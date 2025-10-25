Once again it’s “Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” as we’re hit with pink ribbons and fundraising alerts from breast cancer groups.

Two organizations that solicit funds purportedly for fighting breast cancer are the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Wouldn’t you assume that groups promoting breast cancer awareness want women to actually decrease the risk by having women know all the risk factors?

Yet the biggest promoters of Breast Cancer Awareness month either omit the abortion factor or actually deny it.

Typically, these groups list lower risk factors that line up with their pro-abortion stance. What good does it do to mention exercise or alcohol while refusing to go near what has been found in studies around the world -- abortion.

It’s also absurd to list family history as a risk factor -- which is true but not preventable -- while refusing to discuss abortion which is preventable.

It sounds unbelievable that groups claiming to be working against breast cancer are actually promoting breast cancer by not telling young women the full truth. But that’s exactly the situation.

Breast Cancer Hypocrisy Month

The closest either group comes to the abortion issue is Komen, mentioning breastfeeding as part of a healthy life for lowering risk: “Breastfeed if you can. Women who breastfeed have a lower risk of breast cancer than women who don’t breastfeed, especially before menopause. The longer a woman breastfeeds in her lifetime, the lower her risk may be.”

Correct. But why omit the significant factor of abortion if you really want to educate people?

BCRF lists these factors: weight/diet/exercise, alcohol use, smoking, timing of pregnancy, breastfeeding, and hormone use. Under ‘timing of pregnancy,’ we read, “giving birth later (after 30) or not having children can both increase a person’s breast cancer risk.” That’s as close as they get s to mentioning the drastic increase in risk after abortion. Yet they plead for donations: “Triple your impact for life-saving research during Breast Cancer Awareness Month!”

What’s the point of more research if they refuse to talk about the existing research?

Komen states: “Research clearly shows abortion (also called induced abortion) is not linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.”

That statement is false.

When Dr. Angela Lanfranchi, founder of the Breast Cancer Prevention Institute, attended medical school in the 1970s, women who got breast cancer were overwhelmingly older. As a breast surgeon she saw younger women getting breast cancer and she became alarmed.

“I became concerned because I saw a lot of women in their 30s with breast cancer.” Lanfranchi shared with Human Life International. “None of them had a genetic reason... It was heartbreaking because all three had young children… so I started looking into risk factors.”

Research already showed that if you smoked and had a child, your risk of breast cancer increased 69%, but if you smoked and had no children, the risk increased 649%. What was it about having a child that protected women from getting breast cancer, Lanfranchi wanted to know.

In 2023, JAMA published a study of U.S. cancers from 2010 to 2019. Women age 20-29 had a 5.3% increase in breast cancer and those 30-39 had a 19.4% increase in breast cancer. Shockingly, late stage, less curable breast cancer rate under age 40 has increased 3% per year over that time period. Young black women have almost five times the abortion rate as Caucasians and are suffering the greatest increases in breast cancer. These vulnerable women need early screening if lives are to be saved. “

So the dramatic increase in breast cancer was noticed; what wasn’t cited was the causes that had already shown up in studies done since 1957.

In 1996, Dr. Joel Brind, endocrinologist and professor at Baruch College of the City University of NY, did a meta-analysis of all research on abortion and breast cancer and found confirmation.

Abortionists like Planned Parenthood emphasize the negatives of having a child, not the ramifications of abortion. The suppression of the truth is reinforced by the nation’s two largest breast cancer charities, leaving women in the dark about a growing disease by the very people that claim to be pro-woman.

The nation’s top abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, also promotes breast cancer awareness while denying the abortion connection. They use the month of October to fundraise, bragging that they offer breast exams while they profit from abortion.

How absurd is it to offer breast screening exams while simultaneously promoting breast cancer by selling abortion?

Time to Connect the Dots

BCPI’s Dr. Lanfranchi says the research from China is conclusive that breast cancer is the #1 risk factor for abortion.

China’s 1979 one-child policy led to an explosion of breast cancer. Forced and multiple abortions led to more screening for breast cancer as the rates and mortality increased greatly.

In 2019, the Chinese developed a risk model for Chinese women by conducting epidemiological studies to find the greatest risks in China. One study found a 151% increase risk with 1-2 abortions and a 530% increase in risk with three or more abortions. If women were over 30 years old when they had their first child, they had a 258% increased risk than women who were <25 years old when they had their first child.

Another study in 2022 found, “that when the rate of abortion rose, so did the risk of breast cancer. This association is biologically plausible as full-term pregnancy is a protective factor for breast cancer, and the breast enlarges due to the changing level of estrogen and progesterone during pregnancy. Immature breast cells are more likely to transform into breast cancer cells when the pregnancy is ended via abortion, which raises the risk of breast cancer.”

In fact, they found abortion was the greatest risk factor with a 613% increased risk for two or more abortions. About half of all U.S. women have repeat abortions.

Apparently, “Federal grant givers (NIH and NCI) are reluctant to publish data that might call into question the safety of abortion and hormonal contraception that is deemed essential to protect our planet from global warming and over-population,” Lanfranchi points out. “It’s ironic that in a country not known for freedoms [China], there was seemingly no problem in publishing data that could be seen as a criticism of public policy on abortion but not in the land of the free and the brave.”

Despite the dishonesty of many scientists in the U.S., the world’s scientific literature confirms the Abortion/Breast Cancer Link.

It’s disgusting that those profiting from abortion are using breast cancer to sell more abortions. The American Life league (ALL) cautions people against supporting these organizations.

Both earned negative ratings from the ALL’s Charity Watchlist, while the Breast Cancer Prevention Institute has a positive rating. ALL’s director Katie Xavios explained the most egregious concerns uncovered in researching these organizations.

“In 2024, a staggering 360,000 women across the nation are estimated to face the devastating diagnosis of breast cancer,” observed Brown. “The devaluation of human life as practiced by the Komen Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation compounds this tragedy. We urge donors who wish to support breast cancer prevention to consider charitable organizations that affirm and protect human life regardless of stage of development.”

“Life-minded donors seeking to support the fight against breast cancer will be pleased to discover that the Breast Cancer Prevention Institute (BCPI) upholds pro-life values and does not support anti-life organizations or agendas.”

