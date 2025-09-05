Unmasking Knuckleheaded Newsom: Notes on Nonsense

Screaming to unmask U.S. law enforcing ICE agents, “high-profile California Democrat[s]” are callously putting agents and their families in harm’s way, but it is time to unmask California Governor Gavin Newsom!

Who is the real Gavin Newsom? While the U.S. debt is increasing at warp factor 1, if Gavin Newsom becomes president, he will push the throttle of debt to the edge of warp factor 10, taking the U.S. debt to places “where no man has gone before.” While California is the country’s most populous state, with the fifth largest economy in the world, Newsom led California to a “$68 billion budget shortfall” in December of 2023. This is “the biggest deficit by dollar in state history.” Merely 18 months before the state had a nearly $100 billion surplus. How does one spend $168 billion in 18 months? That’s a spending spree of $9.3 billion per month. With 31-day months, this would be a spending spree of $301 million per day, consistently, for 31 days for 18 months. (Some figures put that budget shortfall number at $73 billion, which would mean monthly spending of $9.6 billion.)

Mr. Spock would say, “Fascinating.”

Another “fascinating” aspect of this is that the MSN article originally publishing this data is presently “unavailable.” Thankfully groups like “Family Guardian” saved and republished the article.

Other knuckleheads say California’s deficit is due to a lack of tax revenue stating, “California’s … spending is far outstripping the vast year-over-year increases in tax revenue,” which was taken to mean there were just not enough taxes. Yet, California is deemed “a high-tax state compared with its neighbors.”

Was 2023 a bad year countrywide? Forty-six states “reported their general fund revenue collections exceeded their original estimates,” with California ranking last in its budget performance in the nation. Other states facing a deficit are Maryland ($761 million), Illinois ($891 million), and Minnesota ($2.4 billion), where all these deficits are linked to nonsensical Democrat-led “reckless, unsustainable spending.” Perhaps a requirement for holding political office should be one must first must prove one can balance a checkbook.

How does one spend $301 million dollars a day consecutively for 18 months? There are areas of spending where Newsom proved himself to be “illogical,” as Spock would say. For example, look at California’s EV bus program. While Connecticut, Philadelphia, Alaska, and Minnesota turned away from electric buses due to the myriad of problems, when buses caught fire in California and others simply melted in the sun, the state government doubled-down on stupidity and invested an additional $1.5 billion for 3,000 more E.V. buses. Eight months later the bus company went bankrupt after receiving billions of taxpayer dollars, leaving everyone standing around saying, “We don’t know where the money went.”

Note: California politicians also want us to ignore the $31 billion fraud scandal at the state’s unemployment agency during the pandemic.

So, Newsom has proved that he cannot balance a checkbook, but he can spend money and then raise taxes to pay for his spending, which is crooked accounting nonsense.

So, where does knuckleheaded Newsom stand on social issues like homelessness? In December of 2003 mayor-elect of San Francisco Newsom stated he planned “to ‘aggressively’ make ending homelessness in his city his administration’s top priority,” revealing “a 10-year strategy to end chronic homelessness with 'tens of millions' of federal dollars in funding.” We just celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Gavin’s 10-year plan, and homelessness has only exploded. And, the only time the streets of San Francisco were cleaned up was during the November 2023 visit of China’s President Xi and Joe Biden. Even Newsom stated, “I know folks are saying, ‘Oh they’re just cleaning up this place because all those fancy leaders are coming to town.’ That’s true, because it is true.” Unfortunately, right after Xi’s visit, the city returned to its dirty, decaying state.

Who has been getting paid “tens of millions” of dollars in federal money to complete this 10-year solution for the past 20 years? Can one imagine the plans Newsom would make as president pushing the rate of spending to edge of warp factor 10?

Another interesting way California’s spending money is giving taxpayer-funded healthcare to 700,000 illegal immigrants with Newsom making sure California’s state health insurance is covering sex-change operations for illegals.

Continuing his “drive” to help illegal immigrants, Newsom made sure illegal immigrants can work by issuing them truck drivers licenses, even though they cannot read or speak English. This played a role in the death of three people, as a California-licensed illegal immigrant performed an illegal U-turn with a tractor trailer in Florida. A minivan carrying two men and a woman slammed into the side of the trailer, killing all three. Newsom refused to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ensuring truck drivers can read and speak English, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “Duffy says the English rules are about safety not politics.” Duffy also stated that “truckers who are unable to read English road signs pose a major threat to public safety.” Duffy asked, “if you look at the process in which they got the license, how did they pass the written test?” When Newsom was addressed concerning this event and violation of the president’s executive order, Duffy stated that Newsom was “thumbing his nose” at the federal government, causing Duffy to quote President Trump saying, “Gavin Newscum.”

It’s true Newsom has sought to save money by seeking to end capital punishment in California, “citing statistics that California had spent $5 billion since 1978 to execute just 13 people,” but falsely claimed it doesn’t deter crime. If capital crimes are punished with capital punishment, those criminals will not be repeat offenders. And, this is certainly a case for rooting out progressive policies in the justice system, which draw out the time between sentencing and punishment to decades—this is where the high costs come from.

Of course Newsom is looking for ways to make money for his state like his push for the legalization of marijuana in California, stating, “Unlike marijuana, opioids represent an addictive and harmful substance.” Spoken like a true pothead.

Then of course Newsom came up with another way to make money for California by making it a “sanctuary” state for abortion.

Being a governor protecting the laws of his state, Newsom vetoed the bill to reduce penalties for jaywalking, although Newsom is also known for violating state law when in 2004 he directed the San Francisco city-county clerk to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, with the Supreme Court of California annulling the marriages in August of the same year.

If you thought Bidenomics was bad, just wait until you see Newsomonics, for it will be Bidenomics on steroids. President Ronald Reagan called 1980s Democrats, “tax and spend Democrats.” Newsom is a progressive 2025 Democrat for he wants to “spend and then tax.” Let’s hope people have enough sense not to vote for Newsom and his hair gel, because as Governor DeSantis quipped, his hair gel is “interfering with his brain function.”

To live in California, Mr. Spock would say, “live long and prosper,” because you will need to in order to pay the high taxes. Instead, perhaps you should leave the state and live longer and prosper more somewhere else like the 200,000 Americans who left California in 2024.

Knuckleheaded Newsom’s performance as a governor is embarrassing, but the citizens of the United States cannot allow him, or other nonsensical knuckleheads, to hide their records behind a mask.

More articles by Richard Blakley can be found at Blakley on the Write.

Image generated by AI.