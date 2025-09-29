Why Trump Hates His Enemies

Something remarkable recently passed unnoticed. Trump spoke at Charlie Kirk’s memorial but didn't champion Christian charity. He advocated a decidedly Old Testament approach (one finding unanimous support on these pages):

He was a missionary with a noble spirit. …He did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry Erika. … And maybe they can convince me that that's not right, but I can't stand my opponent.

Who preaches hatred while eulogizing “a missionary”?

Trump spoke deliberately.

He’s preparing America for war while placing enemies on notice. He doesn’t support understanding the sinner and seeking to reform him. He hates the sinner and the sin.

In domestic politics (or politics projected outward as foreign policy), anything else becomes suicidal. America reformed Japan and Germany only after bombing them into submission.

It's contrary to “America First” isolationists’ childish beliefs that America can withdraw within its borders, ignoring the world, as foreign actors continuously plot our destruction. Becoming mired in years-long counterinsurgencies isn’t the same as preemptive strikes to proactively interdict planned attacks, e.g., Iran’s nuclear program.

The year 2025 began with a 3:15 a.m. New Orleans Islamic attack on New Year’s Day (13 dead, 57 injured).

Syria’s “former” ISIS/al-Qaida leader bears responsibility.

The National Counterterrorism Center, under the ONDI, released a minimalist declassified warning on Sept. 19, two days before Trump’s hate-the-enemy comments. The timing wasn’t coincidental.

Both represent components of Trump’s war preparations.

The ODNI alert was largely ignored in America. But Afghans paid attention. The document provided few details, beyond that terrorists are targeting “aviation, symbolic or economic targets, U.S. military or government employees and facilities, and the U.S. public.” We’re unprepared for the magnitude of imminent simultaneous attacks across multiple states and days.

Former CIA covert officer, analyst, and targeter Sarah Adams provides insights beyond the ODNI release. She’s sounded the alarm for years.

All terrorist assets will be positioned in America by year's end. Over 1,000 trained terrorists and facilitators, not 19 hijackers. Mass casualty events are planned, including aviation and public transit attacks, hostage-taking in Washington, and attacks on cities with large military veteran populations.

Laura Loomer’s sources add additional detail. Hospitals, churches, and synagogues have been surveilled. Uniforms of police and first responders were acquired through theft and purchases.

Possible scenarios include highway attacks, creating traffic jams to foil rescuers.

Secondary attacks (ambushes) on first responders and hospitals treating victims are likely.

Second Amendment-antagonistic states are at the highest risk. Something closer to 10/7 than 9/11 is planned. Hostage taking prolongs and amplifies terrorism. Hostages’ families become weaponized to support terrorists’ objectives.

While Americans focus on domestic squabbles and biennial elections, Islamists strategize for years, decades, even centuries.

The terrorist attack of 9/11 wasn't a one-off. Future attacks are inevitable. 9/11 had narrow objectives, including creating a generation of Jihadis with a personal animus against America after fighting us in the Middle East. The 9/11 attack was highly successful. America subsequently prosecuted ruinous wars.

But the Taliban is more powerful than ever, having killed almost 2,500 Americans and wounded over 20,000. Funded by America and Europe, Afghanistan again harbors terrorists. Future attacks have more sinister and extensive goals, including crippling America, politically and economically. In its planners’ eyes, Oct. 7 was also fabulously successful, generating global condemnation of Israel.

Caliphate proponents possess long memories. They schedule attacks for dates possessing historical significance. The Ottomans were stopped at Vienna on Sept. 11, 1683. America attacked Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001. The Benghazi attack was on Sept. 11, 2012. America’s 250th birthday may witness additional fireworks. 9/11’s 25th anniversary won’t go uncelebrated. Europe won’t be spared, either.

Consider the rapidly accelerating timeline:

9/11: Congress busies itself preparing to review the last battle.

9/19: ODNI issued a terrorist attack warning.

9/21: Trump put enemies on notice.

9/23: The USSS revealed cellular networks are compromised (obviously a state-sponsored operation). They sat on this investigation since this Spring. The timing of its release seems part of Trump's timeline to war. The 2025 terrorists enjoy advantages 9/11 attackers would envy, including the internet and cellular phone dependency. Future attacks will incorporate high tech, remote cyber-attacks, biowarfare, invisible bombs, dirty bombs, and weaponized drones.

9/23: Trump greenlights Ukraine to go at it with Russia.

9/25: Trump meets Turkey’s Erdogan, the link between NATO and Hamas.

9/25: Four days after Trump’s Charlie Kirk speech, the military brass were summoned home. We appeared on the cusp of DEFCON 3, previously activated during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the 1973 Yom Kippur war, and for 9/11. DEFCON 2 would likely follow, a level reached only twice before, during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Desert Storm. Current DEFCON levels are classified and not publicly released. There's only one reason the Secretary of War orders hundreds of starred officers to Quantico.

9/29: Netanyahu scheduled to meet Trump.

9/30: Senior generals and admirals converge on Quantico. If Trump participates, that amplifies the gravity of what’s coming.

10/7: 24th anniversary of America’s Afghanistan invasion.

1/1/2026: America’s 250th year begins, and the New Orleans attack anniversary.

7/4/2026: Fireworks.

8/30/2026: America's Afghanistan withdrawal 5th anniversary.

9/11/2026: 9/11 25th anniversary.

10/7/2026: America's Afghanistan invasion 25th anniversary.

11/3/2026: Midterm elections.

Sarah Adams, Jane Doe, etc. aren’t wild conspiracy theorists. Shawn Ryan (a former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor) hosted her multiple times on his podcast, as well as interviewing Trump, Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Homan, etc. He isn’t Tucker Carlson promoting crackpot agendas advancing our enemies’ objectives. Lara Trump has also interviewed Adams. Congressional representatives Tim Burchett, Elise Stefanik, and Eli Crane are among those warning about upcoming terrorist attacks. Al-Qaida training camps are flourishing under the Taliban, reconstituted under Hamza bin Laden’s leadership, Osama's eldest son. Individuals such as Sarah Adams or Laura Loomer promulgate information gleaned from open sources or intelligence community leaks. Trump possesses the highest quality intelligence. When he restores the War Department’s name and convenes his military leadership, this means, unlike Pearl Harbor, 9/11, or Abbey Gate, intelligence isn’t ignored, resulting in reactive responses. This time it will be proactive.

Note any threats Trump issues against Middle Eastern officials while attempting to preempt or respond to attacks. Iran, the Taliban, al-Qaida, and Qatar’s leaders may soon experience turbulence.

America’s founders recognized that preaching moderation “in the pulpit or otherwise,” or “inculcat[ing] the doctrine of passive obedience, or any other doctrine tending to quiet the minds of the people” thwarts military victory. Trump gets it. He is himself a high-value target of Iran. Oct. 7 constituted a test run for American and European attacks.

The initial months of Trump’s second term witnessed objectives pursued with deliberate speed. All his major initiatives have been addressed, mostly successfully. Only one remains. By 2026, 10% of America’s 250 years will have been spent under the dark clouds ushered in by 9/11. Breaking through those clouds won’t be easy, but is essential.

Douglas Schwartz blogs at The Great Class War, applying pattern recognition of historical cycles to place current events into context.