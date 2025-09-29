Trump Created An ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’ Moment At The UN

At the United Nations gallery for its 80th annual session on September 23, President Trump directly questioned the relevance of what President de Gaulle called “that thingamajig” or “gizmo.” “What is the purpose of the UN?” He asked the Assembly. In other words: What exactly do you exist for? In other words, like the little boy in The Emperor’s New Clothes, during his barnstorming UN speech, Trump told the UN and the EU hard truths that the leaders will ignore but that the people were desperate to hear.

The truth is that the UN is very expensive, has no practical use, has never once achieved its primary objective (which was to arbitrate peace in the world), has been outrageously left-leaning over the decades, and does not even follow its own sacrosanct “international law.”

Actually, its bureaucrats have made so-called “international law” the law of its successive secretaries general, who all share a fatal flaw: all are more or less communist-leaning and, in the present day, no less than third-world Marxists. That is to say, they are open supporters in favor of the Third World autocracies and, therefore, are against Western democracies and especially against the American republic that provides the lion’s share of the funds for its operating costs, not to mention its free rent on the Hudson River.

Remember that the UN was of no help in the Korean conflict or in the Cold War and has indeed been leaning in favor of the new axis of evil (Russia/China/Iran) and its cohort of bitter BRICS followers. Trump mentioned he achieved peace in seven so-called irreconcilable world conflicts, thus single-handedly doing the very work of the UN, without the slightest help of these “good for nothing” or rather of these “bad for all” globalists (to paraphrase Fernandel in the 1938 French comic film Le Schpountz).

The UN started losing itself creating “agencies” like UNESCO, WHO, then one for the climate (IPCC), and of course, last but not least, one for Palestine (UNRWA), all having been discredited one after the other by various scandals to the point that Trump removed the United States and the precious American help supporting UNRWA.

During his barn-burning speech, Trump marked how this impotent organization failed in view of the expectations of 1945 and made everyone understand how much the benevolent hegemonic giant USA was essential to the world compared to the UN’s inaction and the vain UN talk-shops.

The UN is in all the wrong fights and systematically adheres to the worst of all ideas.

Trump did not designate any country by name, nor any head of state or government, but what he did do was speak of the scandalous World Pact For Immigration, which the assembly signed in 2018 (although he didn’t explicitly name it). He essentially accused the UN and the European Union, which follows the UN in perfect lockstep, of having organized the (criminal) policy against the peoples of the Northern Hemisphere. This consists of flooding them with a continuous immigration of people from the global South, without any control whatsoever.

However, while Trump has the authority to act within the United States, he knows very well that European leaders have all transferred their sovereignty to the monstrous federal state in Brussels. He knows, too, that they will not follow his admonitions to respect the will and the integrity of their respective peoples, neither on the subject of immigration nor in terms of so-called green energy.

In a sublime moment, in the face of all these hypocrites and profiteers, Trump denounced the colossal scam that is their posture in terms of climate, the biggest imposture of all time. This con job, he stated, when combined with the massively organized immigration invasion, aims at the disappearance of European peoples.

We all knew it, but no one else had ever spoken the bitter truth to the whole world.

Then Trump addressed the subject of the two major regional conflicts affecting the world order.

He condemned the fact that several (socialist) Western countries recognized a mythical Palestine, a real reward for Hamas terrorists, an ostentatious gesture that will not help but will most likely compromise peace. He also accused China and India of being the main financiers of Putin’s war against Ukraine and shamed the EU countries for their pretense of being for Ukraine while continuing to buy (as Moscow’s fourth global customer) Russian gas and oil from the Kremlin.

At the UN, Trump asked Europe to save itself from the European Union and asked NATO, the only international organization of value, to save itself from this same Union whose corroded spirit affects everything it touches. It must be understood that if NATO is very distinct from the EU, it is nevertheless the weight of the European Union effectively fills it with immobilizing lead.

The most beautiful thing is that, after this memorable truth-telling session, Trump seems to have made a 180° turn, practicing The Art of Radically Changing Strategy, when it comes to Washington’s policy towards Ukraine. Gone is the ruthless hazing of Zelensky (February 28), as is Trump’s eight-month courtship of a recalcitrant Putin. Indeed, Trump pointed out to the UN that Putin isn’t that impressive because it took three and a half years for his Russian troops to invade what “a real army” (i.e., the American army) would have taken in one week.

It was significant that, after his UN performance, Trump first met with Zelensky and then announced his increased support for Kyiv and for NATO. He advocated for shooting down Russian planes violating European airspace and floated the possibility that Ukraine could “recover its territories of before, and perhaps more.”

Given his new position, we pity all those who saw it fit to support him when he declared that the reconquest of Ukraine’s lost territories was impossible and called Zelenskyy a madman eager to continue resisting. When you love and respect a leader, you have to recognize and tell him, if possible, when he is in error, politely, humbly, but firmly.

In the final analysis, Trump had to listen to Republican hawks such as Lindsay Graham instead of the radical America First group that includes Tucker Carlson, Don Jr, and a few others (including the late beloved Charlie Kirk), all talented and personable but ignorant of Russian history and of Putin.

Where diplomacy could only fail, ridiculing Putin might succeed.