting. Her permission to speak came only after some outside public pressure and added legal muscle from the Founding Freedoms Law Center.

Although the end result was a victory for freedom of speech, several teachers quickly flooded social media with vicious, incendiary language aimed at Ms. Cobb and her staff. A school board member and “proud parent” of a transgender child also sent hateful comments including the KKK accusation. This mom possibly didn’t want any information made known that might cause people to doubt the wisdom of her child’s likely irreversible sex change.

The unhinged, violent reaction by these schoolteachers not only damaged the school’s public’s trust but also exposed their wholehearted support for the gender fluidity agenda. This suggests they may also be willing to coach students to change their sex.

Can these teachers be fired for the threatening vicious attacks they made? In a private school they would likely be gone by now. A civil rights lawyer said “This is especially true in professions tied to public trust… educators; as role models for students, they’re expected to meet basic moral standards.” However, "with a private sector employee, you really have no rights." The public-school teachers making this hate speech are in a position of public trust, but are they considered government employees who retain the ability to express their views or private sector employees who can be fired?

Concerned parents nationwide should investigate to see if this type of indoctrination is happening at their kid’s school. However, they cannot depend solely on a similar unhinged rant resulting from a school TPUSA event to trigger woke teachers to expose themselves.

Therefore, knowing how the indoctrination process works would be helpful. This condensed description of the process is by John Hilton-O'Brien in the Epoch Times:

“The most disturbing part is that this framework is not confined to radical academics or activists. It is being actively taught in our schools. The idea is simple -- easier to understand and teach than virtue -- and it is deeply seductive. When a teacher introduces Marxist analysis, it feels like sharing a secret. Suddenly, teacher and student are “in” on something together -- a hidden truth about how the world really works. That dynamic transforms the relationship. Classroom management becomes easier. Students enjoy lessons that make them feel clever, even heroic: You and I see the truth, while the world out there is blind or corrupt. But the price of that intimacy is enormous. Once students buy into this “you and me against the world” dynamic, it becomes much harder for them to listen to anyone who is not “on their side.” Teachers become allies -- including against parents. This is how education cultivates political violence instead of virtue. We have seen what happens when children are raised this way. In Cyprus, whole generations were taught to see their neighbors as enemies. The result was decades of recurring conflict. The same seeds are being planted here, in our own schools, under the banner of “equity” and “critical thinking.” Once young people accept this worldview, they no longer see opponents as neighbors or fellow citizens. They see enemies. And once that shift occurs, political violence no longer shocks them. It can be rationalized -- even praised.”

Ending this process will not be easy, and John Hilton-O’Brien concluded by saying “Education must once again teach virtue: to love truth, to hate injustice, and to direct courage against genuine threats to the common good. Only then can we raise a generation ready to defend their neighbors -- not destroy them.”

Image: Family Foundation of Virginia