Violence And The Permanent Adolescents Of The American Left

Over the past 18 months, the irrational and near psychotic hatred and fear of Donald Trump that permeates the Marxist-inspired American left and its wholly owned subsidiary, the Democrat party, has evolved into violence, upheaval, and murder. This anti-American cabal, fearful that it is on the cusp of being decisively defeated, has unleashed its army of permanent adolescent foot soldiers in a desperate bid to retain its power and influence.

American Leftism is a unique amalgamation of Marxism, Darwinism, and oligarchism that requires an army of brain-dead acolytes who dwell in a state of permanent adolescence. The vast majority of these foot soldiers do not understand that the leadership of their movement consists of avowed Marxists determined to establish a one-party socialist oligarchy in which they will be viewed no differently than the rest of the unwashed masses.

Image created using AI (based on a YouTube screen grab).

The acolytes’ overriding trait and why they are permanent adolescents is their intractable belief that their lives will only be meaningful if they are part of “the in-crowd.” Over the past six decades, the American left, by seizing the mantle of anti-establishmentarianism on college and university campuses, has evolved into the ultimate in-crowd.

In this way, the left was able to determine what those desperate to belong must fervently believe and act upon. And, as in the fairy tales relayed to them while in childhood, as well as the comic-book-based movies with which they’re obsessed, the leaders of the American left working in academia indoctrinated these future pawns to believe that there is a monolithic entity that can guarantee prosperity, happiness, and equity.

That entity, of course, is a government under the Marxist-inspired left’s permanent control. Once attained, this would then be the true “democracy,” not the bastardized version the slave-owning founders of the United States created 250 years ago.

The other powerful weapon the American left has used to recruit and control these permanent adolescents is guilt. Over the past 60 years, these self-serving would-be oligarchs have made certain that there is always something in the United States to be guilty about. Leftists have used guilt as a weapon to indoctrinate and incite their mind-numbed minions to seek collective absolution by doing their bidding, even to the point of violence directed against the left’s perceived enemies.

These witless disciples have also been convinced that those at the top of the pyramid, the self-anointed leaders of the left, are the smartest and most enlightened people in any room. Therefore, to envision oneself as part of the ultimate in-crowd, all one has to do is to robotically spout predetermined talking points, unquestioningly participate in marches and demonstrations, and espouse Marxist ideology without having the foggiest idea of what it stands for or its history of failure.

Additionally, these exploitable pawns have been encouraged to believe that all the really cool people are on the left since the self-proclaimed leaders of the movement have decreed that there are no moral absolutes and that organized religion is calculatingly oppressive for intractably opposing endless and uninhibited hedonism. Thus, the modern American left is the current in-crowd corralling those mesmerized with celebrity and self-indulgence.

Americans are, by and large, obsessed with finding “meaning” in their lives. For the permanent adolescents of the left, the easiest way to achieve that meaning is either to be a victim or mindlessly champion the cause of those the enlightened leaders of the left christen with exalted victim status. This tactic has the dual endgame of not only self-righteousness but blaming the cause of the victimhood on a repressive and unfair society. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to be a victim in 21st-century America. Therefore, new categories of victimhood must constantly be fostered, and the old categories never resolved.

To maintain standing within the in-crowd, it is mandatory when confronted with an alternative point of view to revert to throwing a tantrum and calling Donald Trump, Republicans, and conservatives any vile name possible and to accuse them of anything bad. That last is easy because the left’s causes are always just, and all the factions on the right, which oppose these causes, espouse fascism. Therefore, any and all malicious innuendos regarding Trump, or fictitious accusations of Republican duplicity, or claims that all conservatives are Nazis, are unquestioningly believed and enthusiastically regurgitated.

Since Trump, the Republicans, and conservatives are not only disciples of fascism, which these permanent adolescents cannot define, but are also determined to defeat the Marxist agenda of the American left, the adolescents understand that violence, and intimidation are fully justified in order to save what their Marxist-inspired leaders have told them is American democracy. In fact, violence is becoming increasingly mandatory if these dupes want to remain as part of the in-crowd, particularly as the second Trump term has evolved into an existential threat to the American left.

Most Americans, of course, find incomprehensible the endless pleas to assassinate President Trump, the targeting of law enforcement, the threats directed at ICE agents, the murder of Charlie Kirk, and the random killing of anyone who may tangentially be part of a group refusing to acknowledge preordained victimhood. However, it all makes perfect sense to the army of brain-dead dupes of the American left.

In what could be described as borderline mental illness, the acolytes are so intent on maintaining their status as tribe members in good standing and have been so obsessed with making membership in what they perceive to be the ultimate in-crowd their entire reason for existence that the American left’s leadership can easily influence and manipulate them. That includes many elected Democrats such as Gavin Newsom, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The only means of combating this deranged army is to unleash the police power of the state to identify and isolate those promoting violence, to imprison those involved in violent criminal activity, to prosecute those financing what is effectively domestic terrorism, and to focus on defeating in elections the Democrat politicians espousing retribution and revolution. While the legacy media will continue to obfuscate the reality and depth of left-wing violence, the alternative media must ceaselessly continue to expose the American left for who they are.

The Marxist-inspired American left can be defeated if the American citizenry awakens from its eight-decade slumber and begins to comprehend who these people are and what their endgame is, as well as grasp that they account for a small percentage of the population. In a recent Gallup poll, those who identify as very liberal accounted for just 9% of the population.

The United States cannot remain overwhelmingly powerful and prosperous if the American left continues to maintain its disparate and overwhelming impact on society and government. While Donald Trump has made enormous strides in setting up the battlefield and establishing the template for victory, as well as winning isolated battles, it will take at least another eight years following in Trump’s footsteps to defeat this treasonous rabble and ensure that this nation will not be destroyed by a handful of Marxist true-believers and their army of permanent adolescents.